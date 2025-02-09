Since the inception of Anime, the genre has undergone a fascinating evolution, particularly in storytelling, character depth, and, of course, animation. Due to the constraints posed by the limited budget and technology, early anime series were severely restricted to limited movements and actions. But as Anime matured, the creators strived to introduce intricate storylines and its effective delivery demanded better animation. Since then, some anime series have developed their unique art and stood up to the expectations of high-quality animation. The most suitable example of a great animation is Demon Slayer.

While certain anime have quite appealing animations that rank them among the best-animated series, others have visuals that are aesthetically poor and displeasing. Though some people value the story and characters over the visuals, and since the anime is an adaptation of a popular manga, there are series with great narratives that have left their viewers not having enough of the original manga, just because of poor animation.

10 'Berserk' (2016)

Creator: Kentaro Miura & Studio: Liden Films

Image via OLM-Animation Studio

With over 60 million copies sold, Berserk is one of the best-selling manga series. Set in a medieval-inspired world filled with grotesque monsters, corrupt rulers, and supernatural forces, the story follows a mercenary, Guts, who fights relentlessly to endure a cursed life. Berserk (1997) was a 25-episode anime series that covered the Golden Age arc. Despite the dated animation and cutting of several scenes, it was considered a strong manga adaptation.

After 20 years of hiatus, Berserk (2016) continues after the Golden Age story, focusing on the Conviction Arc. Though this continuation heavily used 3D CGI animation, the poor implementation with low frame rates and odd camera angles rendered unnatural and stiff movements. The manga was well-renowned for minute details of the world and characters, meanwhile, anime lacked these artistic details.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Berserk Release Date October 8, 1997 Directors Naohito Takahashi Cast See All Marc Diraison

Kevin T. Collins

Carrie Keranen

Michelle Newman Writers Yasuhiro Imagawa Franchise(s) Berserk Creator Kentaro Miura Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 25

9 'Tokyo Ghoul: Root One' (2014)

Creator: Sui Ishida

Image via Adult Swim

The original Tokyo Ghoul anime series is a dark fantasy set in an alternate dimension of Tokyo where humans co-exist with Ghouls, creatures that can only survive by eating human flesh. The series is well-known for its dark fantasy atmosphere, savage ghouls, and brutal fight sequences. Unlike the first season, the second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A, does not follow the manga, rather it is a mixture of a different story composition.

In addition to inconsistencies with the material of season 1, many viewers felt the degradation in the animation quality of Tokyo Ghoul √A. Such incomplete details were particularly noticeable during the fight scenes. The heavy reliance on the still frames and repetitive censorship of the clashes took away the original visceral impact of the scenes. Also, the series fell behind in matching choreography as of season 1.