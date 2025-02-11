Some of the best written TV shows are anime series. Adult animations are often underrated because of the animated aspect, but they're more often than not incredible heavy hitters. Japanese anime writers especially have the ability to reach a certain core with their intricate dialogue and strong characters. And yes, there are silly anime series that often feel absurd, but they can carry strong messages in their core. Similarly to Western shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and Rick and Morty, for example, anime can be a social critique, a character study, and satire just as much as the next live-action show.

Some anime writers are well-known in that world, and people often get attached to a specific author's work. Writers like Chica Umino and Gen Uobuchi are typical examples of great anime writers fans trust; when their name is attached to a project, anime lovers usually opt for those series and rarely regret their choices. Since the list only presents ten of the best written anime series, some honorable mentions go to One Punch Man, a hilarious and core-reaching show, Erased, a mystery thriller with a brilliant twist, and Ping Pong, an anime series unique in visual and storytelling style, among many others, of course.

10 'Violet Evergarden' (2018)

Written by Reiko Yoshida

Image via Kyoto Animation

When it comes to one-season anime, Violet Evergarden is often listed as one of the best. With anime often going over one season, it's rare to see a heavily packed storyline told in fourteen episodes that are just a bit longer than 20 minutes. Yet, Violet Evergarden is, from start to finish, an emotionally gripping fantasy story that can easily bring anyone to tears. It follows the titular character returning from war after losing both arms; Violet was a child soldier and raised in the army, and as such, grew up out of tune with her emotions.

After Violet is welcomed by the friend of the Major who raised her, she gets prosthetics and is adopted by the Evergardens. There, she sees they own a private company that sends letters to people as a form of emotional connection. Since Violet doesn't understand emotion, the series follows her slowly filling out her human shell with an innocent, kind, and curious soul that becomes Violet once again. Reiko Yoshida wrote the screenplay, and her most notable work includes the anime Boys Over Flowers, which was based on the manga of the same name. Interestingly, that story was also adapted into a live-action series in Japan, China, and South Korea (among other Asian countries), with all shows becoming modern cult classics.

9 'Mob Psycho 100' (2016–2022)

Written by Hiroshi Seko

Image via TMXJP

If there's anything anime creators (and fans) love, it's a social misfit. Set in middle school, Mob Psycho 100 follows Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob, as he navigates life as a socially awkward student; along with a booming adolescence and emotional changes, Mob needs to keep his immense psychic powers in check, which are often brought out during moments of intense emotions. He's also continuously followed around by a spirit called Dimple, who sometimes gives him incredibly offbeat social advice and is often the comic relief of the show.

The series was animated by Bones Inc., a popular Japanese animation studio that's most famous for superhero anime shows. Mob Psycho 100 was, like most anime series, based on a manga of the same name; the screenplay was penned by one of the more famous Japanese anime screenwriters, Hiroshi Seko. Seko wrote Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaizen, and the most recent anime hits, Chainsaw Man and Dandadan. Mob Psycho 100 is a funny and endearing coming-of-age anime with greatly relatable characters and brilliant dialogue; it's often considered to be perfect from start to finish.

8 'Monster' (2004–2005)

Written by Tatsuhiko Urahata