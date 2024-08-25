Shōjo manga, a genre aimed primarily at young girls, has produced some of the most beloved series in anime history. Among these, Sailor Moon, created by Naoko Takeuchi, stands out as a great example of magical girl storytelling. Despite America’s censorship, Sailor Moon captivated audiences with its blend of magic, adventure, and heartfelt themes, setting the standard for many series that followed. Curiously, Naoko Takeuchi is married to Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter x Hunter, another iconic series in the world of manga and anime.

From the whimsical adventures of Cardcaptor Sakura to the darker, more complex world of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, these shows offer a rich tapestry of magical adventures and powerful heroines. Each series brings its own unique spin to the magical girl genre, showcasing the diverse ways in which young girls’ journeys are depicted across different worlds and challenges.

10 'Magical DoReMi'

Original title: 'Ojamajo Doremi' (1999-2003)

Magical Doremi is all about the adventures of Doremi Harukaze, a girl who accidentally stumbles upon a magical shop called Maho Dou and ends up identifying its owner, Majorika, as a witch. This little slip-up lands Doremi in a whole new world of magic, where she, along with her friends Aiko and Hazuki, must train to become witches themselves. Doremi often calls herself "the unluckiest girl in the world," but she’s determined to change her luck by mastering magic - if she can just pass all the witch exams under Majorika's tough guidance.

If you’re looking for a good-feeling anime, Magical Doremi might just be your next bingeworthy show, with a happy and satisfying ending. Much like Usagi Tsukino and her friends, Doremi and her friends learn how to deal with their new powers while tackling the challenges of everyday life. Both series highlight the power of friendship, teamwork, and the journey of growing up - wrapped in a magical, feel-good package that’s perfect for anyone who loves a mix of fun and life lessons in their anime.

9 'Saint Tail'

Original title: 'Kaitou Saint Tail' (1995-1996)

In Saint Tail, Meimi is a vibrant girl who combines her father’s magical powers with her mother’s thieving skills to become the enigmatic Saint Tail by night. With her friend Seira, a nun-in-training who helps her by sharing stories of people in need, Meimi sets out to make things right, often reclaiming stolen goods. But her good deeds aren’t without complications - especially with Asuka Jr. on her tail, determined to catch her, and Meimi’s own growing feelings for him.

If you’re a fan of Sailor Moon, Saint Tail will hit the right notes. Both shows feature magical girls who juggle their secret lives with their everyday routines, each driven by a strong sense of justice. The blend of magic, romance, and a heroine balancing her dual roles makes Saint Tail a great pick for anyone who loves the magical girl genre.

8 'Magical Girl Raising Project'

Original title: 'Mahô Shôjo Ikusei Keikaku' (2012 - present)

In Magical Girl Raising Project, a popular social network game offers players a rare chance -1 in 10,000 - to become real-life magical girls with unique powers. To earn Magical Candies, these girls must protect others and do good deeds. But things take a dark turn when the game’s administrators decide there are too many magical girls in one city. They announce that only half will remain, with the girls who earn the fewest Magical Candies each week losing their powers. This sets off a high-stakes, life-or-death struggle as the girls are forced into a brutal competition against one another.

For fans of magical girl anime, Magical Girl Raising Project offers a darker twist on the genre. Unlike the cheerful and empowering stories of shows like Sailor Moon, this series plunges into a more intense and survival-focused narrative, where the stakes are higher and the battles are fierce. If you’re intrigued by magical girls facing grim challenges and cutthroat scenarios, this show is definitely worth checking out.

7 Sword Art Online

Original title: Sōdo Āto Onrain (2012 - present)

Set in the 2020s, Sword Art Online follows Kazuto "Kirito" Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki as they navigate various immersive virtual worlds. Kirito, Asuna, and all the players log into the highly anticipated Sword Art Online using advanced virtual reality helmets. However, they quickly discover that they cannot log out, and the only way to escape is by defeating the final boss - and failure means death in the real world.

While Sword Art Online might not initially seem like a typical magical girl show, it shares some similarities with Sailor Moon in terms of its strong female characters. Asuna Yuuki stands out as a fierce and compelling heroine. Her role in the series highlights the importance of strong, multidimensional female characters, who drive the story and contribute significantly to the team’s success.

