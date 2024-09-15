It seems that with every decade that passes, the quality and popularity of shows only increase, and it's especially true for anime; what people considered niche in the 2000s has since become one of the world's most prominent forms of media. Even though it is only 2024, fans have more and better anime from previous decades, including Chainsaw Man and The Apothecary Diaries.

Anime of the 2020s has a new set of standards, providing fans with top-notch animation, revolutionary stories, stunning action, unique characters, and overwhelming creativity. These shows have won multiple awards and showcase why modern anime is just as good as the classics. From instant hits to underappreciated gems, these are the best anime series of the 2020s thus far, providing a slew of original and breathtaking stories that cement the subgenre as a leading force in modern entertainment.

10 'Chainsaw Man' (2022)

Studio: MAPPA

Image via MAPPA

Taking over this decade, Chainsaw Man has rapidly become one of the most popular anime ever because of its unique characters and bizarre plot. Following Denji after his pet demon fused with him, he is now a half-devil, whom Makime swiftly recruits. With a new life, Denji enjoys the simplicities he was never privy to, having superficial dreams that most people experience. But to achieve this, Denji must use his powers to exterminate other demons alongside his team, Aki and Power.

Chainsaw Man is one of MAPPA's greatest anime, and the studio will have a couple more mentions. Despite the odd and vulgar characters, they are somehow relatable and complex, offering a unique and refreshing twist compared to other stock characters in other anime. The stellar animation and wildly intense fights help make Chainsaw Man a fantastic new shōnen, but the plot makes it a one-of-a-kind anime as fans anticipate the movie sequel.

9 'Bocchi the Rock!' (2022)

Studio: CloverWorks

Image via CloverWorks

Bocchi the Rock! follows Hitori Gotou, a socially anxious, gloomy outcast who excels at playing the guitar and making YouTube videos under a mask while gaining a sizable following. However, she wishes to join a band and become popular at school. The anime is about her experiences opening up and becoming more social with the help of her varying bandmates.

Over a decade after the revolutionary anime K-On! ended, fans have been clamoring for an anime that could scratch that itch. Bocchi the Rock! is what fans have been looking for. The wholesome anime deals with important mental health issues as it takes fans on Hitori's journey. Not only that, but it has some of the best music in anime, delivering an overall fun and relatable show.

8 'Dorohedoro' (2020)

Studio: MAPPA

Close

Another one of MAPPA's best anime, Dorohedoro takes place in a twisted reality of psychotic mages and their experimentees, humans. Caiman is one of the experiments, with a mage turning him into a crocodile and losing his memories. He goes on a quest with Nikaido to regain his memories and discover who did this to him. Along the way, he encounters bizarre mages, cults, and gangs as he travels between his world and the "luxurious" world of the mages.

The peculiar world of Dorohedoro is one of its strongest points, with fascinating world-building creating one of the most unique settings in anime. The characters fit the world well, being equally outlandish with their powers, personalities, and appearance. A compelling dark comedy mystery is delivered through these bizarre characters and worlds, giving fans countless laughs while still perfectly managing the intrigue and suspense in a binge-able anime with only 12 episodes.

7 'Delicious in Dungeon' (2024)

Studio: Trigger

Image via Trigger

Dungeon Meshi, also known by its English title, Delicious in Dungeon, has the unique premise of cooking monsters into gourmet meals in a fantasy setting. After a dragon eats his sister, Laios sets off with the remaining members of his party. Unfortunately, they are low on funds, so he has the idea of turning his fantasy into reality by eating monsters. Along with Senshi, they traverse the dungeon to rescue his sister while cooking the monsters they slay into surprisingly appetizing meals.

This fun and fresh spin on the fantasy genre breathes new life into anime, giving fans an enjoyable cooking show without sacrificing the intriguing plot it slowly builds. The world-building is unique, giving history and biology to the monsters while turning them into the wildest culinary creations. Each character offers so much to the anime as it deals with some of their problems, adding to the depth of Delicious in Dungeon.

6 'The Apothecary Diaries' (2023)

Studio: OLM