While anime has been popular since its inception, the medium found an explosion in popularity in the West at the top of the 21st century. With anime like Death Note and Attack on Titan gaining the attention of those who hadn't been aware or interested in anime before, anime's fame exponentially grew and became "cool" in the West (it was always cool). Because of this, the anime landscape is better and stronger than it has ever been.

The 21st century has offered countless anime of impeccable quality over the years, but there are some that simply stand out among the rest. Whether it be because of their cultural impact, animation quality, or superb storytelling, these anime are just a step above the best of the best.

10 'Gurren Lagann' (2007)

Genre: Mecha, Adventure & Comedy drama

Episode Count: 28

In a world where an evil force known as the Spiral King rules over Earth and has forced humanity to retreat to underground villages with no way to contact the world above the dirt. Simon, a young digger, and his best friend Kamina soon become faces of the underground rebellion trying to put an end to the Spiral King's reign.

Gurren Lagann smashed reviews out of the park upon its release and was quickly considered a modern classic. While the first few episodes of the series are very good, from the sixth episode forward, the series hits the ground running and takes its quality from great to stellar. It's a wonderful story about the profound power of the indomitable human spirit and the incredible things resolute people can accomplish together, even in the worst situations. It also brings a unique take to the mech genre.

9 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020)

Genre: Dark fantasy, Supernatural & Adventure

Episode Count: 48 and counting

When Yuji Itadori, a good-hearted and insanely strong high schooler, is put in a situation where he must eat a demon's finger to gain the power to save his friend, he becomes the host of the most powerful Curse that ever lived, Sukuna. Upon meeting the likes of Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro that night, he is set to attend Tokyo Perfectural Jujutsu High School, where he will train until he can consume the remaining 19 fingers of Sukuna and, in the end, be killed, so they can exorcise Sukuna.

It's no question why Jujutsu Kaisen has won Crunchyroll's Anime of the Year award for both years that the show's two current seasons have aired. The show exudes style while also bringing a plethora of substance through its excellent storytelling. The show has been regarded as having some of the best animation of the current decade, thanks to Studio MAPPA. In the almost four short years that the show has been running, it's gained a following and acclaim that is seen only among instant classics of the past.

8 One Punch Man (2015)

Genre: Comedy & Superhero

Episode Count: 25 and counting

Saitama is a superhero on an alternate Earth in which all the continents are one, making a supercontinent, in which the world runs rampant with superheroes and villains. Saitama, who performs his heroic deeds as a simple hobby, has trained so hard for years to the point that he can now defeat any enemy with one single punch.

One Punch Man may very well be one of the most tightly executed anime, both on the visual and storytelling fronts, in years. While the second season didn't receive as high praise, the quality was still somehow miles better than most anime airing at the time. The animation is easily some of the greatest seen in the medium in a long time, especially in Season One, which was produced by the studio Madhouse. With a comedic, yet engaging plot and state-of-the-art animation, One Punch Man will remain at the top of anime culture for quite some time.

7 Code Geass (2006)

Genre: Mecha & Military

Episode Count: 54

When the exiled prince named Lelouch Lamperouge is gifted a power that allows him to control others, known only as Geass. With his newfound power, he intends on employing it to hunt down his mother's murderers and bring down the Britannian Empire. His goals get him involved with the Britannian rebellion which sets him on a path that will change the world forever.

Code Geass manages to include something for everyone. Whether one is a general viewer or a seasoned anime enjoyer, Code Geass is certain to please a majority of audiences. Its plot is quick-paced in the best way possible, the emotions and stakes are high, Lelouch is a compelling main character and the mecha action is beyond thrilling. Not to mention, its message is as relevant as ever. Code Geass represents the disappointment of the younger generation, feeling as if those who have come before have tainted the world, leaving the current generation feeling helpless to do anything about it.

6 Mob Psycho 100 (2016)

Genre: Supernatural, Action & Comedy