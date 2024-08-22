With anime's recent domination around the world, fans are increasingly understanding the medium's strengths. With inventive stories, world-class animation, unique characters, and an overall sense of creativity, anime separates itself from Western TV shows and movies. Anime like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen highlight these strengths, making anime fans proud of their favourite franchises.

However, protagonists constitute a significant part of any story that anime is hit or miss with. The lead of a story is arguably the most crucial thing; focusing on their point of view, they need to be engaging, well-written, and liked by fans. When this doesn't happen, you get characters such as Kazuma and Rudeus. This list will look into the worst protagonists in anime based on poor writing, hated by the fandom, or evil deeds in the show.

10 Light Yagami

'Death Note' (2006)

Death Note follows Light Yagami, a genius high schooler who finds a mysterious book with the ability to kill whoever's name he writes inside. After discovering this power, Light vows to make a perfect world by killing every criminal. However, things don't go well for him, with the world's greatest detective on the case and mounting pressure. Light is still a well-written protagonist in one of the best anime of the 2000s, but he does have some flaws.

It is a tricky situation with Light. On the one hand, he is written well into the story, but on the other hand, he becomes a kill-happy lunatic lost in his own goals. Fans don't precisely hate him; rather, some fans are confused as to why others support Light's blatantly horrible actions. However, the main reason he finds himself on this list is because of his steady decline into a psychopath at the end of the series, with no regard for human life and a much different and more sinister attitude.

9 Eren Yeager

'Attack on Titan' (2013)

With fans considering Attack on Titan one of the best anime of all time, the protagonist also needed to be good. After the death of his mother, Eren Yeager vows to kill all titans but unexpectedly becomes one himself. With this newfound power, he turns the tides of battle, helping save humanity, only to discover that outside the walls are other humans who wish them dead. Eren steadily becomes evil, killing innocents to protect his friends.

Like Light, Eren is also a well-written protagonist who only finds himself on this list because of his unlikable deeds and his turn to evil towards the end of the series. While these events do make him more of a complex character, they don't make him any more likable, with him being easily the most hated character in the universe and some fans unhappy with the brutal turn. Fans shouldn't condone Eren's genocidal actions and extreme measures, which threw the world into chaos.

Attack On Titan Release Date September 28, 2013 Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

8 Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

'My Hero Academia' (2016)

Izuku Midoriya, also known by his hero name Deku, is the main character of My Hero Academia. The superhero anime focuses on aspiring heroes attending school to realize their potential and help save the world. Deku meets many complicated students as they test their strength and encounter heinous villains. With a league of villains and the big bad, All for One aims to create a new world, and the young heroes must step up to save the day.

While Deku separates himself from other tropey anime protagonists, he ends up as a whiny crybaby with clashing motifs. He starts as a promising hero without a power that aims to save lives quirkless but only finds himself useful after he is handed the world's strongest power on a silver platter. He still works hard, but that effort is undermined by hypocritical messages. Many fans find him annoying and a goody two shoes, with a forced edgy arc to make him seem relatable; unfortunately, all of that falls flat. Despite his immense amount of hatred, many fans also love his character, which is why he lands a spot on the lower end of the list.

7 Asta

'Black Clover' (2017)

Black Clover is one of the newer major shonen anime, focusing on a simple plot reminiscent of Naruto, with a talentless kid who has a hidden and unique power and aims to be the wizard king of his country. Despite having no magical ability, Asta gains the power to null magic with his swords. After clearing the wizard test, the only guild to take him are the Black Bulls, a rag-tag group of ruffians considered the worst wizard guild.

There isn't anything special about Asta, a lot of his character is just the popular shonen protagonist trope of eating a lot, being dumb, and wanting to protect his friends. However, he is an extremely loud and obnoxious annoyance that many fans have cited as the reason they dropped the anime. With the Black Clover anime currently on hiatus, fans won't have to endure this loudmouth for a while.

6 Shinji Ikari

'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

Shinji Ikari is the lead character of Neon Genesis Evangelion, whose father thrusts him into an extreme situation of piloting a giant mech to defeat interdimensional angels. He deals with many issues that break him down, making this anime an existential thriller with many compelling themes and plot points. With Neon Genesis Evangelion receiving a brilliant remake in the form of movies, fans see how they changed Shinji.

