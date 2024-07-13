Attack on Titan is one of the more popular new-gen manga and anime, first airing in 2012 with its exciting first season that introduced main character Eren Jaeger as humankind battled 20-foot creatures—with an eerily similar appearance to humans—known as titans. The first episode garnered attention quickly for its quick world-building and introduction to the dystopian world where humans are devoured by these monstrous creatures, establishing a sense of fear in the audience almost immediately.

Since then, Attack on Titan Season 1 has been followed up with an additional four seasons and a film, establishing its place in the anime community and solidifying itself as one of the greats. But now that the series has officially ended—both for the manga and anime—many fans are left with a certain emptiness that not all, ordinary anime can fill. Despite there being a great amount of anime out there, there are a select few that can provide a similar feeling that Attack on Titan once did, be it through the core concepts, character development, world-building, or general atmosphere. Here are some of the best anime to watch that are like Attack on Titan.

10 'Death Note' (2006-2007)

An adrenaline rush

Death Note follows high school student Light Yagami whose intellect remains unmatched. Bored of his ordinary life, Light Yagami one day sees a notebook fall from the sky. He approaches the notebook and discovers it is called the Death Note. As he studies it, Light learns that this notebook allows him the highest privilege of killing others. The Death Note is meant for Shinigami, but its owner Ryuk wanted some excitement in his own life, so he dropped it for any passerby to pick up. Light then takes it upon himself to rid the world of corruption and criminals, though it’s not too long before intelligent detective L is on the case, creating a battle of the wits between the two of them as Light tries to hide his identity.

Death Note and Attack on Titan aren’t exactly similar at first glance. One show is about two differing minds and a murder mystery that traverses years; the other is a dystopian where essentially giants exist and devour humans. Though their core features are different, one main and essential thing that Death Note and Attack on Titan have in common is their fast-paced and adrenaline-rushing storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Death Note has always been known for its exciting twists, and for Attack on Titan fans who enjoyed the cliffhangers and surprises, Death Note is the next anime to watch for its excitement alone.

9 'Chainsaw Man'

To obey governmental figures

Denji is a teenager trying to survive on his own by doing odd jobs with his pet devil, Pochita. One day, while out on a job, Denji is ambushed by a zombie devil and is killed. Pochita merges with Denji via a contract, under the condition that Denji lives out his life as a regular person. This merge grants Denji the ability to transform into the powerful Chainsaw Devil, and Devil Hunter leader Makima decides to hire him to keep him under her watch. From there, Denji grants his service to Makima, destroying devils and fiends alike.

Chainsaw Man is another anime and manga that focuses on the sudden transformation from a regular human into something inhumane, such as a devil in Denji’s case. Both, while wildly different, maintain a similar vibe to one another: both anime evoke a claustrophobic feeling in the setting, as both Denji and Eren are under strict, governmental obligations, leaving them with little to no choice of their own as their bodies are no longer theirs. Instead, their bodily autonomy is micromanaged by the powerful figures in their respective shows, creating for an uncomfortable and tense atmosphere as both characters are judged for something that is out of their control. For those who enjoy tense partnerships that bloom into meaningful relationships, with emotional moments that tug on viewers’ heartstrings, Chainsaw Man is the anime to watch.

8 'Tokyo Revengers' (2021-)

Having the power to change the future

Tokyo Revengers follows adult loner Takeamichi who lives an unfulfilling and ordinary life. That is until one day he learns via the news that Hinata, his high school ex-girlfriend, has been murdered by the Tokyo Manji gang. After an incident where he is shoved onto train tracks, Takemichi is teleported 12 years into the past, back into his high school days. From there, he works to change the future so that Hinata can live a full life. This involves joining the Tokyo Manji gang back in its early years and operating from the inside.

One would think Tokyo Revengers is the furthest thing from Attack on Titan; after all, how are human-devouring titans any similar to enemy gangs? While the real-world dangers are quite different from one another, one distinct characteristic of both anime that Attack on Titan lovers would appreciate is the heroic main character, which Takemichi is. He harbors similar, if not all the same, qualities as Eren, as both are so determinedly stubborn in their goals that they will allow themselves to be beaten, both physically and mentally, even when everyone else has given up completely. Just like Eren, Takemichi is more of an inspiration than a fighter; he is resilient and, like Eren, is trying to change the future and has some control over that.

7 'The Promised Neverland' (2019-2021)

The world is not what you think it is

Emma is one of many orphans living at the Grace Field House. Every day is a day filled with learning and fun. Then, at a certain point, orphans are adopted and live on to lead better lives. However, shortly after the adoption of a “sibling,” Emma and fellow sibling Norman discover that no one is actually adopted; instead, orphans are fed to demons outside the gate. With this horrific discovery, Emma and her siblings decide to escape at any cost necessary so that they may live a full life.

The Promised Neverland promises a horrifying dystopia at the premise. It presents a somewhat idyllic life, which is then torn away from the characters and reveals the true dystopian nature of the story. This is similar to the way Attack on Titan enacts its story, and Promised Neverland’s premise and first episode carry an eerie vibe that resonates with the first episode of Attack on Titan, where a completely normal day turns into something disastrous and world-changing. Both feature survival in a world that has lied to its characters and essentially fed them to the enemy.

6 'God Eater' (2015-2016)

To become a monster-killing machine