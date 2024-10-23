The anime world is filled with plenty of differing genres, from fantasy and isekai to romantic comedies and romance. These are the most popular genres, and those who watch anime are typically interested in these specific genres. However, once in a while, anime fans want something a little different. Something a little more disturbing, a little more frightening, and a little more scary. That is where horror anime comes in handy, though the anime world is not particularly known for it.

There is plenty of horror in the anime world; one prolific anime graphic artist is the popular Junji Ito, whose storytelling resides in the unsettling and uncanny. Many of his short stories feature frightening scenarios that will haunt viewers forever. Other horror anime are adapted from popular and well-received visual novels and JRPGs, like Corpse Party. However, while this is the case, it's always hard to determine what is "scary," "disturbing," or just a psychological thriller. Sometimes, it helps just a little to know which anime is the scariest.

10 'Angels of Death' (2018)

Directed by Kentarō Suzuki

Based on a horror JRPG of the same name, Angels of Death is a horror anime following young girl Rachel Gardner as she wakes up in a hospital with little to no recollection of why she is there. Alone, Rachel has to navigate the hospital's floors in an attempt to find out what has happened. Along the way, she comes across serial killer Isaac Foster, who makes an attempt on her life. From there, Rachel learns that every floor is owned by a different killer, and she must survive each floor to escape.

Like the JRPG it is adapted from, Angels of Death is definitely a scary anime that is well worth a watch. Though its visuals may not give off horrific vibes, it is in the content and story itself that is terrifying. Relying on its atmosphere and frightening cast of characters, Angels of Death is a gory horror anime that viewers will find themselves coming back to, time and time again.

Watch on Crunchyroll

9 'Junji Ito Collection' (2018)

Directed by Shinobu Tagashira

One of Junji Ito's horror works is adapted in twelve episodes and two OVAs, the Junji Ito Collection is a series of episodes exploring horrific and uncanny tales. Each episode follows a different story that encapsulates the horror behind the mind of Junji Ito. This particular collection has stories that range from an uncanny model that turns more and more monstrous to one of Junji Ito's most famous work, Tomie.

While plenty of Junji Ito's works have been adapted, there are a few, more popular manga that have not yet been adapted, including Remina, Black Paradox, and The Liminal Zone. However, many of his currently-adapted horror works are actually worth the watch for their bone-chilling scares. Though not outright scary, this collection serves to make viewers uneasy with its content.

Junji Ito Collection Release Date January 5, 2018 Cast Yuji Mitsuya , Mami Koyama , Rie Suegara , Hiro Shimono , Hikaru Midorikawa , Hiroyuki Yoshino , Kaori Nazuka Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Character(s) Souichi , Fuchi , Tomie , Oshikiri Tooru , Yotsutsuji no Bishounen , Gorou , Yuuko

Watch on Crunchyroll

8 'Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories' (2013-2024)

Directed by Tomoya Takashima, Noboru Iguchi, et al.

Also known as Yami Shibai or Theater of Darkness, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories is a horror anime featuring episodic stories and tales. Spanning over thirteen seasons, the basic premise of the show is that an old man in a yellow mask visits a playground at five in the evening every day. He tells stories based on Japanese urban legends and myths to children, all of them being ghost stories.

Yamishibai is unique in its storytelling. Using the man in the yellow mask as the tool for storytelling, he narrates the stories, and each story is told through the lens of kamishibai, which is a traditional way of storytelling using paper to create a 'paper theater.' So the stories are conveyed through paper-like images with watercoloring, creating an interesting concept in presenting the stories. The dull, warm, and cool colors used in these images add to the uncanniness of the entire series, making viewers fearful of each short episode.

Watch on Crunchyroll

7 'Serial Experiments Lain' (1998)

Directed by Ryūtarō Nakamura

A psychological horror show, Serial Experiments Lain follows high school junior Lain Iwakura as she delves into the depths of 'The Wired,' a virtual landscape where supposedly deceased student Chisa Yomoda has traveled to.

An underrated classic, Serial Experiments Lain is an excellent watch for its social commentary on the internet and social networks, which it provides a thrilling and spine-chilling watch. Its slow pace and art style add to the eeriness of the show, unsettling viewers. Though old, Serial Experiments Lain is unique in concept and will leave viewers itching for more.

Serial Experiments Lain Release Date July 13, 1999 Cast Kaori Shimizu , Bridget Hoffman , Dan Lorge , Ali Moriizumi , Ayako Kawasumi , Yôko Asada , Patricia Ja Lee , Randy McPherson Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yasuyuki Ueda

Watch on Apple TV+

6 'Corpse Party: Tortured Souls' (2013)

Directed by Akira Iwanaga

Based on the horror game of the same name, Corpse Party: Tortured Souls follows a group of classmates who wake up alone in a barricaded and boarded-up school after an earthquake strikes the building and transports them. Naomi Nakashima wakes up alone and finds her friend Seiko Shinohara, but as soon as they split up, awful, horrifying things begin to happen, and the students begin to realize that they are being targeted by the hauntings of the school.

