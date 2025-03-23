Everyone loves an underdog story; seeing someone overcome insurmountable odds is a great feeling and has provided fans with some of the greatest movies and TV shows. Anime is also known for delivering some standout underdog series, including Naruto and Haikyuu! However, underdogs aren't reserved for just stories; some series themselves proved to be underdogs that beat the odds and became successful.

Not every popular or well-received anime show started that way, and many series had nothing to their name and no hype surrounding it. This list will rank ten underdog anime series that had no anticipation or expectations but became major hits based on fan opinion, critical acclaim, overall quality, and how successful they became compared to their beginning. These ten anime came from nothing but became staple series in the community, proving that in the realm of anime, anyone can prosper.

10 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' (2023)

Studio: Madhouse

Image via Madhouse

Few new-gen anime have risen to the same heights as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which is already a standout series after one season. Decades after Frieren and her party defeated the Demon King, they all went their separate ways, but as an elf, she outlived all of them. Unfulfilled by not saying what she felt, Frieren embarks on a journey to Aubsert, where she can commune with the dead and express herself.

It was difficult ranking Frieren, mainly because there was some anticipation and excitement from manga fans, who passed on their hype to anime viewers. Still, considering how massive this anime became, the early excitement wasn't nearly as much as it should have been. Furthermore, it's among the rare anime offerings that appeal to non-anime fans, largely thanks to its fantasy setting. Frieren is a modern classic anime that beautifully showcases its fantasy world and laidback vibe while also knowing when to heat things with action.