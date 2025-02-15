Anime is one of the most popular mediums in entertainment, with millions of fans around the world. Because of this growing popularity, more and more new shows keep coming out with better stories and animation. However, as fans get vacuumed towards the next best thing, they overlook countless other series. Because of this new animation standard, many fans don't appreciate other anime they may or may not have seen.

With modern hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer setting an unrealistic standard of quality, many shows don't get the recognition they deserve. This list will rank the ten most underappreciated anime fans must watch again based on their lack of recognition compared to quality, story, animation, and overall writing. This list will mainly include relatively well-known anime but shows that deserve more recognition and praise.

10 'Moriarty the Patriot' (2020)

Original Creators: Ryousuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi

Moriarty the Patriot may ring some bells, considering it is a spin on Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary work, Sherlock Holmes. This anime reimagines the story from the perspective of Moriarty, showcasing his childhood origin, which led him to become the first criminal consultant. Aiming to build a new world on the foundation of old, Moriarty meticulously plans crimes that Sherlock attempts to stop.

While fans of Sherlock Holmes will already know some of the events, Moriarty the Patriot adds a new way to enjoy this classic series. The anime is brimming with mystery and intrigue, incorporating many anime tropes and over-the-top drama to make it more entertaining. More people need to watch this reimagination, as it is just as good as the original, making it one of the best anime of the decade so far.