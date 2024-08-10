Many anime have been released over the past two decades, more so with plenty of manga being licensed in English over the past decade. The increasing amount of licensed manga has contributed to the yearly output of anime, which has had a considerable boom since 2012 with popular releases of anime like Attack on Titan, Kamisama Kiss, Sword Art Online, and Psycho-Pass, among others. However, while plenty of these anime have started off great, many others have ended terribly.

This can leave a bitter taste in one's mouth, especially when an anime has the potential to become something much bigger than it already is. This can sometimes be due to anime-original plotlines or even just plain bad writing. Whether it be due to disappointment or an unsatisfying end, here are the anime that had so much potential and greatness stored within them, only to fail when it came to the ending.

10 Jūni Taisen: Zodiac War (2017)

Directed by Naoto Hosoda

Every twelve years, a Zodiac Tournament takes place. During the twelfth Zodiac Tournament, there are twelve combatants, each one representing a Chinese zodiac and having attributes associated with their animal zodiac. All of the warriors are to swallow poisonous beast gems and to become victor and have any wish they want granted, they must retrieve the other gems. Tsugiyoshi Sumino is one of the twelve zodiac warriors, otherwise known as Rat.

Jūni Taisen: The Zodiac War is a unique anime that includes the Chinese zodiac, attributing certain skills and powers to characters who represent each animal. Interesting from start to finish, Jūni Taisen is an extremely underrated anime based on the all-favorite concept of surviving against all odds. However, unfortunately, Jūni Taisen falls off at the end, where the protagonist becomes the victor, and his wish is granted: to forget everything that happened. While this wish might be suitable for Rat's character, it doesn't feel like the buildup and development were worth it. Instead, it feels anti-climactic, creating an unsatisfying end that viewers will likely remember more than the show itself.

9 Amnesia (2013)

Directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi

A college girl wakes up with amnesia. A spirit named Orion accompanies her as she navigates life with no memory, as it is his fault she has amnesia. The two of them then work together to piece her life together, though she is to keep her amnesia a secret. However, the more she uncovers, the more secrets she has to unveil, and a deeper truth is to be discovered.

Amnesia is based on an otome game of the same name. Admittedly, otome games are hard to incorporate into anime, mainly because they are decision-making games where players get to choose what route they want to take. Although other otome games have been successful as anime—Clannad, for example—Amnesia struggled toward the end. It establishes an interesting premise, where the protagonist is thrown from universe to universe when she faces death; however, in the end, the heroine is left to choose her own path of the four shown to her. Each card before her leads to a life with a man she has once loved, but the final episode is confusing and the ending leaves off on a cliffhanger that ultimately isn't satisfying.

8 Pandora Hearts (2009)

Directed by Takao Kato

Oz Vessalius is the heir to the Vessalius house. However, during his coming-of-age ceremony, he is forced into the abyss by a group of cloaked individuals known as the Baskervilles. In the abyss, he meets Alice, a chain called B-Rabbit, where he makes a contract with her and escapes the abyss. He learns, though, that ten years have passed, and he joins Pandora to discover the truth behind the fall of Sablier, the city that fell to the abyss.

Pandora Hearts is another unique anime that follows a team of friends as they venture to discover the hidden truth behind the past of the world. It is by the same creator as The Case Study of Vanitas, and like The Case Study of Vanitas, Pandora Hearts has a lovable cast of characters and interesting antagonists. However, while the anime is great and fun, it falls short at the ending, as plenty of loose ends are left hanging. Maybe the director had planned for a follow-up season, but from where the anime stands, nothing is answered, and so many viewers who watch the anime will find the ending unsatisfying, even though its manga counterpart is a complete masterpiece.

7 Sunday Without God (2013)

Directed by Yūji Kumazawa