While Shinji is a complex character with mostly natural reactions to his situation, it makes him extremely hateable. Many fans complain about his whiny attitude, cowardice, and constant complaining, which gets old really fast. The character faces many real issues, but he deals with them poorly, making fans detest him even more as they are used to badass and strong characters. Shinji isn't poorly written, but he is a polarizing and intentionally flawed character, leading to some fans loving him and some wishing he would change.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Release Date October 4, 1995 Creator Hideaki Anno Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

5 Takemichi Hanagaki

'Tokyo Revengers' (2021)

Tokyo Revengers follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a regular guy working at a convenience store who lives a lackluster life. However, after getting hit by a train, he finds himself transported back to his middle school days. Confused about this whole situation, he decides to rewrite his life and try to save his girlfriend, who will die in the future. To do this, he must join the gang responsible for her death and change it from the inside.

Despite Tokyo Revengers having many great episodes, it is rare for some to have good moments from the protagonist. Takemichi falls into the same trap as Deku and Shinji; he is a whiny crybaby. This type of character always gets exuberant amounts of hate from fans, with them hoping for more complex and strong characters. He constantly switches between being a coward and trying to do good, which doesn't help the repetitive plot. Takemichi also shows no sign of growth, reverting to his annoying ways too often.

4 Meliodas

'The Seven Deadly Sins' (2014)

The Seven Deadly Sins is a story about seven legendary warriors the kingdom banished after betraying them. Ten years later, the knights of said kingdom usurped the throne, leading these seven warriors to resurface and save the kingdom. Meliodas is one of the seven warriors and the father of Percival, who receives his own anime spinoff on Netflix.

While the animation receives constant slander for its decline in animation, Meliodas was a poor protagonist from the start. The main reason for this hatred is his perverted tendencies, with him groping the female lead too often. These actions are weird and unnecessary, but he also isn't very interesting, is overpowered, and doesn't develop throughout the series. Meliodas is also selfish and unheroic, which isn't awful, but it is done in a way that doesn't make him likable or exciting.

3 Boruto Uzumaki

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' (2017)

As a sequel to the incredibly popular Naruto franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows Naruto's son on his journey to becoming a ninja. Along his adventure, Boruto encounters many other ninjas who are children of the previous cast. With another terrorist group threatening the peace of the ninja world, Boruto and his friends prove to be a big part of this grand scheme.

Unlike his father, Naruto, one of the best protagonists in anime, Boruto is arguably the worst. He comes off as snotty, bratty, and willing to cut corners, which especially goes against the themes in Naruto about hard work. He is an annoyance and doesn't have any endearing qualities, making him a straight-up pest. Boruto is entitled, and spits in the face of Naruto's legacy, with him being a hated character in a hated show that many fans wish wasn't made.

2 Makoto Itou

'School Days' (2007)

While this anime isn't extremely well-known, many hardcore anime fans know School Days because of its surprisingly dark twist, horrible protagonist, and poor quality. The anime follows Makoto Itou, an average high school student who falls in love with a classmate and makes her his background as a good luck charm. However, a classmate sees the photo and decides to help Makoto, creating an exciting romance anime.

School Days takes place in a high school setting, making it one of the most popular anime genres. However, this anime proves to be one of the worst in the genre. Along with the show being regarded as awful, Makoto only makes it worse. He never takes responsibility for his actions or deals with the consequences. Makoto is also incredibly selfish and manipulates the people around him, making their lives worse. He also strings along two girls in a weird love triangle that paints him as an irredeemable douchebag.

1 Kirito

'Sword Art Online' (2012)

Becoming one of the most infamous anime of all time, Sword Art Online follows Kirito in a virtual game world. After the creator locks all players into his virtual game, death in the game means dying in real life. The only way to free oneself is to beat the game, which Kirito strives to do. He teams up with Asuna and others who work together and slowly clear the game, hoping to return to the real world.

Despite the show being extremely popular, many fans agree that Kirito is the worst part. He is a self-insert of the creator, meaning he is good at everything, incredibly intelligent, good with ladies, and overall the best. This makes his character extraordinarily dull and cringy, making the story worse off with him at the helm. Kirito has no personality or weaknesses, making him highly unlikeable, which the creator solved too late with the anime's successor. The protagonist ruined what could have been an exciting story, which speaks volumes about how bad of a main character he is.