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is a surprisingly graphic anime series featuring a lot of blood and gore not seen often in anime. Despite it being graphic-nature and short, Corpse Party is an interesting anime that features a lot of thrilling twists that will haunt viewers for days. For those who can stomach gore and intense horror, Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is a scary anime that is definitely worth a watch.

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls Release Date July 24, 2013 Cast Hiro Shimono , Asami Imai , Rina Satō , Tetsuya Kakihara , Yuichi Nakamura , Eri Kitamura , Yuuka Nanri , Ayano Yamamoto , Satomi Arai , Miyuki Sawashiro , Tomokazu Sugita Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is not currently available to stream in the US.

5 'Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre' (2023)

Directed by Shinobu Tagashira

This Junji Ito collection is another episodic anime featuring many of Junji Ito's classic horror stories. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre contains stories ranging from Tomie to the popular The Hanging Balloons.

The Junji Ito Maniac collection far surpasses the first Junji Ito Collection in terms of horror. It adapts a few of Junji Ito's popular stories, with The Hanging Balloons being the most popular episode as seen on social media. Unlike most horror content nowadays, Junji Ito Maniac is not full of jump scares or full-on horror. Rather, it follows Junji Ito's formula of creating spooky stories that linger in the minds of viewers with its uncanniness and unnerving storytelling.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Shiki' (2010)

Directed by Tetsurō Amino

Shiki is a horror anime based on a horror novel by the same name. Written by Fuyumi Ono, Shiki follows a village by the name of Sotoba where deaths begin to spread throughout this quiet little town. Megumi Shimizu becomes one of its many victims, turning into a shiki (vampire).

An interesting concept featuring horrific and malicious vampires, Shiki is an anime that will stick with viewers for a long time, undoubtedly. Though slow-paced, the build-up and development of the show and story are well worth the watch, especially for those who enjoy a good mix of dark fantasy and horror.

Shiki Release Date June 27, 2010 Cast Tôru Ohkawa , Koki Uchiyama , Kazuyuki Okitsu , Wataru Takagi , Yasuaki Takumi , Izumi Sawada , Nozomi Sasaki , Haruka Nagashima Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

Shiki is not currently available to stream in the US.

3 'When They Cry' (2006)

Directed by Chiaki Kon

Keiichi Maebara is a new kid who has moved into the town of Hinamizawa and makes new friends. However, he quickly learns that during a festival, for years straight, strange murders and disappearances have been occurring, and this has earned the name of the Oyashiro Curse. This anime is based on a horror visual novel of the same name.

When They Cry is a horror mystery anime that follows the unsolved mysteries revolving around the deaths in the town of Hinamizawa. Filled with gore and horror, When They Cry can be a rather disturbing watch, and it is not for the weak-stomached. Those who enjoy psychological horror will undoubtedly enjoy When They Cry for its graphic visuals and mentally horrific story.

Higurashi: When They Cry (2006) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

Watch on Prime Video

2 'Another' (2012)

Directed by Tsutomu Mizushima

In 1972, a young student named Misaki passed away. Her classmates and teacher pretend she is still alive, and they are shocked to see her appear in the class photo. Then, two decades later, transfer student Kōichi Sakakibara finds himself in the same haunted classroom, and he learns that the class ignores student Misaki Mei. After Kōichi befriends her, strange things begin to happen, and mysterious deaths begin to occur.

Another is a classic anime that is based on a series of light novels of the same name. Though short, it is both terrifying and graphically disturbing. It executes atmospheric horror exceptionally well, succeeding in terrifying viewers. Dark, gruesome, and frightening all at once. Another is the anime to watch for those interested in haunting stories.

Watch on Crunchyroll

1 'Uzumaki' (2024)

Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama and Yuji Moriyama

Uzumaki is a short horror anime following the manga of the same name by Junji Ito. It follows the town Kurouzu-cho, where spirals have been taking control over the lives of everyone. Kirie Goshima is a young woman whose life is also warped by the spiral curse that plagues the town, and odd things begin happening.

Uzumaki is a grotesque anime. It is new as of September 2024, with only four episodes to its name. It follows a very identical artstyle to the manga, with its animation being incredible in the first episode, though there are complaints of a decrease in animation quality. Still, it follows the original Uzumaki story perfectly, executing nauseating and graphically disturbing scenes. Popular for good reason, this is the best adaption of Junji Ito's works, and it will continue to disturb viewers with its horrific story.

Uzumaki: Spiral into Horror Release Date September 29, 2024 Cast Uki Satake , Shin-ichiro Miki , Mariya Ise , Toshio Furukawa , Mika Doi , Takashi Matsuyama , Katsutoshi Matsuzaki , Tatsumaru Tachibana , Kôichi Tôchika , Ami Fukushima , Wataru Hatano Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

Watch on MAX

