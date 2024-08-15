Over the years, anime has become more and more popular in the pop culture landscape and said popularity has come with even more high-quality content. Countless masterpieces get thrown out every year in multiple genres and from unique sources. There's truly no such thing as perfect, but some series, including Attack on Titan and One Punch Man, are the closest thing to it.

Then there are projects that come incredibly close to perfection, only held back by small flaws that make a big difference. These projects are loved and marveled at all around the pop culture space, with a common agreement that they're some of the best anime series out there. Sure, they have minor flaws in pacing, characterization and even animation, but they remain exciting and near-flawless additions to the ever-expanding world of anime.

10 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989 - 1996)

Created by Akira Toriyama

Image via Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most beloved animated series of all time, considered one of the "big three" of all anime series and largely responsible for popularizing the genre in the mid-80s and early '90s. The powerful Saiyan warrior Goku (Masako Nozawa), his friends, and his enemies have captured the hearts and minds of people of all ages all over the world.

It's safe to say there may never be a world in which Dragon Ball Z is not at least recognized for its influence on pop culture. The only big thing holding Dragon Ball Z back from being perfect is all the filler and tiresome content that occupies so much of the show. It can make it feel incredibly tedious to get through, turning some viewers away from finishing or watching the series altogether.

9 'From the New World' (2012)

Created by Satoshi Kon

Image via Anime Network

From the New World is commonly considered a total masterpiece among typical anime viewers. Whether due to its incredible animation, complex story, or lovable characters, there's always something to love for new viewers in this futuristic and daring anime.

But the complex story is sometimes the one thing holding the project back from being pure perfection. Due to how complicated and layered the narrative is, it takes a lot of work at the audience's end to completely understand what is going on. This challenging approach can often be a turn-off for newer viewers, as most aren't expecting to put in as much brainwork when initially entering their viewing. However, those who appreciate twisting and demanding stories will for sure love From the New World.

8 'Paranoia Agent' (2004)

Created by Satoshi Kon

All over Tokyo, random civilians are becoming targets of a serial attacker known as Little Slugger (Daisuke Sakaguchi). Detectives Keiichi Ikari (Shôzô Îzuka) and Mitsuhiro Maniwa (Toshihiko Seki) look into the assaults, discovering that after their assaults, the victim's lives began to improve in one way or another.

From a storytelling and characterization perspective, Paranoia Agent is an incredible ride the entire way through. The only issue with it seemingly is that, at times, the art of the show can be super inconsistent visually, resulting in taking viewers out of their viewing experience. The last thing any filmmaker wants is to lose the audience's attention to the story due to a simple visual aspect.

7 'Odd Taxi' (2021)

Created by Kazuya Konomoto

Image via Crunchyroll

Odd Taxi follows the story of a Walrus taxi driver known as Hiroshi Odokawa (Natsuki Hanae), who finds his life in turmoil when the case of a missing girl somehow leads back to him. He's met a vast number of folks in his day, and maybe, just maybe, one of them could lead back to this missing girl.

The series often shifts focus over to those that Hiroshi has driven around. Unfortunately, though, their stories happen to sometimes feel disconnected from the primary plot at hand, which can feel distracting and feel like unecessary filler, even though it's not. Odd Taxi's sprawling narrative can easily distract viewers from the primary plot, but its compelling central mystery remains enough reason to tune in.

6 'March Comes in Like a Lion' (2016)

Created by Chica Umino