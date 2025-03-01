Anime has been around for a surprisingly long time, with its origins dating back to the 1910s. However, the medium has come a long way and is more popular than ever because of shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dandadan. While the enhanced animation and better quality are great, many fans argue that nothing is better than the classics, which shaped anime into what it is today despite constant evolution.

The classics are essential and enjoyable shows that have established themselves through years of development. However, some newer anime proves to have what it takes to be considered a modern classic. This list will rank the ten best anime series that are already modern classics based on their uniqueness, creativity, importance, cultural impact, critical acclaim, fan opinion, and overall quality. An anime can be considered a modern classic if it aired in 2010 or later.

10 'Dr. Stone' (2019)

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Image via TMS Entertainment

Science is truly wonderful, isn't it? It may not have been everyone's favorite subject, but Dr. Stone will make anyone a fan with its creative premise and genius ideas. After a mysterious light petrifies all of humanity, the high school genius Senku wakes up thousands of years later to solve the cure, cause and eventually rebuild humanity. The final season is airing in 2025 but will most likely be split into three parts.

Dr. Stone may not have the critical acclaim or universal praise from fans, but no one can dismiss its uniqueness, which has cemented this show as a modern classic. No other anime is like Dr. Stone, with its complex use of science to rebuild society, keeping fans entertained while also educating them. It is one of the best sci-fi anime series that will restore anyone's faith in humanity, which fans are ten billion percent likely to enjoy.