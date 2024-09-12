With anime more popular than ever, fans have a buffet of shows to choose from, including One Piece and Demon Slayer. However, with such high expectations nowadays, a good deal of good anime get swept under the rug for superficial and petty reasons. This is partly because particular anime has spoiled newer fans, who now expect only the highest quality for every single show.

This decade especially had fans heavily criticizing many shows because of poor animation or lackluster stories. But just because this decade isn't over yet doesn't mean there aren't any hidden gems; in fact, there are plenty. Whether fans scrutinize the shows for unoriginality, lousy animation, poor scheduling, or other reasons, these animes prove to be better than what many anime fans make them out to be and are worth the watch.

10 'Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead' (2023)

Studio: BUG FILMS

Image via VizMedia

Possibly one of the more popular anime on this list, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, follows Akira Tendou during the sudden zombie apocalypse. Overworked, underpaid, and taken advantage of, Akira hates his life. However, he can finally cross everything off his bucket list with copious amounts of free time due to the zombie apocalypse. This popular anime even got its own Netflix live-action adaptation, speaking volumes to its popularity.

It's odd having Zom 100 as one of the most underrated anime this decade, considering its overwhelmingly positive response for the first few episodes. However, many fans didn't enjoy the latter half of the season and were significantly perturbed by the delays. While these may be valid criticisms, they shouldn't take away the incredible premise and colorful journey the characters go on. The entire season still had great animation and a fun plot, making it an anime fans should give another try.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 9, 2023 Cast Zeno Robinson , Abby Trott , Xander Mobus (English) , Laura Post Seasons 1 Story By Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata Writers Hiroshi Seko Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Directors Kazuki Kawagoe Expand

9 'Platinum End' (2021)

Studio: Signal.MD

Image via Signal.MD

Platinum End is by the same creator as Death Note, one of the greatest anime of its decade. This anime uses a similar premise but creates a death game with angels instead. After years of despair, Mirai decides to end his own life, but an angel miraculously saves him at the last moment. He learns that the same thing happened to many others, and they are now all entangled in a thrilling game to become the next god.

While Platinum End isn't nearly as renowned as Death Note and receives vast amounts of criticism, it is still an entertaining show with interesting plot points and twists. Many fans disliked the main character, pacing, and general story. However, many of these points aren't awful and get blown out of proportion because of high expectations. The anime has its issues, but overall, the story is still interesting, and the battle between the candidates is suspenseful and exciting.

Platinum End Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 8, 2021 Main Genre Anime Seasons 1 Studio Signal.MD Number of Episodes 24 Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Expand

8 'MF Ghost' (2023)

Studio: Felix Film

Close

Like Platinum End, MF Ghost suffers from the original creator's much more popular work, Initial D, the iconic Eurobeat drifting anime. MF Ghost occurs decades after Initial D, following Takumi's student, Kanata Katagiri, who comes to Japan for two reasons: to find his father and compete as a professional racer. With the help of his host family's daughter, Ren, the two search temples for his father, but the two both share the secret of working for the professional racing world in different areas.

While reviews for MF Ghost aren't negative, they aren't stellar, painting the anime as an utterly average experience. While it may not live up to Initial D, it still offers the same high-octane drifting and sensational music to get the blood pumping with hype. This anime even improves on many of Initial D's flaws, such as a better side plot and more prominent cast members who don't disappear after a few episodes. If season one wasn't enough to convince fans, MF Ghost's upcoming anime season in October 2024 will change their minds.

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

7 'Akiba Maid War' (2022)

Studio: P.A. Works

Image via P.A. Works

With a good deal of great anime released in the Fall of 2022, including Chainsaw Man and the return of Bleach, many potential greats went under the radar. Akiba Maid War is one of those anime series that follows Nagomi Wahira as she moves to Akihabara to fulfill her dream of becoming a maid. However, the world of maids isn't what she initially thought; instead, it is a massive criminal underworld where maids shoot it out to get what they want.

At a glance, fans may assume this is another cutesy show about maids; however, they are deathly wrong. This wild twist on the genre is a refreshing addition, giving fans shockingly violent action juxtaposed with the wholesome cafe experience. This breath of fresh air is a highly entertaining anime with incredible fights, animation, and insane moments. Akiba Maid War would have undoubtedly become more popular if it hadn't been for the influx of fantastic shows that season.

Akiba Maid War Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2022 Main Genre Anime Studio P.A. Works Number of Episodes 12 Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll

6 'The Fable' (2024)

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Image via Tezuka Productions

With The Fable currently airing, it is the most recent anime on this list. This incredible gangster comedy show follows a hitman too good at his job, leaving him to take a year's vacation and wait for the heat to die down. The organization gives the hitman and his assistant new names, Akira Satou and Youko Satou, respectively, who must enjoy their time in Osaka. However, being a professional hitman breeds trouble, as the two get up to many crazy antics and suspenseful confrontations.

While a bigger budget would make this anime better, the story is still intact and absolutely incredible.

Criticism of The Fable solely focuses on the poor animation and production value, something Tezuka Productions is known for. While a bigger budget would make this anime better, the story is still intact and absolutely incredible. The comedy is hit or miss, but the show makes up for it with its thrilling plot, quickly ditching the humor for intense action and crime drama. Fans have warmed up since the beginning, but the vast majority still underrated The Fable because of its animation.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 'Sonny Boy' (2021)

Studio: Madhouse

Image via Crunchyroll

Despite being one of the most prominent anime studios ever, Madhouse slowly dwindled after taking on too many projects and having too many employees leave. However, this doesn't mean they haven't had any good recent anime, with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Sonny Boy being good examples. Sonny Boy follows a class that is suddenly transported to a new world. After some students gain superpowers, chaos breaks loose, and the students try to manage each other and figure a way out.

Because of its avant-garde nature, many anime fans found it confusing, with that being the main criticism. While Sonny Boy can definitely be confusing, it is still a beautiful story with stunning animation. Giving fans a weirder and superpowered Lord of the Flies-style anime, the story goes in many bizarre and compelling directions. Sonny Boy is a profound and touching show and one of the most underrated anime of all time.

Sonny Boy Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 16, 2021 Cast Derrick Snow , Luci Christian , Tia Ballard , Daman Mills , Siddhartha Minhas , Ry McKeand , Lauren Landa , Patrick Seitz , David Mataranga Main Genre Animation

4 'Edens Zero' (2021)

Studio: J.C. Staff