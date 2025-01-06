With the new year beginning, every fan has their sights set on the upcoming shows and movies of 2025, waiting eagerly to indulge in new content. Anime, in particular, will have a good year in 2025, with many hotly anticipated shows like Sakamoto Days and the second season of Dandadan. However, if fans only look ahead, they might miss some of the fantastic anime that the previous year provided them.

Many remarkable anime go under the radar, being overshadowed by the major shows, which is why this list will highlight the ten most underrated anime of 2024. For this list to consider an anime underrated, it must either have a lower score than what it deserves and/or be under-watched. These ten anime deserve more recognition from fans because of their refreshing stories, stunning animation, and enjoyability.

10 'Ranma 1/2' (2024)

Studio: MAPPA

Anime remakes have become increasingly popular, with many fans able to relive or experience older anime for the first time. Ranma 1/2 initially aired in the late 1980s. After their travels and training in China, a young boy and his father return to Japan to stay at a friend's place. However, they plan an arranged marriage between the boy and the family's daughter, causing chaos when they learn he turns into a woman when doused in water.

With a bizarre plot and a blast from the past style, Ranma 1/2 is a breath of fresh air despite being a remake. The animation and color style allow for a smooth watching experience and an unmatched vibe that brings the 1980s into the modern era. The wholesome love story has sprinkles of action with excellent character development, making Ranma 1/2 one of the best anime to watch on Netflix.

Ranma 1/2 Release Date October 6, 2024 Creator Rumiko Takahashi Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

9 'Black Butler: Public School Arc' (2024)

Studio: CloverWorks

Black Butler is one of the most popular shows on this list, mainly because of its massive popularity as one of the best anime during the 2000s. Returning for a new season after years off the screen, the Public School arc has Ciel go on another investigative mission, this time infiltrating the most elite school in the country in order to find a missing boy. The mystery deepens as new truths reveal themselves and old villains resurface.

While Black Butler is extremely popular, the height of its fame is at an all-time low, which is why it lands on this list. Despite its lessened fanbase, the quality is better than ever, delivering fans with the most riveting mystery yet. This season gives fans a bit of everything: returning characters, dark secrets, captivating mystery, and entertaining side adventures, making this a must-watch for fans who loved the show.

Black Butler

rent

Release Date October 3, 2008 Main Genre Animation Seasons 4

8 'Kingdom Season 5' (2024)

Studio: Pierrot

The warring states era is one of the most fascinating times in history, with constant war and legend. Kingdom loosely adapts this era, focusing on Xin, a lowly born boy aspiring to become a general. Season five sees Xin play his most significant role yet, serving as the commander-in-chief to the infamous Kan-Ki. Together, they rage war against the Zhao Army over Koku You Hill, a vital position for the country.

Kingdom is one of the best manga of all time, which is why many fans were disappointed with the pitiful first seasons of the show, which caused most to drop it. However, those who stuck with it would experience one of the best arcs in anime. Viewers who watched season five regard it as one of the year's best anime, but too many people haven't watched it, making it one of the most underrated anime in 2024.

Kingdom

rent

Release Date June 4, 2012 Creator Yasuhisa Hara Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

7 'The Elusive Samurai' (2024)

Studio: CloverWorks

Historical works are always great for anime adaptations, with the medium able to tell a remarkable real-life story while adding its own entertaining flair. The Elusive Samurai tells the tale of Hojo Tokiyuki, a young lord who went into hiding after a retainer killed his entire family and took control of the country. The story follows Tokiyuki working up the courage to take revenge and reclaim the country.

The Elusive Samurai is pretty popular, with a decent number of people watching and enjoying the anime. However, its overall rating is just decent, which is an understatement considering the quality of the animation and action. While the tone is inconsistent, it has some of the best animation of the year and one of the best art styles in anime. The editing and direction are phenomenal, making this a must-watch action anime.

The Elusive Samurai

rent

Release Date July 6, 2024 Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

6 'Bucchigiri?!' (2024)

Studio: MAPPA