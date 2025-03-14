Anime is more popular than it has ever been, and it only gets more and more mainstream as animation and stories are improved. Shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End continue to hook new fans and innovate the medium, standing at the top of the newer series. However, with so many phenomenal new shows constantly popping up, fans will overlook some hidden gems or classics.

Overlooked anime aren't the same as underrated series; it is a distinct categorization applicable to marginally popular anime that more people need to see. These shows are relatively recognizable, but the fanbase largely skips them or overlooks them for one reason or another. This list ranks the ten best overlooked anime based on their writing, animation, fan opinion, critical acclaim, overall quality, popularity compared to quality, and how badly fans need to watch it.

10 'Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad' (2004)

Studio: Madhouse

Image via Madhouse

Older anime are a common victim of being overlooked since many new fans prefer the flashy new animation and modern storytelling aspects. However, Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad is an underappreciated anime nowadays that was once popular. After a chance meeting, a dispirited Yukio learns the glamour of rock and roll, forming a band with new friends, highlighting their successes and failures.

While there are some dull episodes in Beck, they work to set up better episodes, so as long as fans hang in there, they'll experience a raw and emotional music drama. It is a beautiful story about finding oneself through music with a nice touch of 1990s and 2000s rock. Beck has some great anime music that will have fans rocking out in no time while also immersed in its powerful story.

9 'Aoashi' (2022)

Studio: Production I.G

Image via Production I.G

There are many excellent sports anime with an underdog story that focuses on entertainment, and that reliability is why the genre is so popular. However, not every series can break out, and unfortunately, Aoashi never got as big as it should have. The anime follows a troublemaker from the countryside who gets his chance on a youth team in Tokyo. In an unfamiliar city surrounded by talent, he must remain competitive.

Aoashi is still relatively popular and has a dedicated fanbase, but it is too overlooked, considering its quality. Blue Lock outshined this show, which came out in the same year. Taking away its spotlight as a soccer anime, most fans overlooked Aoashi despite its grounded approach. It may not be flashy, but this anime has heart and a realistic approach that is a nice change of pace from over-the-top sports anime.