Anime is known for its creative stories, bizarre sequences, and stunning animation, but there are countless more aspects that make up a great series. While not every show can do everything, anime like Attack on Titan and One Piece try their best to be the best in every category. One of the most underrated elements of anime is its music, with beautiful compositions transporting fans into the worlds and situations.

While some fans might not pay it any attention, music is a key aspect of anime that controls the vibe and flow of the story, needing to be perfect to make the show perfect. Since it's such a valuable part, this list will rank the ten anime with the best music, mainly focusing on the soundtracks. It will rank them based on the number of good songs and the quality of individual tracks, taking into account fan opinion and critical acclaim.

10 'Naruto' (2002)

Composers: Toshio Masuda and Yasuharu Takanashi

It makes sense that some of the most popular anime series would also have magnificent music, and there aren't many anime more famous than Naruto. Following the titular character in a ninja world, fans witness his long journey to become the Hokage despite the villagers' resentment towards him. The soundtrack blends modern orchestral music with traditional Japanese instruments and a hint of J-rock.

Despite switching composers from Naruto to Shippuden, the music didn't skip a beat, continuing the ninja vibes that fans fell in love with. While some viewers may prefer one part, each show has great music that perfectly captures the moments. From the laid-back and classic tracks from the original series to the intense action-focused songs of the sequel, Naruto is a long anime with lots of music to keep fans entertained.