The anime genre has always had some of the best action in the animated medium. Anime also happens to have the best animation overall; extreme amounts of work, love, and care are put into anime each year. The most popular genre of anime is the Shōnen, which is known for its exhilarating and visually dazzling fight scenes. Everyone loves a good anime fight because they always seem to go above and beyond; if they can take things up to 10, they take them to 15 instead.

Whether it be a classic like the Dragon Ball franchise or a newer show like Jujutsu Kaisen, the action sequences in anime have always been astounding and arguably the strongest aspect of the Shōnen genre. For those looking for a thrilling binge, these anime shows have the best action, including hectic yet rivetting fight sequences with great animation, high stakes, and powerful attacks.

10 'My Hero Academia' (2016-Present)

Number of Episodes: 161

One of the most popular new-age anime is the superhero extravaganza My Hero Academia. While some may call the series over-hyped, it's clear by just watching the show's scenes that the fights in My Hero Academia are incredibly exciting, especially as Deku (Daiki Yamashita) gains more power and control over his quirk, One For All.

For starters, My Hero Academia has some incredibly powerful characters. The vast number of different and unique quirks across all Class 1-A, the pro heroes, and the League of Villains allow for an incredible variety of fight scenarios and attacks. This collection of characters gives My Hero Academia a seemingly endless supply of opportunities to do fights unlike anything in the series before and is a huge part of why the fight scenes can get so exciting.

9 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' (2021-Present)

Number of Episodes: 69 Episodes

The art style and animation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is downright beautiful. Being so visually stunning and colorful makes the fight sequences in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba a genuinely great experience. The battles are compelling in so many ways and the stakes are always high with how brutal they can get.

Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae) and his friends are wonderful protagonists, and the young Demon Slayer is always putting 110% into every fight and making the battles far more intense. The hardship and commitment of the battles, paired with the slight brutality the show displays when the going gets tough, make for some amazing fight sequences. The swordplay choreography featured is also quite thrilling, making Demon Slayer stand out compared to the likes of anime like My Hero Academia.

8 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989-1996)

Number of Episodes: 277

If there's a famous battle Shōnen, it's the legendary Dragon Ball Z, created by the late Akira Toriyama. Known all around the world for its visual spectacle, Dragon Ball Z has some of the most intense anime battles in history, lasting multiple episodes most of the time. With how much Goku (Masako Nozawa) is always powering up to meet the standards of each new and increasingly powerful enemy, the stakes are always rising in the world of Dragon Ball Z.

The great thing about the fights in Dragon Ball Z is that not only are the battles important, but they are just as crucial as the story itself and, often, more. There are always new abilities and super forms introduced to keep fights fresh and exciting. With how often battles happen in the series, this always-changing approach is incredibly important and helps enhance the viewing experience each time.

7 'Bleach' (2004-2012)

Number of Episodes: 386

Bleach is arguably one of the most popular anime series of all time. Lasting a whopping 386 episodes, the series had a long lifetime that allowed for some great fight sequences. Ichigo Kurosaki's adventures protecting humans from evil spirits and guiding them to the afterlife quickly became beloved by fans, turning the series into a seminal part of 2000s entertainment.

What helps the fight sequences in Bleach be so exciting is how unique the magic system is. While the animation is a product of its time, it simply doesn't matter. The action sequences in Bleach are also very fast-paced, which makes them feel intense and heart-pounding. Each hit in the great choreography is precise and hard-hitting, making fights memorable and keeping them engaging. The fast pacing is never a detriment to the scenes and keeps them from being confusing.

6 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Number of Episodes: 98

One of the most popular anime series of the new era is Attack on Titan, and for good reason. The mix of the unique ODM Gear and Titan action makes the sequences in Attack on Titan thrilling in so many different ways. The animation from both Wit Studio and later MAPPA helps fight scenes flow very well and feel fluid and swift when needed while also being hard-hitting when the Titans get involved.

