The world of cinema would be a little less rich without anime, given some of the best animated movies of all time were made in Japan. The likes of Spirited Away, Akira, Grave of the Fireflies, Paprika, and Princess Mononoke are all stone-cold classics, however you slice it, and there are countless other great anime films that have found audiences both in and outside of Japan.

The following movies, though, can’t count themselves in such prestigious company, and fall on the opposite side of things quality-wise. Some of the following titles are more disappointing or bland, rather than outright terrible, but the highest/lowest-ranking films here are genuinely quite bad. Starting with the mediocre (at best) and ending with the worst, the following anime films are probably best avoided, especially if you're new to anime or trying to get a naysayer to see the light.

Studio Ghibli misfires are rare, as the studio has put out some of the greatest anime films of all time, without a doubt (it’s a rather hectic understatement, in all honesty). But Ocean Waves represents one of those rare non-great Ghibli films, impressing when it comes to the quality of the animation, sure, but not being particularly interesting on a narrative or thematic front.

The story here is weirdly scattershot, being broadly definable as a romantic one about a young man and a similarly young woman, with the fragmented feel of that narrative feeling intentional, to some extent, but also frustrating. Ocean Waves is a hard movie to get into and truly feel, on an emotional front, but it’s nicely presented if you just want some pleasant images to look for 70-ish minutes.

If you want some very 1980s cyberpunk done with Japanese animation, and a very brief runtime for feature-length standards, then 1988’s Appleseed might scratch an itch, but probably won’t scratch hard enough. A little like Ocean Waves, this has some appeal aesthetically, especially because this down-and-dirty old-school style of anime feels weirdly nostalgic (if you're old enough, at least), but otherwise…

Appleseed sadly falls short in all the other departments, feeling mostly mediocre if you watch it in Japanese, but coming across as hammier if you watch it with the fairly bombastic English dub. The 2004 film version of the same name is a good deal more polished and cinematic, and is an overall better watch for any fans of the original manga, or newcomers to Appleseed more generally curious about the whole thing.

One final movie that’s nice looking visually but disappointing narratively worth mentioning is the somewhat pretentiously titled The Place Promised in Our Early Days. This was an early effort by director Makoto Shinkai, and bears some of his trademarks, though it’s not nearly as compelling a watch as his later films, like Your Name, Weathering with You, and Suzume.

There’s a little by way of sci-fi elements here, but The Place Promised in Our Early Days is mostly a romance, albeit an unsatisfying one. The story takes place after a major war in Japan and centers around three students dealing with the restrictions placed upon them as a result of the conflict, but it’s so stop-and-start from a pacing perspective, the characters don’t make an impression, and the music used throughout is grating and repetitive. It’s a messy film, but some of those visuals leave an impact, admittedly.

Some movies are kind of sick and twisted in a good way, and some movies are Midori. This one has a reputation for being one of the most disturbing anime films of all time, which might make it intriguing for some viewers, sure. It tells a story about cruelty, abuse, and misery, mercifully clocking in at just 50-ish minutes (so technically feature-length), but feeling a lot longer because of that content.

A good deal of Midori feels like shock value for shock value’s sake, which makes the entire thing harder to respect (and enjoyment is out of the question in any event). For being transgressive and bold, there’s an argument to be made that it’s at least trying to say something, but so much of it feels bleak and twisted in a kind of cheap – and maybe even immature – way, which makes it doubly hard to stomach.

If you call Tales from Earthsea a Miyazaki film, you'd technically be right, but that also has the potential to be misleading. Hayao Miyazaki has been behind many of the greatest Studio Ghibli films, but his son, Goro Miyazaki, was behind Tales from Earthsea. It has a premise that sounds intriguing, what with all its fantastical elements (dragons, wizards, witches, destiny, etc.), but none of it comes together very neatly.

It took elements from several books in the Earthsea series, and a graphic novel written by Hayao Miyazaki back in the 1980s, and that shows in the messiness of the overall story. Tales from Earthsea feels like too much and too little all at once, and the typically good animation and music you'd expect from a Studio Ghibli movie isn't even enough to make this one watchable.