To ancient anime fans, Studio Madhouse's status as one of the powerhouse anime studios can be likened to that of cinephiles seeing the lion from the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo at the start of a motion picture. Founded in 1972, the legendary anime studio has since become a reliable source for anime newcomers given its impressive oeuvre of work.

RELATED: Essential And Nostalgic 90s Anime Series According To IMDB

Whilst the studio's presence has been significantly overpowered by rising companies like MAPPA and Ufotable, Studio Madhouse had churned out classic anime series from just about every genre, delighting fans with fine-quality animation and intriguing stories catered for different demographics.

Death Note (2006)

Psychological, Supernatural, Detective

Starting off is an equally legendary anime that had instigated a new reign of pop culture and laughable memes. Aside from a highly-praised 2006 live-action adaptation, Death Note is surely one that most fans were recommended when first testing the waters of anime.

The suspenseful series follows 17-year-old Japanese student, Light Yagami on his quest to perish the evils of the world with his newly found Death Note, a notebook that grants anyone whose name is written on it instantaneous death. Yagami's godlike power and his questionable usage of it attract the curiosity of an eccentric yet meticulous detective, L. Thus, the daunting game of cat-and-mouse begins.

Black Lagoon (2006 - 2011)

Action, Adventure, Crime

Black Lagoon begins when a self-effacing Japanese businessman Rokurou is captured by a group of modernized sea pirates, The Lagoon Company. Feeling betrayed by his former employer, Rokurou decides to join the gang and needs to quickly adapt to a whole new lifestyle of blood, sweat, and bullets.

Aside from featuring colorful characters from diverse cultural backgrounds, Black Lagoon stands out amongst other seinen anime for having female characters that not only have rich background stories, they also kick ass while looking awesome doing it. Especially Revy, a cynical and talented female gunslinger who steals the spotlight from her team, and the entire show comprised of largely men.

Cardcaptor Sakura (1988 - 2018)

Fantasy, Magical Girl, Comedy

Another entry that is audacious in challenging gender conventions, Cardcaptor Sakura not only makes the magical girl genre appealing to audiences of various demographics. The show does not shy away from including LGBTQ+ subtexts as well as making some main characters queer.

Along with the show mascot Kero, 10-year-old Sakura Kinomoto is entrusted with the mission to retrieve all Clow Cards, cards created by a sorcerer and each has magical powers of its own. Whilst some are relatively harmless, others can pose danger to the world. In this fantastical anime, Sakura has to learn to balance her studies and peaceful family life with her secret identity as a Cardcaptor.

Monster (2004 - 2005)

Psychological, Mystery, Suspense

Still waiting on Benicio Del Toro's live-action version of the psychological horror anime, Monster is undoubtedly a slower-paced series with a whopping 74 episodes. Nonetheless, it lives up to every word of praise it deserves as Monster skillfully questions the distinction between right and wrong, whether society has created the monster known as Johann Liebert, or can humans be inherently evil.

The dilemma not only remains dubious to audiences but the lead character of the anime series as well, Dr. Kenzou Tenma. Realizing that Johann, the boy he once saved has turned into a manipulative sociopath causing serial killings, Dr.Tenma embarks on a journey of redemption.

Hellsing Ultimate (2006 - 2012)

Vampire, Action, Horror

Interested in witnessing a nearly 600-year-old vampire going up against a whole army of Nazi soldiers? The infamous anime anti-hero Alucard and his sidekick Seras Victoria must battle not only the undead but the Millennium Organization that vies for world domination and obliteration.

RELATED:Five Amazing Anime Spin-offs (And Five That Fall Flat)

Hellsing Ultimate is a reboot of the anime franchise, with a 2001 adaptation previously produced by Studio Gonzo. Whilst the latter suffers from the inclusion of fillers as the manga was not finished at the time, Hellsing Ultimate not only remains faithful to the now-completed manga source, the animation quality and execution of character development excels tremendously compared to its predecessor.

