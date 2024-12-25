Anime has evolved over many decades, ever since its start with The Dull Sword in 1917. It is currently in the best shape of its life, being one of the most popular mediums in the world because of its creativity and stunning animation. However, a turning point for anime was in the 1990s, a decade when it reached the West and started its conquest over everyone's TV screen. From Mobile Suit Gundam Wing to Rurouni Kenshin, there are many quality anime from this time.

However, some shows are more than just good; they are essential and must-watch classics. A set of anime defined the decade and encapsulated what it meant to live during this time, whether it be the culture, climate, type of show or influence. These ten animes prove to be essential classics synonymous with the '90s because of their influence, quality, cultural impact, and how they shaped the anime scene.

10 'Great Teacher Onizuka' (1999)

High school is the most popular setting in anime, mainly because of its demographic, but either way, it has proven to draw in massive crowds. Great Teacher Onizuka follows the titular delinquent, who aims to become a student teacher for less than credible reasons. However, after they assign him to the notorious class that constantly tortures their teachers, his unorthodox methods might be just what these kids need to straighten them out.

GTO might have only influenced the '90s for half a year until the next millennium, but it did have a cultural impact during that time. Not only did it produce many popular memes, but it is best known for redefining the delinquent genre that was prevalent at the time. It gave fans what they wanted with entertaining punk action and shaped the humor of this era alongside its inspirational moments, creating one of the greatest comedy anime.

9 'Serial Experiments Lain' (1998)

If viewers enjoyed The Matrix, Serial Experiments Lain might be the perfect anime for them. The series follows the titular introverted middle schooler who delves into the deep dark web after receiving an email from her deceased classmate. The Wired is a mysterious place containing dark truths which begin to blur with the truth and reality as Lain seemingly holds all the answers in this classic cyberpunk anime.

Serial Experiments Lain may not be the most popular show on this list, but it certainly had a massive impact on internet culture during its time. This anime was ahead of its time in depicting the horrors of the internet, people's reliance on technology, and how this obsession can destroy one's life. Serial Experiments Lain eerily predicted the future, making it a staple of the '90s, which played on this fear and made it one of the darkest anime ever.

8 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Every fan knows of Cowboy Bebop, the remarkably popular anime that received a less noteworthy live-action adaptation. The anime follows Spike Spiegel and Jet, two bounty hunters who travel the galaxy searching for dangerous criminals. Making a living cleaning the cosmos, they form a ragtag team with other members. However, Spike's haunting past catches up with him, putting him and those around him in danger.

It may shock fans to see Cowboy Bebop so low on this list, considering it is one of the greatest anime of all time, but that should go to show the influence of other '90s anime. Its style was completely unique, mixing sci-fi with 1950s spy noir and Jazz music. This anime has a classy and extravagant story that would make its mark on TV and become widely influential, making it one of the greatest sci-fi anime of all time.

7 'Slam Dunk' (1993)

As one of the most popular sports in the world, it's only fitting for basketball to get many anime series. Slam Dunk, written by the legendary Takehiko Inoue, follows Hanamichi, a tall delinquent with a lousy track record. Desperate for a girlfriend, Hanamichi fervently agrees to join the basketball club when a girl asks him. Despite a secret hatred for the sport, he slowly learns the joy of shared camaraderie and the challenge of the sport.

Slam Dunk is definitely popular, but not on the level of some of the other shows in the West. However, this anime single-handedly caused the basketball boom in Japan, inspiring hoards of kids and young men to take up the sport and forever changing the sporting climate in the country. Its effects can still be felt today, easily making it an anime that defined the '90s, in Japan at least. The quality of enjoyment of the anime is also a highlight, making it one of the best sports anime.

6 'Yu Yu Hakusho' (1992)

Yu Yu Hakusho was created by Yoshihiro Togashi, who later wrote the well-renowned Hunter x Hunter. Yu Yu Hakusho was his first classic series, which follows Yusuke Urameshi after his premature and pointless death. With the spirit realm authorities not prepared to send him to the pearly gates, they give Yusuke a series of tasks to get his life back, ultimately resulting in him becoming a spirit detective, defending the country from evil curses and demons.

The anime isn't perfect, specifically the horribly rushed final arc, but it is still a revolutionary series that influenced countless future titles. This was when battle shōnen anime took off, with Yu Yu Hakusho pioneering the genre with fun battles, a unique protagonist, and character development. This anime encapsulates the '90s vibe more than any other show, from its art style, characters, animation, and atmosphere.

5 'Initial D' (1998)

With a sequel series called MF Ghost currently airing, Initial D is a racing anime that took the world by storm. Takumi is an average high school student who occasionally delivers tofu across the city in his dad's car. Despite his disinterest in motorsports and cars, he has a knack for driving and drifting, which he proves after coincidentally overtaking the Red Suns, a professional drift group. Thus begins his journey into the underground drifting scene.

Whether fans know Initial D from the actual anime or the slew of memes it spawned from its OST, it has impacted internet culture in the same way. This underrated '90s anime produces some of the most exciting and entertaining sequences, with drifting being a surprisingly hype-inducing sport. However, the iconic déjà vu theme would establish a whole culture of memes, making its legacy on the internet forever.

4 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a legendary anime directed by the equally iconic Hideaki Anno, one of the greatest anime directors of all time. Shinji Ikari wants an everyday life, but in a world with multiple catastrophes and alien-like angels, his father forces him to pilot a mech in order to protect the world. However, Shinji must have his past, present and future trauma as he and others battle these angels, unaware of the dark truth.

From its critical acclaim to its cultural impact, Neon Genesis Evangelion is an essential anime every fan must watch. With heavy themes and important messages, this complex show has experimental aspects. It pushed the boundaries of storytelling and impressed with some of the best visuals in animation. Neon Genesis Evangelion remains incredibly popular but dominated the '90s, cementing itself as culturally impactful.

3 'Sailor Moon' (1992)

Most anime falls under the shōnen demographic, which aims towards boys/teenagers and includes many popular shows, including One Piece and Naruto. However, on the opposite side is the shojo demographic, meant for girls/teenagers. While these anime aren't as famous, there are still some legendary shows, such as Sailor Moon, which follows Usagi after she gains the power to transform and defend Earth from an evil queen.

Despite the West's best efforts to censor Sailor Moon, the anime still found ways to inspire young girls worldwide. This show is a staple in the anime community because of its powerful message and influence over the younger generation at the time. It dealt with heavy themes and revolutionized its genre by depicting femininity as a strength but also developing and maturing the protagonist. Its vibe, atmosphere, animation, style, humor, and action have a clear '90s tone, cementing its popularity.