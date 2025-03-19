Anime is a heavily saturated form of entertainment, bursting with complex ideas for stories; live-action sometimes has trouble keeping up with it. The anime genres range from heart-aching dramas to captivating fantasy, and bone-chilling horror, enthralling audiences all over the globe. Whether it's unmatched visuals or well-developed characters, this medium provides an impeccable viewing experience for those searching for memorable moments, excitement, and suspense.

Among those that do the job correctly, stands Akame ga Kill, an anime packed full of action and brutal battles, and Death Note, an immersive watching experience where survival is determined by one's intelligence. These anime series, along with those compiled in this list, are some of the most intense and breathtaking works of fiction ever created.

10 'Erased' (2016)

Created by Tomohiko Itō

This underrated thriller follows a struggling manga artist, Satoru Fujinuma (Shinnosuke Mitsushima), who has the ability to go back in time to avoid life-threatening events. Erased builds an insane amount of tension as Satoru embarks on a journey into the past to avoid a future filled with tragedy.

Fans of Erased fell in love with the series for its gripping story, which exceptionally blends supernatural elements with thriller and mystery. Even with the anime’s more wholesome moments, the series keeps up with the suspense as the likable protagonist works hard to prevent a heinous crime. Each moment within Erased is a nail-biting watching experience due to themes like murder, and child abduction. This makes it one of the most intense anime out there.