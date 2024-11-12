Anime films tend to be a hit-or-miss due to the short form of storytelling. Unlike a television series, where anime have time to develop its plot and story, films are given one chance to amass interest from viewers, which is why plot is substantially more important than anything else (aside from animation). One of the most popular anime film studios, Studio Ghibli, has proven that a heartfelt plot with meaning is the trick to snatch the hearts of others, as seen with the cultural phenomenon My Neighbor Totoro and other beloved films like Spirited Away or Ponyo.

With some of the more popular animated films, however, many fans often want more than what is given in the time span of a film, which is understandable, considering the plot is a film's number one priority. This leads to some pretty interesting and intricate animated films that win the hearts of viewers, creating for a meaningful and unforgettable memory. Likewise, while there are plenty of popular animated films, only a few of them are deserving of an animated series, for one reason or another. Whether it be to develop the plot even further or follow the source material more accurately, these are the best-animated films that deserve their own TV series.

10 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Directed by Haywood Miyazaki

Sisters Mei and Satsuki discover spirits in their home when they move to the countryside due to their mother's illness. One such spirit they meet is the friendly Totoro.

My Neighbor Totoro is a Studio Ghibil classic, with its Totoro creature garnering much of its attention and becoming a cultural icon. While the film cleans up the ending quite nicely, with Mei and Satsuki learning that their mother's health yet improves, even though it ends on a nice, reaffirming note, My Neighbor Totoro has potential for an anime series, considering its popularity. By integrating the film into an anime series, viewers could discover more of the spirits in Totoro's world, which is what made it so magical to begin with.

9 'Vampire Hunter D' (1985)

Directed by Toyoo Ashida

In a post-apocalyptic world, a vampire hunter named D is hired to protect young woman Doris Lang, who is bitten by Count Magnus Lee. D accepts the assignment and does everything in his power to protect her.

Vampire Hunter D is based on a novel series of the same name. It follows an intriguing premise, and it is beautifully animated for an older film. However, while it is a good film, it does have quite a few differences from its film version, which is a gripping read. Instead of having everything in the story jam-packed into one film, an anime series could do the story justice, and animated series allow for better production and development.

8 'Promare' (2019)

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi

When half of humanity is killed by the Great World Blaze, humans gain pyrokinetic powers and become known as the Burnish. Thirty years later, Galo Thymos is a member of the firefighting group known as the Burning Rescue, which deals with incidents involving the terrorist group known as the Mad Burnish.

Promare is an intriguing anime film that has heavy lore and interesting characters. The only problem is that within a film's limitations, it is impossible to explore much of that. As an anime though, Promare could expand on its interesting world and give its characters the spotlight they need to become more fully developed, perhaps in a similar manner to Fire Force, the anime series that is most like Promare.

7 'Your Name' (2016)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

One day, two young students, living in completely opposite worlds, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, learn that they can swap bodies with one another. The two help each other improve their lives, and one day, they decide to meet, as Taki realizes he has fallen for Mitsuha.

Your Name is an anime film that is bittersweet. The science fiction tale of two lovers separated by distance and time is considerably one of the most classic stories in anime and manga, seeing as most isekai follow this type of formula. One of the most popular anime films to date, Your Name is more than worthy of a TV series, though albeit a short one. It could help expand and elaborate on the lives of the two characters, before and after meeting each other, and by extension, the anime could develop more suspense and tension for the plot that is to unfold.

6 'I Want to Eat Your Pancreas' (2018)

Directed by Shinichiro Ushijima

High school student Haruki Shiga learns one day that his popular and well-lied classmate Sakura Yamauchi has pancreatic cancer. However, she keeps this information a secret from her close friends, only really glad that Haruki knows. Together, they do activities with each other as she battles this cancer.

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is a beautifully moving anime film based on the manga and light novel of the same name. It details the life of a young woman who simply wishes to spend the rest of her days as though nothing is wrong. But at the end of the anime and other iterations, Haruki's life changes drastically, and he begins to hang around the people that mattered to Sakura. An anime series following this ending has potential, as it could explore the impact of Sakura's life on those around her, creating for an equally moving series of life after death.

5 'Battle Angel' (1993)

Directed by Hiroshi Fukutomi and Rintaro

Daisuke Ido, a cyberphysician, discovers the remains of a female cyborg and restores her by transferring her to a much new and enhanced body. She is then renamed Gally, and she finds herself infatuated and drawn to a young man named Yugo.

An OVA based on the same name as the manga series, Battle Angel Alita, this animated release of a beloved series is beautifully animated. Proof of it being beloved is evident by the live-action release, which garnered attention to the original manga series. It was originally planned to become an anime series, and so much of the OVA condensed the original plot, characters, and ideas of the manga series. Though there is no plan to revive the anime series, the OVA alone just shows what an anime series could be like following Gally, otherwise known as Alita in official English translation now.

4 'A Silent Voice' (2016)

Directed by Naoko Yamada

Shōya Ishida is an elementary-grade student who bullies deaf girl Shōko Nishima one day with his friends. When Shōya is blamed for the bullying incidents, he gets into an altercation with Shōko which results in her transfer, and he becomes the target of isolation by his classmates and friends. Years later, Shōya and Shōko meet again, and they reconnect.

A Silent Voice is an extremely moving film, so much so that the film is almost perfect the way it is. However, there are a few areas in which the movie could develop in comparison to its manga counterpart, also titled A Silent Voice. Many of the supporting characters lose their essence and relevance in the film, and while this didn't hinder the film necessarily, it proves that this spectacular anime is well-deserving of an even more developed anime series.

3 'Ride Your Wave' (2019)

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa

One day, when Minato Hinageshi saves Hinako Mukaimizu's life, the two find themselves enraptured by each other, and they grow close to one another. When Minato decides he wants to learn how to surf, Hinako and Minato's bond grows even stronger, until Minato's life is taken away while trying to save someone when he goes out to surf by himself, leaving Hinako to despair. However, Hinako learns that she can reunite with Minato again in the water when she sings to him.

Ride Your Wave is an emotionally impactful movie that follows the lives of two lovers who were never meant to be together. It reminds viewers that time with those you love is sacred, as it is with Hinako and Minato. While a well-done movie with a pleasantly executed theme, Ride Your Wave is another film that could benefit from an anime series since it features an interesting cast of characters and deals with the themes of grief, love, and moving forward. While it deals with these themes rather realistically, imagine a television show of the same idea but having more time to delve deeper into these concepts to create something even more meaningful. That is what Ride Your Wave could become.

2 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Based on the novel of the same name Diana Wynne Jones, Howl’s Moving Castle follows the eccentric wizard Howl and Sophie, who was cursed and turned into an old woman by the Witch of the Waste. As the two try to undo their curses, they begin to fall in love.

Howl’s Moving Castle is a wonderful fantasy series featuring magic of all kinds. The original story was followed up by two more novels: Castle in the Air and Room of Many Ways. While these books didn’t focus entirely on Howl and Sophie, they definitely continued their story. While similar in some ways to the book, the original story of Sophie Hatter and Howl deserves to be told, and an anime series could do just that.