Anime is currently at its most popular, and it will surely only get more popular each decade because of its creativity and stunning animation. This medium has evolved every decade since its creation, exponentially expanding in terms of quality and quantity. However, some fans have preferences for specific decades because of the ever-changing style and landscape. The 2000s was a significant decade, bringing in many new anime fans as the medium extended its reach.

There are countless great anime from this time period, including Hajime no Ippo and Gurren Lagann. However, some anime proved to be more than just great; they established themselves as an essential must-watch, defining the decade. These ten anime are unmatched in terms of quality, cultural impact, influence, and how they shaped the anime scene, making a lasting imprint on the 2000s and the fans in this time.

10 'Gintama' (2006)

Despite toying with fans by prolonging the finale, Gintama finally ended with a movie in 2021 but plans to release a spin-off in 2025 for its anniversary. Taking place in an alternate version of Edo, Japan, where aliens took over the world, Gintoki is a former samurai who now works odd jobs around the red-light district. Along with Kagura and Shinpachi, these three go on bizarre quests that get them involved with aliens, police, and terrorists.

Gintama may not be the most popular out of all the major battle shōnen, but it certainly made its impact on the culture and humor of anime fans in the 2000s. This anime influenced during both the 2000s and 2010s, but it was more prominent in the 2000s when long-running shows were more popular. Gintama stood out with its gag humor, wacky comedy, and emotional and dramatic writing, making for one of the best sci-fi anime ever.

9 'Fairy Tail' (2009)

With the sequel season of Fairy Tail returning, fans should remember how popular this juggernaut anime was. Set in the fictional world of Fiore, the anime follows Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, and Happy from the wizard guild Fairy Tail. This group go on mystical adventures ranging from fighting mountain apes to exposing dark guilds. With bonds of friendship, nothing is impossible as they journey and fight against evil mages.

Fairy Tail was only part of the 2000s for a tiny bit, but it managed to make a lasting impact on the decade with its little time. The anime is fairly polarizing now, but it was a different story in the 2000s. It dominated the scene, rivaling the most popular anime despite not being a Shōnen Jump title. With endearing characters, emotional moments, fun adventures, and a friendly tone, Fairy Tail encapsulated the 2000s vibe, helping it become one of the best fantasy anime.

8 'Soul Eater' (2008)

Halloween is a unique holiday where many viewers indulge in horror movies. However, few films or shows encapsulate the spooky vibe many fans seek. Soul Eater is an anime that does Halloween the best. Set in a fictional school for Shinigami and their scythes, the anime follows a group of students hunting evil beings and witches to collect their souls and upgrade the death scythe so they can become fully-fledged Shinigami.

Soul Eater was all the rage back in the 2000s because it delivered a unique experience and vibe. While the ending was rushed and deviated from the manga, the majority of the show was a treat for the decade. Fans would love a remake, but at least they can appreciate a distinctly 2000s anime series because of its punk rock, rebel, and edgy vibe. Soul Eater is an incredibly inventive and creative anime that mixes its spooky tone with classic 2000s tropes.

7 'InuYasha' (2000)

Long-running shōnen anime are slowly dying out, with the seasonal format taking over. However, the 2000s was the peak for this type of show, producing anime like One Piece and Dragon Ball. Another popular series is InuYasha, which blends battles with romance and drama. It follows a teenage girl magically transported into the past where demons roam free, and she must work with Inuyasha to collect pieces of a shattered jewel.

Coming out right in 2000, InuYasha barely made the cut, but because of this, it made plenty of time to define its decade. From its distinct animation and art style to its type of romance, action, and monster of the week format, InuYasha is as 2000s as it can get. It reached a broad audience of both girls and boys but also popularized the Isekai genre, establishing itself as an essential anime of the decade and its genre.

6 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an essential must-watch anime on every fan's watchlist. The story follows the brothers Edward and Alphonse, who seek the philosopher's stone to restore their bodies after dabbling in taboo alchemy. However, their journey won't be so simple with a corrupt government and evil homunculus' trying to stop their discovery and hiding their large-scale plot to take over the world.

Deciding the greatest anime of all time isn't an easy decision, like picking the best movie. There are a few options, but there is never a solidified selection. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is as close to a definitive answer as fans can get, widely claiming this anime to be the greatest of all time. From stellar animation, epic fights, tense drama, riveting mystery, compelling plot, fascinating characters, and underrated humor, this anime has everything an anime fan could want, which helped its dominance towards the end of the 2000s.

5 'Death Note' (2006)

Everyone has their own sense of justice, but it's probably for the best that not everyone, specifically high schoolers, can enact it. Unfortunately, that's precisely what happens in Death Note: an honors student discovers a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is written on it. Light Yagami uses this power to kill criminals and create a utopia with him as the god of the new world after ridding it of all evil.

Death Note took over the 2000s in all aspects, including popularity, quality, pop culture, impact, and influence on the anime scene. This series was so popular that it reached people who hadn't heard of anime. Almost every anime fan had a Death Note notebook for school, and it slowly became one of the most popular and well-received anime ever. It started the dark and edgy trend that would define the anime of this decade.

4 'The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya' (2006)

Not many current anime fans know of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, but it was incredibly popular during the 2000s. This anime blends slice-of-life school antics with sci-fi to create a unique and innovative show. It follows Haruhi, Kyon, and other club members who are all either aliens, time travelers, or espers. As the only normal one, Kyon is brought into the world of the supernatural as the club investigates otherworldly mysteries.

Haruhi Suzumiya was a cultural phenomenon. It was one of the first adaptations of light novels and hit the peak of moe culture, ultimately shaping the anime landscape at the time. Many people still have a stereotypical view of anime, which stems from the 2000s, and this anime played a significant part in creating that view with its moe vibe, high school setting, and massive popularity. Haruhi Suzumiya is still popular, but it was the anime to watch in the 2000s, defining meme and internet culture of the decade.