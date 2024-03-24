An anime's protagonist can either make or break the show's story and, in return, the audience's enjoyment of the series. It's difficult to accurately define what makes a good anime protagonist, as it's an incredibly layered and complicated concept. But in general, a great anime protagonist is someone the audience can root for, who is active, holds a strong will, is capable of substantial growth and, finally, can make you feel.

There are countless anime that have lost viewership or not been appealing because the protagonist of the series wasn't appealing, making it hard for viewers to get behind and cheer for them. Sometimes, not even a spectacular story can save an anime from a bad protagonist. This is why when a series has a great protagonist, they absolutely define the anime and can go as far as to change the viewers watching them for the better.

10 Shinji Ikari

'Neon Genesis: Evangelion'

Shinji Ikari is the son of Gendo Ikari, the commander of NERV. After being abandoned by his father for most of his life, he's called to pilot a mech called Evangelion Unit-01 when an Angel, a supernatural kaiju-like threat, and is quickly indoctrinated into being the permanent pilot of Evangelion Unit-01, against his own will.

While many anime protagonists tend to lean on a power fantasy for the viewer, holding immense power that any sane person wishes they could have, Shinji Ikari is the opposite of that. Where protagonists like Goku hold power and determination to win, Shinji holds anxiety, trauma and self-loathing. But underneath those things is a profound sense of responsibility and care. Shinji is a young man who is scarred by his emotional past and, rather than being a power fantasy for most viewers, he is a lot closer to a mirror. Shinji is a great protagonist because of how real he is, making him all the more relatable.

9 Guts

'Berserk'

After being a mercenary for most of his life and then becoming a branded warrior afterward, Guts began to find newfound purpose in his life after joining up with the Band of the Falcon. After spending so much time not doing so, Guts decides to set out from the Band of the Falcon and pursue a dream of his own, setting him on a path to face off against God Hand.

Not only is Guts an all-around cool anti-hero thanks to his awesome armor, immense skill and carrying the general characteristics of a cool lone-wolf hero, but on top of that, he's an incredibly compelling character. Over everything, Guts is a symbol of the constant fight against trauma many people face. After going through a slew of horrible heartbreak and suffering, Guts somehow finds a way to emerge on the other side of that trauma, finding the strength to never give up. He's an inspiration to many who have been through great suffering, never backing down even when the weight of his pain becomes too much to bear at times.

8 Lelouch vi Britannia

'Code Geass'

Many people on the internet like to say that Lelouch vi Britannia walked, so Eren Yeager could run, and it could not be more true. Lelouch began his life as the illustrious 11th prince of Britannia until, one day, he was exiled to Japan as a political hostage. He would soon gain the power of Geass from a woman named C.C. and use that ability to control others to seek out his mother's murderer.

Lelouch found love among anime fans for his dedication to his own goals. While he can act frightening at times and is quite arrogant, Lelouch actually has quite righteous intentions in his actions that sometimes, get others killed. He envisioned a better future for himself, his sister and the entire world, and he didn't care whether he lived or died to get it. These character traits make him a very active character, consistently pushing the plot forward and keeping the series engaging at all times.

7 Sailor Moon

'Sailor Moon'

When Usagi Tsukino is told that she is destined to protect Earth from the forces of evil, and is given the ability to turn into the superhero Sailor Moon. After locating the other Sailor Guardians, she sets out on an adventure to fulfill her destiny and save Earth.

Sailor Moon is arguably one of the greatest female superheroes of all time. Airing in an era in which women didn't receive much representation, Sailor Moon was a positive role model for children all across the planet in the late 90s. While Usagi was, on the surface, a stereotypical teen "girly girl", she transcended those stereotypes and showed that femininity didn't indicate weakness. She still proceeded to be a strong and successful heroine. At the start of the series, Usagi seemed to put herself down a lot. But as the series went on, she found more strength, and she began to do this less and less. She was a great representation of self-love and how possible it is to begin loving yourself.

6 Eren Yeager

'Attack on Titan'