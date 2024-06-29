The greatest thing about anime finally becoming more normalized and "cool" in the modern pop culture space is how much more content gets made and is made available to Western audiences. For those who don't have Crunchyroll, Netflix is a great place to get a plethora of anime films that are great ways to spend a day or night watching some anime. But with the amount of anime that Netflix has to offer, some go unnoticed as they're swept under the radar of other, more popular films.

Whether it be the fact that they got the short end of the critical stick, were dismissed by general audiences, or just simply not talked about enough in the zeitgeist, these movies didn't receive their fair share of attention. From giant mechs fighting in space or young men and women parkouring using gravity-defying bubbles around Tokyo, these are the most underrated anime gems available on Netflix.

10 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes' (2018)

Directed by Kenji Nagasaki

Image via Toho

While My Hero Academia may be one of the most popular anime franchises on the planet, it still has its underrated moments. Partially due to the negative press it gets regarding its fanbase but also because, in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes' case, the series is always improving, and past works can fall to the wayside as it series continues.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was received very well upon its release, being one of the best anime films of 2018. But as its sequels were released — My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission — the first film became easily forgotten. With it now being available on Netflix, fans and new viewers can watch the film and remember how good the film actually is, as its quality has been forgotten and not discussed as of late.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Bright: Samurai Soul' (2021)

Directed by Kyohei Ishiguro

Image via Netflix

Simply put, Bright: Samurai Soul was not received well by critics or audiences, which is a disappointment, as the film has Simu Liu providing his voice talents for the main character. When an orphaned elf is kidnapped by a common enemy, an orc mercenary and a Ronin must team up to get the elf back. The film also happens to be set in the universe of Will Smith's Bright but in Japan's past.

While the story is mediocre at best, people can certainly find enjoyment in Samurai Soul from the visual spectacle alone. The animation is quite unique and sort of looks like a woodblock print, which is a great aesthetic choice given the era in which the film is set. The choice to go with a 2.5D look is interesting and adds a certain visual flair to the film not found in others on Netflix.

Bright: Samurai Soul Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Fred Mancuso , Yuzu Harada Runtime 80 Writers Michiko Yokote

8 'My Oni Girl' (2024)

Directed by Tomotaka Shibayama

Image via Netflix

Releasing just this year, My Oni Girl follows a young boy named Hiiragi (Kensho Ono) as he continuously struggles to make friends in high school. That is until he meets the spirited Tsumugi (Miyu Tomita) and begins to help her find her mother.

My Oni Girl is a strange, uncommon case of a film getting good reviews from critics but not from audiences. Therefore, it's a tough call to say if one will enjoy My Oni Girl, as it is truly based on preference. While it loses its point and purpose in the third act, a good majority of My Oni Girl is very enjoyable and honestly really sweet. The message of living the life one truly wants to live and becoming more confident in one's skin is very heartwarming and worth checking out.

My Oni Girl (2024) Release Date May 24, 2024 Cast Kensho Ono , Miyu Tomita , Shintaro Asanuma , Aya Yamane , Tomoko Shiota Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Tomotaka Shibayama , Yuko Kakihara

Watch on Netflix

7 'Blame!' (2017)

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita

Image via Netflix

When most people think of cyberpunk anime, they most likely think of the hit Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. But Netflix has another anime in the genre: Blame!, an anime film set in a world very integrated with technology put at risk when a virus takes over and threatens the existence of humans.

Blame! not only provides a fun and engaging story that is just an all-around good watch but also gives thoughtful and striking commentary on the possible future humanity faces as technology becomes more integrated into society, especially with the rising trend of A.I. The fear of technological extinction is very relatable, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners captures it well, providing a super fun viewing experience. It's also a stunningly beautiful film on a visual scale.

Blame! Release Date May 20, 2017 Cast Takahiro Sakurai , Kana Hanazawa , Sora Amamiya , Mamoru Miyano Runtime 106 minutes Writers Sadayuki Murai

Watch on Netflix

6 'Bubble' (2022)

Directed by Tetsuro Araki

Image via Netflix

When Tokyo is isolated from the rest of the planet due to bubbles with antigravity suddenly appearing one day, a new type of competition is born: parkouring around the new Tokyo landscape. But when a reckless young man, Hibiki (Jun Shison), falls and is saved by a girl with powers, they begin a journey that will change the world forever.

Paralleling My Oni Girl, Bubble is a case of great reviews among audiences but lackluster ones from critics. With beautiful visuals from the animation teams Netflix and Warner Brothers, Bubble is a visual marvel that needs to be watched on a big screen. The somewhat predictable plot is offset by characters with depth and layers that keep the audience invested in their story. Because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter if one knows where the plot is going, it's how the characters get there that makes up the film's entertainment value. Bubble is wonderful, and its characters are very compelling.

Bubble (Netflix) Release Date April 28, 2022 Cast Jun Shison , Mamoru Miyano Runtime 100 minutes

Watch on Netflix

5 'Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space' (1982)

Directed by Yoshiyuki Tomino

Close

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most iconic mech franchises on the planet, and its iconography is as aligned with the mech franchise as Spider-Man is with superheroes. Originally beginning as a television series, the franchise was eventually adapted as a trilogy that condensed the events of the television series. Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space, the third and final film in the trilogy, covers episode 31 to the final episode in the series, with the One Year War coming to an end as the Earth Federation plans on Zeon's turf.

The finale is spectacular and action-packed, one of the most thrilling mech films of its time with a rich and enduring legacy. Unfortunately, as more franchises have come along and the Mobile Suit Gundam series improves, the first trilogy often gets forgotten and lost in the community discussion. If fans are looking for an action-packed romp to sit back and watch, Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space is a logical choice.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Mobile Suit Gundam I' (1981)

Directed by Ryoji Fujiwara

Image via Sunrise

Every good trilogy needs a beginning, and for the Mobile Suit Gundam trilogy, Mobile Suit Gundam I is just that. Adapting episodes 1 through 13 of the original series, the film sets up the main conflict. As humanity struggles through a war with the Principality of Zeon, a young man named Amuro Ray (Toru Furuya) must step up and change the tide with a new prototype battle robot called Gundam.

It's surprising that this film gets forgotten so easily, given that, to many, it's a game-changing entry into anime as a whole. After all, there is a reason that Mobile Suit Gundam became as popular as it is. The film instantly hooks audiences and gets them invested in Amuro and his struggle with the intergalactic war he's been sucked into. Thrilling and engaging, Mobile Suit Gundam I is a true anime classic.

Mobile Suit Gundam I Release Date January 1, 1981 Runtime 137 minutes

Watch on Netflix

3 'Maboroshi' (2023)

Directed by Mari Okada & Seimei Kidokoro