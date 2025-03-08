Every fan has their opinions, but there are standard views that congregate and judge specific series. Anime, in particular, has a divisive range of shows because of the cultural differences, leading to many Western fans disliking many shows. No anime is without haters, and even the most popular shows like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have their fair share. However, some anime get the brunt of the hate.

With so many unpopular shows, this list will rank ten disliked anime that aren't as bad as the hate they receive based on the show's quality compared to the hate. This includes aspects such as writing, enjoyability, animation, critical acclaim, and fan opinion. Since every anime has its haters, only anime with lots of negativity towards it will be included on this list. Fans should give these shows a chance and not let the common perceptions influence their decisions. This list doesn't necessarily mean these anime are good; it's just that they aren't as bad as people say.

10 'Tokyo Ghoul' (2014)

Creator: Sui Ishida

Image via Pierrot

Anime ruining the source material is nothing new, but this fact caused a swell of hate towards the Tokyo Ghoul anime because of the popularity of the manga. In a world where ghouls look like and roam among humans for food, Kaneki becomes one of these horrid creatures and must adjust to their world. Most of the shows' dislike comes from Tokyo Ghoul ruining its ending.

Tokyo Ghoul was a difficult anime to rank for this list, considering the hate and love are around 50/50. But overall, there is a disdain for the anime because of its sloppy adaptation. However, Tokyo Ghoul is still entertaining and includes just enough for newcomers to enjoy the series. While it may not be as good as the manga, anime-only fans still get the shock and dark plot in full, making it not as bad as people think.