Trigun (1998)

Cyberpunk, Comedy, Adventure

To plebeians and bounty hunters, Vash The Stampede is a merciless killer that leaves a trail of death and destruction in the cities he visited, thus a $60,000,000,000 bounty is placed on him. In actuality, Vash is just an optimistic guy with an obsessive love for donuts and stands by his principle of not killing any of his opponents during battles.

Despite his goofy and approachable exterior, "The Humanoid Typhoon" is also a lonely tormented being as he is constantly betrayed by the people he trusted due to his notorious reputation. Amidst all the misfortune, Vash remains hopeful of the world as evident by his catchphrase: "The world is made of love and peace."

NANA

Josei, Musical, Romance

A heart-rendering tale of two girls with the same first name, NANA pulls no punches in delivering tearful blows to viewers' hearts with touching recounts of friendships and heartaches. The josei series also boasts some of the best music that anime has ever contributed to the world.

Nana Komatsu is a naive and dependent 20-year-old whose life thrives on romanticism and relationships. She's traveling to Tokyo on a train to meet her then-boyfriend when her path intersects with Nana Osaki, an ambitious punk rock vocalist of The Black Stones. Undeterred by their seemingly opposite personalities, their fateful encounter leads to a chain of events that not only deepens their bond but simultaneously test the longevity of their friendship.

One Punch Man (Season 1 - 2015)

Action, Comedy, Parody

In order to become a superhero, ordinary businessman Saitama quit his job and underwent an extreme physical training regime for 3 years, losing all his hair in the process. As a result, Saitama attained omnipotence, a power so overwhelming that he could defeat his opponents with a single punch. His god-like power brought him fame, but also the unexpected outcome that he became easily bored with fighting due to his winning streak.

One of the best anime series streaming on Netflix, One Punch Man indisputably borrows from many superhero tropes and many may predict that the battles would get stale. The 2015 anime series skittishly adds its spin on the platitudinous genre with overpowered but relatable characters, and superb animation, especially during fight sequences in addition to the continuous dry humor it champions.

Hajime No Ippo (2000 - 2014)

Sports, Comedy, Shounen

High school student Ippo Makunouchi is a timid and shy boy raised single-handedly by his mother, who he helps with her fishing boat rental business. Due to his withdrawn personality, he is often bullied by others until one day, an up-and-coming boxer named Mamoru Takamura helps him to chase off the bullies. Through Takamura, Ippo becomes fixated with boxing and his powerful punches land him the opportunity to train in the boxing gym as well as legit boxing matches.

RELATED:Sports Anime and the Art of Relatability

Hajime No Ippo chronicles Ippo's boxing journey where he defeats opponents of various backgrounds and secures championship titles. What's enthralling about this underdog story lies not only in the variegated characters Ippo encounters but Ippo who has not changed for the worst but rather constantly improving himself for the better.

The Tatami Galaxy (2018)

Mystery, Comedy, Slice-of-Life

Audiences may be astonished or feel inundated with the beautifully intricate animation style, heaps of monologues delivered rapidly, and the multifarious parallel worlds depicted, The Tatami Galaxy doesn't disappoint both anime fans and rookies with its unique take on high school life.

The creators pull a "Clint Eastwood" when they did not give the lead character a name, simply letting the young man keeps referring to himself as "I". Instead, the series focuses on his journey to make friends when he is given multiple chances to re-choose the way he lives each life in Groundhog Day-esque fashion.

NEXT:Underappreciated Anime Films To Put On Your Watchlist

The Best 90s Thrillers Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Jia Yee Bridgette Lee (21 Articles Published) A recent Monash University graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Media Communication and a Specialisation in Film Studies. She's fresh freelance writer with a passion for international cinema. Her favorite directors are, but definitely not limited to, Martin Scorsese, Wong Kar-Wai, Krzysztof Kieślowski and Juzo Itami. When she's not busy writing or daydreaming, Jia Yee Bridgette enjoys spending her free time watching whatever films she could rummage up, listening to songs mostly released in the pre-2010s era and the ocassional indulgence in the act of beer-drinking. Follow her on Letterboxd for personal reflections and rants: https://boxd.it/1PrwF. More From Jia Yee Bridgette Lee

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe