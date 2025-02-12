Everyone has a comfort show, that one piece of media that fans keep coming back to no matter how many times they've seen it. Anime is home to various popular shows, such as One Piece and Dandadan, but certain shows prove to have better rewatch value. Because of the medium's creativity, more fans are rewatching classic or modern shows as anime continues to improve and expand its catalog.

However, particular anime are more rewatchable than others, with some having better digestible length and elements that make fans want to rewatch them. This list will rank the ten most rewatchable anime based on their enjoyability and how much fans want to return to this show. This includes aspects such as animation, comedy, action, memorable moments, hidden details, comfy atmosphere, endearing characters and anything that never gets old.

10 'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Studio: ufotable

Image via Ufotable

After only five years, Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime ever, with it entering its final arc with a trilogy of movies set to begin in 2025. The story follows Tanjiro and his new demon sister after Muzan cursed her. Tanjiro must train to become a Demon Slayer to track down the head demon and kill him in order to revert his sister into a human and protect humans from dastardly creatures.

Despite being a recent show, Demon Slayer is already an incredibly important anime in history, bringing in a new wave of anime fans. It has become a comfort show for many new fans to rewatch, with them not accustomed to early animation. This anime is pure entertainment with stunning animation and stellar fights, making it easy to decide to rewatch while providing fans with non-stop demon-killing fun.

9 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020)

Studio: MAPPA

Image via MAPPA

Like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen is a recent anime that has taken the world by storm because of its entertaining premise, mass appeal, endearing characters, and exhilarating fights. After helping the occult club, Yuji gets involved with the supernatural world, ingesting a finger from the most powerful demon. He must consume the remaining fingers to stop a group of villain's evil plans while he slowly descends into madness.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a rewatchable show for the same reason Demon Slayer is; newer fans love the fights and animation, making it a great anime to watch over and over again. Even older fans can appreciate the fights and style, even if it doesn't have a groundbreaking story. Jujutsu Kaisen has the best animation in anime, making it a worthy show to watch again when fans can't find anything to scratch that battle shōnen itch.

8 'Death Note' (2006)

Studio: Madhouse

Image via Nippon Television

While Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are newer shows that brought the modern audience to anime, Death Note is a classic series that was just as popular during its time. When a genius high school student discovers a book that can kill anyone, he uses it to bring about a new utopia free of crime, with him standing atop as god of the new world. However, the world's smartest detective attempts to stop his out-of-control fantasy.

Death Note is an essential anime because of its riveting story, unpredictable plot, and complex mystery. Story-focused anime aren't the most rewatchable since fans know what to expect, but Death Note gets better each time, with fans finding more to love and understand new chess moves every rewatch. While the show drops off after the L arc, the show never gets dull and is a perfect, thrilling show, no matter how many times fans have seen it.

7 'Chainsaw Man' (2022)

Studio: MAPPA