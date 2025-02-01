Anime is a growing medium that is constantly evolving and getting better with each passing year. From its stunning animation to its unending creativity, anime has delivered some of the most entertaining shows of all time. Despite being a newer form of TV, it still produces legendary and classic works, many of which can be described as essential, such as newer hits like Dandadan or iconic series like Naruto.

With so many great anime, it can be challenging to choose one to watch, which is why this list will break down the ten most essential anime every fan needs to watch at least once. It will rank the entries based on iconicity, influence, genre-defining/re-defining aspects, critical acclaim, and standing in the anime community. Simply put, if fans only watched ten anime, it should be these ten shows because they are the perfect blend of importance and entertaining.

10 'Ashita no Joe' (1970)

Creators: Ikki Kajiwara and Tetsuya Chiba

Boxing is a universal appeal and one of the most popular sports. This also applies to anime, with many popular series such as Hajime no Ippo. But the most influential is Ashita no Joe, which follows the titular character trying to scam his way into a living until a hopeless boxing coach sees his potential. Despite many hardships, Joe and Danpei rise to the ranks in the boxing world, not knowing what challenges they face next.

Ashita no Joe is the oldest anime on this list, which makes it one of the important shows here because of its classic influence and historical impact. This show revolutionized animation, with Osamu Dezaki, one of the greatest anime directors, creating postcard memories, a staple of anime. Its profound and tragic journey of a desperate boxer and artistic expression of animation make it an essential show that most anime fans have yet to watch.

9 'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Creator: Koyoharu Gotouge

While anime's popularity is thanks to many different shows, Demon Slayer played a significant part in bringing a new wave of fresh anime fans. The series is a typical battle shōnen known for its stellar animation and distinct art style. Tanjiro goes on a journey, killing demons in order to find the one responsible for turning his sister into a demon. He teams up with other hunters to eliminate demons while fighting the strongest opponents.

Demon Slayer ranks near the bottom because it is the newest anime on this list, making it an impressive feat to be an essential anime already. It earned this title because of its astonishing animation and mass appeal, which brought countless new fans into the world of anime. It doesn't do anything new or revolutionize anime, but Demon Slayer is a perfect action series and is responsible for new-age anime fans.