The gore included in almost every episode of Attack on Titan makes the outrageous action feel a lot more grounded, as well. They may be fighting giant Titans, but the action is easier to digest when audiences see that sparks or magic aren't flying when the Scouts and Titans are attacked; they're made of flesh and blood, and some sequences can even be wince-worthy with how intense they can be. Almost every fight in Attack on Titan is engaging and makes the series worth a watch or rewatch.

5 'Hunter x Hunter' (2011-2014)

Number of Episodes: 148

2011's Hunter x Hunter is an incredibly fun ride. There's not a fight scene that isn't fun to watch and delightful. The series about the adventures of a young man trying to follow his father's footsteps conquered hearts worldwide and remains popular today. Hunter x Hunter is famous for its ending and, of course, the brilliant action showcased.

The animation of Hunter x Hunter is done very well and keeps things entertaining alongside the masterful writing. The pacing of the fight scenes in Hunter x Hunter does a great job emphasizing important hits and misses that enhance the viewing experience tenfold: when Gon (Megumi Han) lands or receives an impactful hit, it's truly felt by the audience. Plus, audiences can't help but cheer for the young hero, as he is a very lovable protagonist who keeps people coming back for each episode.

4 'Solo Leveling' (2024-Present)

Number of Episodes: 14 Episodes

Releasing just this year, Solo Leveling took the entire world by surprise. Originally based on a Webtoon, Solo Leveling is one of the first of its kind, with animation that is absolutely stunning, being produced by A-1 Pictures. The underdog known as Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) must go from one of the weakest hunters to the strongest if he's going to take on the threats that consistently put his world in danger.

The series, much like Sung Jinwoo, was an underdog from the very beginning. Some didn't take it seriously, but they were quickly proven wrong by how impressive it was, especially when Sung Jinwoo faces off with the blue snake boss, which is when the series' action really kicks into gear. From that point on, Solo Leveling hits a high level of quality and keeps it throughout.

3 'One Punch Man' (2015)

25 Episodes (Currently Airing)

It's common knowledge that One Punch Man is, by far, one of the most well-animated television series of all time, even outside the anime realm. To follow a protagonist who can take anyone down with one simple punch would most likely make things difficult when it comes to including action in the series. Thankfully, the series is impeccably written and packed with plenty of action thanks to the supporting cast surrounding One Punch Man (Makoto Furukawa) himself.

The absurdly beautiful animation is not the only thing that makes the action stand out above the rest in One Punch Man. The choreography for the fights is phenomenal and impressively staged, making them visually dazzling while clear enough to appreciate even move; every hit counts and is kept swift and clean. All around, One Punch Man is a popular anime series for beginners, largely thanks to the action.

2 'Naruto: Shippuden' (2007-2017)

Number of Episodes: 501

Being part of the "big three" of anime is no easy position: it must be earned, and if any franchise has done it, it's the game-changing Naruto. Its sequel, Naruto: Shippuden, is the most popular in the franchise's catalog. Running for 501 episodes and 10 years, the series has had a gigantic array of battles, most of which are wonderfully realized.

There's nothing like seeing ninjas in all their glory, and Naruto: Shippuden delivers on all fronts. The action is fast, precise, stinging and vigorous. This series has a plethora of amazing hand-to-hand fights that fans still look back on as some of the best fights in anime, and reasonably so. If there's a show that has some incredible, thrilling, and outright jaw-dropping hand-to-hand combat, it's Naruto: Shippuden.

1 'One Piece' (1999-Present)

Number of Episodes: 1129

The discourse surrounding One Piece is harsh and potent. Overrated? Best piece of media ever? Perhaps, but everyone certainly has an opinion on it. If there's one thing that most people can agree on, it's that the team at Toei Animation puts their everything into the One Piece fight sequences. When a battle comes around, they lock in and make magic.

Every time Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) or anyone on the Straw Hat Crew decides to throw down with someone, it seems to break the internet, especially thanks to those impact frames. The most recent example is when Luffy unlocked his Gear Five transformation and brought what could be argued is some of the best animation to grace screens in the last five years. One Piece is a worldwide phenomenon, leading to Toei putting great effort into the series, gracing viewers with some incredible fight sequences.

