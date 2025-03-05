Film and Television are many things, encapsulating the feelings and thoughts of creators in the most profound ways. Viewers often regard the medium as art, and it is easy to see why. However, on the opposite side, some viewers simply want to have a good time with an entertaining series. Anime, in particular, is one of the most enjoyable mediums, with many series focused on entertainment, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Dandadan.

While anime mainly focuses on entertainment, there are plenty of profound, complex, and thought-provoking series. However, this list will rank the ten most entertaining anime based on fan opinion. This will include aspects like enjoyability, animation, pacing, bare-minimum story, relatable themes, action, comedy, and binge ability. These ten anime prove to be a blast from start to finish, without fans needing to think too hard.

10 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989)

Studio: Toei Animation

Image via Toei Animation

Anime wouldn't be the same without Dragon Ball Z, one of the most influential series of all time that forever changed the landscape of television. The series follows Goku and his friends after his race comes looking for him. They must stop the world-ending threat and many other dangers that present themself, including Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.

It feels wrong to put Dragon Ball Z so low on this list, but because of its many episodes, occasional boring filler, and inconsistent pacing, it lands at the last spot. However, it made the list, meaning it is an enjoyable anime that revolutionized the genre and the medium as a whole. The anime takes fans on a fun adventure with plenty of action, fights, hype moments, and humor, creating a classic of modern television that everyone has heard of.