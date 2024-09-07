Every decade, anime seems to become more popular, with each decade improving the production value and creative stories. But with so many great anime coming out now, fans have overlooked countless anime from older decades. The 1990s is one such time that holds many unique stories, some famous, but some unheard of or not given their fair due.

Anime has come a long way since the 1990s; however, that doesn't mean this decade hasn't had any great shows. In fact, many fans overlook great anime from this era simply because it is old. From Initial D to One Piece, the decade is brimming with fantastic shows, but the ones on this list consist of the underappreciated and unwatched shows which deserve a second or first chance, depending on the anime fan.

10 'Serial Experiments Lain' (1998)

Studio: Triangle Staff

Serial Experiments Lain is an award-winning anime about an introverted fourteen-year-old girl named Lain. After receiving an eerie email from her deceased classmate, Lain plunges into the deep, dark world of Wired, where she uncovers haunting mysteries. As the lines of reality blur, Lain becomes all the more critical in this psychological cyberpunk thriller anime.

While Serial Experiments Lain might be the best anime on this list, it only finds itself at the bottom because it has a cult following. So, it may be under-watched, but it does have a relatively big following that enjoys the show. This confusing anime portrays the horrors of the dependence on technology that eerily predicts some of the things that are now present today. This twisted and surreal show is a unique experience and one of the darkest anime ever.

9 'Revolutionary Girl Utena' (1997)

Studio: J.C. Staff

Image via J.C. Staff

Directed by the legendary Kunihiko Ikuhara, Revolutionary Girl Utena is a magical girl anime similar to Sailor Moon. After receiving a ring from a mysterious prince, Utena vows to become a worthy prince like him. This brings her to Ootori Academy, where others with rings like her duel over essential matters. In order to save the objectified Anthy, Utena battles the others.

Like Serial Experiments Lain, Revolutionary Girl Utena has a decently sized fanbase and support. The only reason it's on this list is that not enough fans watch it, considering how important and good the anime is. This anime helped define the magical girl genre, giving fans a powerful female figure that covers the topics of sexuality and gender, creating an iconic and influential show more fans should watch.

8 'City Hunter '91' (1991)

Studio: Sunrise

Image via Sunrise

Serving as the fourth season and return of the series, City Hunter '91 starts right where the previous season left off. Ryo Saeba is a womanizer known as a "sweeper", who takes on any underworld job, no matter how crazy. With his partner Kaori Makimura, the two continue to take on jobs, with this serving as the final season. A live-action Netflix movie adaptation aired in 2024 to positive reviews.

Although City Hunter may have been famous during its time, it is nowadays an unknown and overlooked anime. Even with its dwindling popularity, many fans consider it the worst season. However, the final season adds so much more to the show, giving fans long-awaited backstories and a pleasant focus on comedy. While it is more City Hunter, fans of the series and anime fans in general tend to underrate it.

7 'Golden Boy' (1995)

Studio: APPP

Close

Following the traveling student Kintaro, Golden Boy is an anime about pursuing education through unique means. Despite being eligible for a law degree at Tokyo University, Kintaro dropped out to get first-hand experience, which he claims allows for easier learning. As he takes on multiple odd jobs while traveling on his trusty bike, Kintaro changes the lives of the women he meets along the way, despite always having a poor first impression.

The short format of only six episodes makes Golden Boy an easily bingeable anime that will keep fans entertained with its risky comedy. The raunchy and sexual humor isn't for everyone and can get in the way a lot, but overall, Golden Boy is a fun, quick show. The unique cast of characters elevates the comedic moments and delivers a decent story which has that distinct 90s feel.

6 'Be-Bop High School' (1990)

Studio: Toei Animation

Image via Toei Animation

One of the most different things about anime from the 90s compared to now is the shift in focus on specific genres. Back then, delinquent anime was all the rage, with Be-bop High School being one of the many shows to grace the small screen. Following the adventures of the two invincible delinquents, Toru and Kato, the anime has them facing the strongest delinquents in the province as they enjoy their youth.

The characters genuinely feel like high school delinquents and not master combatants, and the small-scale story allows for special moments of comedy and action.

While new delinquent anime are still good, they lack a certain charm to them that Be-bop High School has. The characters genuinely feel like high school delinquents and not master combatants, and the small-scale story allows for special moments of comedy and action. Some may claim the show feels aimless, but all it's trying to do is encapsulate the daily life of a high school delinquent, which they capture with entertaining fights and crude humor.

5 'Street Fighter II: The Animated Series' (1995)

Studio: Group TAC