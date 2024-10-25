While the temperature drops later in the year, everyone knows the holiday season is about to begin, from Christmas to Thanksgiving. But before that, one of the most unique holidays makes its appearance: Halloween. The spooky and scary day is full of frightful events and family-fun trick-or-treating, but one of the best Halloween pastimes is enjoying movies or TV shows. Anime might not be the first thing fans think of watching on this spooky night, but the following shows might change your mind.

Anime is undoubtedly home to many peculiar series, whether scary, spooky, or weird. Many anime fans might want to indulge in some shows for Halloween, and these are really the best options for them. This list will feature a variety of shows, from typical scary anime to more of a family-friendly spooky vibe to some mild horror shows that evoke the essence of Halloween.

10 'Paranoia Agent' (2004)

Studio: Madhouse

Image via Adult Swim

Most fans will know Satoshi Kon for his groundbreaking anime movies, including Perfect Blue and Paprika. But what fans might not know is that the acclaimed director also tried his hand at making a TV anime called Paranoia Agent. It follows different characters and their anxiety, which gets caught up with the local menace called Lil' Slugger, a mysterious force said to knock out random civilians.

This anime doesn't add anything that makes it particularly fit for Halloween except for its scariness. Paranoia Agent isn't even a horror show, but it is still one of the scariest anime out there. This show is perfect for any fans looking for a thrill this Halloween, bringing fans into the depths of fear as it explores a disturbingly and all-too-real plot imbued with anxiety and mass hysteria. Alongside the tension, Paranoia Agent also explores fascinating societal themes.

Paranoia Agent Release Date April 14, 2011 Cast Liam O'Brien , Michelle Ruff , Michael McConnohie , William Frederick Knight , Doug Stone , Carrie Savage , Erica Shaffer , Sam Riegel Seasons 1 Writers Seishi Minakami

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

9 'Blue Exorcist' (2011)

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Image via Studio VOLN

After its immense popularity in the 2010s, Blue Exorcist faded with the wind. That was until it returned in 2023 with multiple more seasons on the way. The show follows Rin Okumura, one of Satan's sons with the power of the blue flames. However, disgraced by his heritage, he uses his flames to protect those around him from evil spirits, leading him to enroll in the True Cross Academy to become an exorcist.

With fun and exciting characters, Blue Exorcist is a treat with epic action, a captivating storyline, and unique world-building.

Blue Exorcist isn't a horror anime but features many supernatural elements, including spirits, demons, exorcism, and a feint Halloween aesthetic. For those wanting a Halloween anime with more action and less scares, Blue Exorcist is the show to watch. With fun and exciting characters, the entire show is a treat with epic action, a captivating storyline, and unique world-building. This popular battle shonen is a great watch for supernatural lovers.

8 'Another' (2012)

Studio: P.A. Works

Close

While Paranoia Agent is definitely scary, Another is the first actual horror anime on this list. This disturbing show follows Kouichi, who, after returning to school from the hospital, befriends a mysterious girl the others seem to shun. Kouichi soon learns of a connection between the girl and a curse set upon the class, and the two characters investigate the mystery before it claims the lives of the entire class.

Although Another isn't scary in the traditional sense, the anime is extremely unsettling, brutally killing off innocent characters. The show's gory nature is its biggest appeal for a Halloween watch, making it reminiscent of a cheesy slasher flick. The gruesome and unnerving killing leads to some genuinely frightening anime episodes, making it a perfect watch for fans who can stomach blood and gore this Halloween.

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

7 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020)

Studio: MAPPA

Image via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen needs no introduction, considering it has become the most popular anime nowadays. This popular battle shonen follows Yuji Itadori, who becomes possessed after eating the finger of an ancient demon. However, he decides to use said power for good, eating the rest of the fingers to keep them away from dangerous threats who wish to use them for evil, resulting in an epic supernatural anime.

Like Blue Exorcist, Jujutsu Kaisen isn't a horror anime but features enough supernatural elements to be an excellent watch for Halloween. From ghosts, demons, exorcisms, thrilling stories, and creepy moments, Jujutsu Kaisen is as close as fans will get to horror inside a battle shōnen. With stellar fights and stunning animation, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best anime of the 2020s and a great watch for any season if fans don't get to it this Halloween.

Jujutsu Kaisen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Junya Enoki , Yuma Uchida , Yuichi Nakamura , Adam McArthur , Asami Seto Seasons 3

6 'From the New World' (2012)

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Image via Anime Network

Whether fans recognize this show as From the New World or its Japanese name, Shinsekai Yori, they know it is full of spine-chilling horror and a tense mystery. Living in a perfect world, a group of students encounter a species known as Monster Rats, who worship those with psychic powers. However, after they believe a string of disappearances is related to the creatures, the students begin to unravel the dark truth behind their Utopia.

For fans wishing to spice up their horror watch with mystery, From the New World is the anime they seek. The dark truth behind the creation of the world is as fascinating as it is dark, with plenty of gruesome and frightening scenes to sweeten the deal. As one of the darkest anime ever, From the New World is great to watch on Halloween, containing horrific imagery, haunting scenes, scary moments, and a captivating mystery.

From the New World Release Date September 29, 2012 Cast Emily Neves , Greg Ayres , David Wald , John Swasey , Chris Ayres , Monica Rial , David Matranga Seasons 1 Writers Seishi Minakami , Satoshi Kon

WATCH ON TUBI

5 'Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun' (2020)

Studio: Lerche