The 2000s was a time when anime really found its footing. While it would eventually explode in the 2010s and 2020s in the West, anime became increasingly popular in the 2000s, leading to bigger and better productions here. Without the innovation and scale of these projects, anime wouldn't be the goliath it is today.

Despite anime having larger budgets today, the 2000s are home to some of the greatest anime of all time, including classics like Samurai Champloo, Nana, and Gurren Lagann, which just missed this list. These anime have deep messages, thrilling plots, and fist-pumping action. They are still revolutionary and recognized as timeless masterpieces among their respective genres, inspiring many popular shows airing today.

10 'Bleach' (2004)

Studio: Pierrot

After its revival in 2021, Pierrot is finally finishing the final arc of Bleach. The studio cancelled the show in 2012 because of its decline in popularity, but after a decade of clamouring for its completion, fans will receive another new season of Bleach in October 2024. The story follows Ichigo Kurosaki, an average teenager who can speak to ghosts. After a mysterious soul reaper appears, he must take her powers and protect her, along with his town and an entire spirit world full of dangerous threats.

Even with its declining popularity in 2012, Bleach still has a massive fanbase worldwide. The anime is known for its cool characters and style, along with some of the best fights in anime. While it doesn't have an extraordinary plot, Bleach is a fantastic shōnen that gives fans what they want. With hundreds of episodes, Bleach offers so much for fans to enjoy, including a great cast, villains, action, and power-ups.

9 'Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor' (2007)

Studio: Madhouse

Expect to see many more anime on this list produced by Madhouse, as they were a juggernaut of its time, creating one revolutionary anime after another. Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor is an anime that follows Kaiji, who, after racking up enormous debt, has no choice but to get money from Loansharks. However, they offer him an exciting proposal: a gambling tournament where you can pay off your entire debt. However, this tournament is much more dangerous than they thought, consisting of many more treacherous games to entertain the rich.

With two seasons, fans can indulge in the most dramatic anime out there, which raises the stakes with every episode.

Kaiji is by far the best gambling anime. It includes elements of suspense, drama, comedy, and action. Fans witness the ups and downs of Kaiji, which makes them more invested in the show than gambling in real life. With two seasons, fans can indulge in the most dramatic anime out there, which raises the stakes with every episode. If fans loved Squid Game, Kaiji is their next logical watch as they are very similar and offer the same intensity and suspense.

8 'Death Note' (2006)

Studio: Madhouse

Ever since its introduction, Death Note has been in contention for one of the best anime of all time, with its unique story and thrilling plot. The anime follows Light Yagami, a genius high schooler who finds a note that can kill whoever's name he writes in it. He gets the idea to create a perfect world void of crime. However, power goes to his head as he avoids the greatest detective alive, L, in an epic cat-and-mouse thriller.

Unlike the horrible live-action adaptation of Death Note, the anime builds an incredible story with drama and suspense. The flawless mind games showcase geniuses battling it out in a game of wits, one trying to evade the law while the other tries to find the mysterious killer. Death Note has a great cast but is carried by its enthralling plot, which keeps fans on their toes, never sure what will happen next.

7 'Mushi-Shi' (2005)

Studio: Artland

Mushi-Shi follows Ginko, who travels the world researching mushi, spirits that are neither good nor bad. This adventure takes the character to unique and beautiful parts of the world, where different spirits await him. The episodic nature of the anime allows for a variety of stories that all have something important to say in the relaxing vibe. The manga and anime are both award-winning, highlighting their impressive storytelling.

Each episode provides a new mystery, with Ginko delving into something new and interesting.

Mushi-Shi is an underrated gem that doesn't get nearly as much recognition as it deserves. The whimsical atmosphere is extremely relaxing, but the story is just as intriguing. Each episode provides a new mystery, with Ginko delving into something new and interesting. The spirits are unique, and the mystical world is enough to get lost in. The anime also provides deep themes and a serious tone, making it a one-of-a-kind show.

6 'Hajime no Ippo' (2000)

Studio: Madhouse

Barely making the cut for this list with its release in 2000, Hajime no Ippo is a boxing anime with a gripping underdog story and a loveable protagonist. The anime follows Ippo Makunouchi, a mild-mannered and timid student who gets bullied day in and day out. After learning about boxing, Ippo strives to improve, motivated by his rival Miyata. The anime is a boxing adventure where Ippo challenges many opponents in a series of growth and action.

Not only does the anime feature incredible fights, but it is also surprisingly funny because of its colorful cast of characters who get themselves into awkward situations.

