Anime has become larger than ever, with shows like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen elevating the scene to unseen heights. Because of this, new major anime series are released every season, creating an impressive catalog of shows. However, with so many new series, fans overlook older anime that are just as good. Unfortunately, because of their poor animation, unfinished adaptations, or filler-ridden, these anime are often ignored.

Luckily, to combat this, companies are remaking anime to get these wonderful stories into the hands of new viewers. Remakes can also adapt the rest of the source material, reimagine a great series, fix previous mistakes, and add a modern flare. More and more anime remakes are being released, such as The One Piece and Ranma 1/2 (2024); however, fans shouldn't forget these ten anime remakes, which still stand as the best.

10 'Rebuild of Evangelion' (2007-2021)

Created by Hideaki Anno

The Rebuild of Evangelion is a four-part movie series that retells the events of the incredibly influential anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. The movies roughly tell the same story but add new details, characters, and plot points, making it an entirely new experience. The anime follows Shinji, a teenage boy recruited to fight aliens known as Angels in a giant robot mech in a world that has suffered many horrible events. He must deal with his sanity along with these monsters.

The main reason the Rebuild of Evangelion is on the last point on this list is that the anime didn't need a remake; it was already a cult classic and well-regarded. Despite this, the movie series was still overall fantastic, with the finale giving fans an incredible conclusion that was much more satisfying than the original anime's. The new developments and characters benefited the remake a lot, helping the Rebuild of Evangelion be a great tetralogy.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Release Date December 6, 2022 Director Hideaki Anno , Mahiro Maeda , Kazuya Tsurumaki , Katsuichi Nakayama Cast Megumi Ogata , Yûko Miyamura , Maaya Sakamoto , Megumi Hayashibara , Kotono Mitsuishi , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Tomokazu Seki , Tetsuya Iwanaga Runtime 155 Minutes Main Genre Animation

9 'Osomatsu-San' (2015)

Created by Fujio Akatsuka

The original Osomatsu-Kun aired in the 1960s and 1980s and followed a family of young sextuplets and their mischievous adventures. The anime was for kids, akin to something like Caillou, but Osomatsu-San rebooted the series years later and saw the same sextuplets in their 20s. A good analogy would be if they remade Rugrats as adults in an R-rated comedy, focusing on their lackluster lives.

Despite not technically being a remake, a reboot in this style is so much better, as it keeps the same audience as the original but adapts to an older sense of humor. Osomatsu-San is an absurd comedy that relies on surrealistic and gag comedy with a sprinkle of pop culture references. Despite looking the same, each brother has a unique personality that adds something different to the show in this over-the-top anime.

8 'Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works' (2014)

Created by Kinoko Nasu

Originally based on a visual novel, the 2006 Fate/Stay Night was aimless and cliché, but the remake, Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, improves everything. In the Holy Grail War, contestants get a servant to help fight in a battle royale against others to claim the grail that grants any wish. Two classmates enter and form a truce that has them fighting against other strong foes in a brawl to claim the grail.

Ufotable animated Fate/Stay Night, the same studio that does Demon Slayer, which should give fans an insight into the quality of this anime. The show features incredible and well-animated action and fight scenes that are both a spectacle and fluid. The plot is pretty good, with some nice twists, but the characters and action carry the anime, as Saber is an influential anime character who paved the way for strong female protagonists.

7 'Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf' (2024)

Created by Isuna Hasekura

The original Spice and Wolf is beloved by fans because of its fun setting and subtle romance on an entertaining adventure. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf looks to adapt more of the source material, as the original was never finished. The anime follows Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant who encounters Holo, a wolf spirit known for her wisdom. Together, the two go on an adventure to get Holo to her original home as she helps Lawrence with his business escapades in a lovely medieval setting.

With the first season nearly over, Spice and Wolf is a must-watch 2024 anime as it delivers a wholesome adventure with loveable characters and an insightful view of the ancient economy. The two protagonists have great chemistry as they tease and help each other. The pacing is fast and slow at times, but the overall quality is consistent, delivering a unique experience unlike any other anime, with a little bit of everything to keep fans entertained.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf (2024) Release Date April 2, 2024 Cast Jun Fukuyama , Ami Koshimizu Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

6 'Fruits Basket' (2019)

Created by Natsuki Takaya

Unfortunately for fans, the 2001 adaptation of Fruits Basket never adapted the entire story, but luckily, the remake of Fruits Basket gives fans the conclusion they have been waiting for. Tooru Honda ends up living in a tent in some wealthy family's backyard after she becomes homeless. Luckily for her, the residents take her in, only for her to discover that they turn into a Chinese Zodiac when hugged by a member of the opposite sex.

The touching and funny romance helps Fruits Basket be a perfect anime, as the show only gets better. The improved animation, better characterization, and complete adaptation allow the remake to be leagues above the original. With endearing characters and an enthralling romance, the anime is excellent viewing for romance lovers. The remake adds new scenes and plot additions that greatly enhance the adaptation, making it the definitive watching experience for Fruits Basket.

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 5, 2019 Cast Manaka Iwami , Laura Bailey , Nobunaga Shimazaki , Jerry Jewell Main Genre Anime Seasons 3

5 'Hellsing Ultimate' (2006)

Created by Kouta Hirano