6 'Magic Knight Rayearth'

Original title: 'Majikku Naito Reiāsu' (1994-1995)

Magic Knight Rayearth is a captivating anime that follows Lucy, Anias, and Marina, three high school girls who are mysteriously transported from Japan to the magical world of Zephyr. Their mission? To become the legendary Magic Knights and rescue Princess Esmeralda, who has been captured by a treacherous priest. As they adapt to their new surroundings, the girls must harness their newfound powers and navigate through various trials to save the princess and restore peace to the realm. is a captivating anime that follows Lucy, Anias, and Marina, three high school girls who are mysteriously transported from Japan to the magical world of Zephyr. Their mission? To become the legendary Magic Knights and rescue Princess Esmeralda, who has been captured by a treacherous priest. As they adapt to their new surroundings, the girls must harness their newfound powers and navigate through various trials to save the princess and restore peace to the realm.

If you’re a fan of magical girl series like Sailor Moon, Magic Knight Rayearth is a must-watch. Both shows feature a team of girls who are suddenly thrust into extraordinary circumstances and must rise to the challenge with their unique abilities.

5 'Yuki Yuna is a Hero'

Original title: 'Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru' (2014 - 2021)

Yuki Yuna is a Hero centers on Yūna, Mimori, Fū, and Itsuki, members of the Sanshu Middle School Hero Club. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they are suddenly transported to a mysterious forest filled with menacing creatures known as Vertex. These monsters threaten the Shinju, a divine tree that safeguards humanity. With the help of a special phone app from the Taisha organization, the girls transform into magical heroes, each with unique powers, to defend their world from this new threat.

Fans of Sailor Moon will find Yuki Yuna is a Hero quite engaging. Like Usagi and her friends, Yūna and her team are ordinary girls who are given extraordinary powers to protect others. The series blends magical girl themes with a darker, more intense storyline, as the heroines face existential threats and personal challenges.

4 'Tokyo Mew Mew'

Original title: Tōkyō Myū Myū (2002 - 2003)

Tokyo Mew Mew follows Ichigo Momomiya, who gains cat-like abilities after a mysterious light hits her and four other girls at an endangered species exhibit. Merged with the DNA of the Iriomote cat, Ichigo transforms into Mew Ichigo, a magical cat girl tasked with battling alien parasites known as Chimera Animas. With guidance from Ryou and Keiichirou, she must also find the other Mew Mews to complete her team and protect the world.

If you enjoy Sailor Moon, you’ll likely appreciate Tokyo Mew Mew for its magical girl action and team dynamics. Both shows feature heroines with special powers fighting to save the world, though Tokyo Mew Mew adds a unique cat-themed twist.

3 Little Witch Academia

Original title: Ritoru Witchi Akademia (2017 - present)

Little Witch Academia follows Atsuko "Akko" Kagari, who enrolls in Luna Nova Magical Academy, inspired by her idol Shiny Chariot. Despite her lack of magical skills, Akko’s discovery of the Shiny Rod - a powerful relic - transforms her journey. Although Akko is not the best student, her positive attitude and kindness is the key to her success.

Fans of Sailor Moon will enjoy Little Witch Academia for its magical school setting and a determined heroine facing magical challenges. Both series feature young girls using their powers to protect and revitalize their worlds, blending adventure with heartfelt moments.

2 Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Original title: Mahô shôjo Madoka magika (2011)

With just the right number of episodes to binge in a day, Puella Magi Madoka Magica begins with 14-year-old Madoka Kaname experiencing a haunting dream where a girl fights a losing battle against a dark force. A cat-like creature named Kyubey offers Madoka a chance to change this fate by becoming a magical girl. The next day, Madoka meets a transfer student, Homura, who warns her to stay as she is. When Madoka and her friend Sayaka encounter Kyubey, they learn that becoming a magical girl involves battling witches to protect the world, with the promise of a single wish in return.

If you’re a fan of Sailor Moon, you might find Puella Magi Madoka Magica intriguing for its dark twist on the magical girl genre. Both series feature young girls who gain magical powers to fight evil, but Madoka Magica delves into a more dark and complex narrative, exploring the true costs and consequences of their new roles.

1 Cardcaptor Sakura

Original title: Kadokyaputa Sakura (1998-2000)

Cardcaptor Sakura follows Sakura Kinomoto, an elementary school student who accidentally releases a set of magical cards from the sorcerer Clow Reed into the world. To prevent disaster, she must capture each card, as they possess various magical powers that only someone with innate abilities can control. Helping Sakura in her quest is Cerberus, the guardian of the cards, and Sakura's best friend Tomoyo, who films her adventures and offers moral support. A sequel, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, continues Sakura’s story in junior high, exploring new challenges and magical developments.

The series combines charming adventures with themes of friendship and bravery, as well as love, as Sakura falls in love with her classmate Syaoran Li. Both this series and Sailor Moon feature young heroines with special powers who must tackle magical tasks and protect the world, all while navigating their everyday lives.