Many fans regard Hajime no Ippo as the greatest sports anime. It features an intense story, a relatable protagonist, a fantastic cast, and intense fighting. Not only does the anime feature incredible fights, but it is also surprisingly funny because of its colorful cast of characters who get themselves into awkward situations. The inspirational action and character development are a pleasure to witness in a fun and exciting journey.

5 'Naruto' (2002) and 'Naruto Shippuden' (2007)

Studio: Pierrot

Who hasn't heard of Naruto? With its insane global reach, the series has become one of the most well-known and recognizable anime of all time. Following the brash and motivated rascal, Naruto, the anime shows his adventures in the ninja world as he aims to be the Hokage of his nation. Naruto Shippuden serves as a direct sequel and has the character searching for his traitorous best friend while fighting one of the best villains in anime.

The Naruto franchise is an unforgettable adventure jam-packed with action, comedy, worldbuilding, and some of the most memorable moments in anime. Sasuke has one of the best anime storylines filled with heartbreak and growth, making him an incredibly complex character and a standout of the series. Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are both world-renowned anime for one reason: because of their fun adventure and mass appeal of action and creativity.

4 'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion' (2006)

Studio: Sunrise

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion follows Lelouch, a high school student who obtains the power to control people after encountering a mysterious green-haired woman. The Britanians ruled Japan, enslaving the native people. However, with Lelouch's newfound power, he starts a revolution to liberate the Japanese people while satisfying his desire for revenge. There is also a sequel anime set in an alternate reality called Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture.

The anime combines a political chess game with mecha action to create a balance of storytelling and excitement. Code Geass features an incredible cast of characters, each with a purpose that helps drive the plot forward. With incredible fights and rising stakes, the anime is a masterclass of enjoyment, including one of the most intense plots in anime. Code Geass also has a beautiful conclusion and one of the best endings in anime.

3 'Gintama' (2006)

Studio: Sunrise

Gintama takes place in an alternate reality of Edo, Japan, where aliens take control of the Earth. So, despite living in ancient times, the city is far in the future. The anime follows Gintoki, Kagura, and Shinpachi, who take on odd jobs that often get them in insane situations. This comedy and action anime has the gang fighting space pirates, aliens, and a rag-tag group of cops, which creates both hilarious and dramatic moments.

Gintama can blend humor, action, and drama better than any other anime as they handle it perfectly, naturally flowing from one to the other or picking the perfect time to switch. There isn't much anime funnier than Gintama, which uses its parody/referential, absurdist, and meta humor with its incredible cast to create comedy unique to Gintama. However, when Gintama gets serious, it gets serious, featuring gripping backstories and dramatic plots with incredible fights. Combining all of these elements, Gintama has a perfect ending that includes all of these elements, making it one of the best long-running anime ever.

Gintama (2005) Release Date April 4, 2006 Cast Tomokazu Sugita , Daisuke Sakaguchi , Rie Kugimiya , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Anime Seasons 9

2 'Monster' (2004)

Studio: Madhouse

Monster is the fourth and final anime from Madhouse on this list, proving how influential the studio was in the 2000s. Monster follows Tenma, a surgeon who, after saving a child's life over the mayors, must face the grim reality of that kid growing up to be a serial killer. Tenma takes it upon himself to track down Johan and end his life. Along the journey, he uncovers the gruesome mystery behind Johan and the world he lives in.

Written by one of the most influential Mangaka, Naoki Urasawa, with other famous works like 20th Century Boys and Pluto, Monster stands out as his magnum opus. The mystery is completely enthralling, exploring a unique world and character with scary truths and plot twists. Despite not being a horror anime, Monster is still frightening, focusing on a grounded story with realistic horror scenes. It is safe to say Monster is a perfect anime, as every episode is captivating with fantastic characters and a dramatic mystery.

Monster (2004) Release Date April 7, 2004 Cast Liam O'Brien , Keith Silverstein , Karen Strassman , Richard Epcar , Laura Bailey , Tara Platt Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Naoki Urasawa

1 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009)

Studio: Bones

As one of the most popular and well-respected anime, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is widely agreed by fans to be the greatest anime of all time, not just in the 2000s. Set in a fantasy/steampunk world with alchemy, the anime follows Edward and Alphonse, two brothers, on a journey to find the philosopher's stone to get back what they lost. However, this quest puts them in the middle of a government conspiracy involving homunculus, an alchemist killer, and a horrifying mystery.

Fans are probably sick of seeing Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on every top anime list, but it's just that good. With a slew of fantastic episodes, the entire series is perfect, with few low points, allowing for so many great moments. The two protagonists are incredibly well-written, giving them each satisfying arcs and different essential storylines. After over a decade since its release, not many anime have topped Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, if any, making it a staple of the time and a legendary show everyone should enjoy.

