One of the most important aspects of a story is its ending because it dictates the final opinion of the show. Often, the ending decides if a show is good or not, and a poor conclusion can ruin the entire series. This fact is all the more true with anime, a medium that is notorious for having lackluster, rushed, and outright disappointing conclusions. From series like Tokyo Ghoul to The Promised Neverland, endings can make or break an anime.

However, just because anime mostly has bad endings doesn't mean there aren't any good or even perfect finales. This list will rank the ten perfect anime endings based on the execution, satisfaction, overall quality, and how well it wraps up the entire story. While this list only includes TV series, movie endings to an anime show count. This list also ranks the ending itself, not the whole of the final arc, and there will be spoilers for every entry.

10 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Based on Mike Pondsmith's board game, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a tragic story in the expansive anime sci-fi world. The story follows David Martinez, who turns to a life of crime with his cybernetic spine after the death of his mother. Only pain and suffering await David every step of the way, with the ending being a final battle against the government and their ultimate weapon as he barely manages to hold on.

As opposed to a satisfying good ending, Edgerunners is the dark, fateful encounter with Adam Smasher that leads to the destruction of David and his crew. It is shocking, bloody, gory, and an unfortunately perfect way to close the series. The ending is a tough pill to swallow, but Lucy gets her dream. Everything is too tragic to be a success, and it perfectly fits the story's direction, making it a resolution that no fan will soon forget.

9 'Naruto Shippuden' (2007)

Naruto is one of the most popular anime in the world, drawing massive crowds with epic ninja fights and worldbuilding. The series follows the titular character's rise from a punk to the savior of the world. The final arc follows Naruto as he fights the mastermind behind the war, but the actual ending is when the dust settles. Everyone goes back to living a peaceful life, and Naruto and Hinata get married.

Naruto has many flaws, including the final arc that foolishly introduces a new villain at the last minute. However, the actual ending is a vindicating final look at Naruto finally achieving his dreams. It may be a little too goody-goody and traditional, but it is still a satisfying conclusion to an epic journey. Naruto's and Hinata's marriage is an iconic finale that wraps up the story perfectly.

8 'Neon Gensis Evangelion' (1995)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is an extremely important anime beloved by critics and fans alike. The series follows Shinji, a young boy who struggles to accept the challenging situations forced upon him, as he must fight dangerous Angels in his father's scheme. The ambiguous anime series ending has Shinji and the cast contemplating life through an abstract show, while the movie ends with Shinji and Asuka alone in the apocalyptic world.

Whether fans take the anime or movie endings, both provide a profound, albeit confusing, message to unpack and analyze for years to come. The ending is up to interpretation, with fans deciding what happened after the fact for themselves, whether Shinji and Asuka live alone or if more survivors follow. Either way, it was a fitting conclusion for a complex anime, providing one of the most iconic finales in one of the most essential 1990s anime.

7 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009)

