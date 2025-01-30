Anime has grown significantly since it first started and continues to evolve rapidly, with each year outdoing the next. Whether classic shows like Dragon Ball or new fan-favorites like Dandadan, anime always has something in store for fans. Its best aspects are its creativity and stories, which innovate TV every year. However, the most significant appeal of anime is animation, with some series proving why anime has the best animation.

Stunning landscapes and stellar fight scenes highlight the vast world of anime, making animation incredibly important to any series. This list will rank the ten shows with the best animation based on their detail, fluidity, spectacle, art, visual aesthetic, technical innovation, and overall quality. This can include fights, settings, characters, movements, etc. This list will only feature anime series, no movies.

10 'Trigun Stampede' (2023)

Studio: Orange

Image via Orange

The original Trigun is a cult classic, blending Western and sci-fi themes perfectly to deliver a unique anime experience. Trigun Stampede is a modern remake that follows the manga more closely than the original. The series follows two insurance agents tracking down the terrorist Vash, only to learn destruction follows him, and he isn't the one causing mayhem, but is looking for his evil twin.

This entry may be a little controversial, considering there is a considerable amount of hate towards Trigun Stampede. However, that doesn't impact the animation, and the fact that this is one of the best displays of 3D animation in anime. The show feels kinetic and constantly moving, highlighting its bright ambience and fast-paced action scenes. The use of the "camera" is magnificent, providing some of the best chases and fight scenes in anime, making Trigun Stampede one of the most underrated anime of this decade.

9 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Studio: Sunrise

Image via Adult Swim

Everyone and their mother knows of Cowboy Bebop, the famous anime that helped popularize anime in the West. The series follows Spike Spiegel and his crew of bounty hunters, picking up one job at a time and undergoing dangerous planetary hunts. However, when Spike's dark past catches up with him, he must face his demons or lose himself and his friends in the process.

Cowboy Bebop may not be the first show fans think of with good animation, but its special hand-drawn 90s style elevates it onto this list. From beautiful settings, details, and character design, Cowboy Bebop has some of the best animations from the 90s, also showcasing fluidity in movements and action sequences. With a gorgeous visual aesthetic and stunning backgrounds, it's no wonder Cowboy Bebop is the best sci-fi anime.

8 'March Comes in Like a Lion' (2016)

Studio: Shaft

Image via Crunchyroll

March Comes in Like a Lion is surprisingly, a sports anime that follows a young Shogi master who is dealing with loneliness. Moving away to escape the pressure, Rei lives a reclusive lifestyle and doesn't take care of his physical or mental health. However, after meeting the Kawamoto family, they make it their mission to improve his health, as he can relate to the daughters and finally socialize properly.

Good animation isn't reserved for battle shōnen and their flashy, over-the-top fights, but also quaint stories about loneliness, like March Comes in Like a Lion. This series uses its distinct color palette and watercolor style to portray a vibrant world with beautiful imagery. The show excels at displaying complex emotions through artistic animation, creating one of the most authentic and profound anime series.

7 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Studio: Trigger

Image via Netflix

Many fans remember the disaster that was Cyberpunk 2077's launch, based on Mike Pondsmith's tabletop game. However, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners hit the ground running with overwhelming success from day one. This anime is based in the expansive world, following David Martinez after he joined a gang because of his mother's death. However, only pain, tragedy, and suffering await him.

Pretty much any anime made by Trigger can make this list, but this time, it is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. This anime has an in-your-face animation style that isn't afraid of getting its hands dirty. Ripe with red bloody gore and bright neon colors, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a visual spectacle that also delivers non-stop fight scenes with plenty of stellar animation, making it one of the best action anime of the 2020s.

6 'Ping Pong the Animation' (2014)

Studio: Tatsunoko Production