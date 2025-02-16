Anime has been around for ages, with the medium only getting more popular with shows like Dandadan and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, one of its best aspects is its animation and the spectacle that comes with it. Anime is unmatched when it comes to visually stunning animation, delivering beautiful, colorful, and imaginative worlds and stories. However, while series are more popular, anime movies are just as good but get more budget per minute.

This cost ratio significantly produces some of the most wonderful films one can see, proving that anime films are the peak of animation. But with so many astonishing works, it is hard to pick just one, which is why this list will rank the ten most visually stunning anime movies based on their animation, style, use of color, art style, imagery, aesthetic, and other striking techniques. These ten prove to go above and beyond simple good animation to deliver groundbreaking works.

10 'The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Directed by Hideaki Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most influential anime of all time, inspiring other series and shaping the sci-fi genre. The End of Evangelion is the finale movie, concluding the events of the series after fans weren't satisfied with the anime ending. With his father's schemes out of control, Shinji is the only one who can save the world but grapples with his own insecurities and trauma.

Both finales of this series are polarizing, but The End of Evangelion is a great ending that gives fans much more closure. What makes the film even better is its distinct style and 1990s sci-fi aesthetic, combing to create a visually gorgeous world with bright colors. The hand-drawn animation makes this movie a beautiful masterpiece that complements the story, creating an influential part of anime history.

9 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' (2020)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki