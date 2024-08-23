Unlike many other mediums, anime tells its stories much differently. Besides focusing on elements different from Western stories, anime is usually longer, and the story is broken up into categorized chunks called arcs. An arc is at least two episodes long but can extend to hundreds of episodes, depending on the anime. Arcs are a helpful way to add distinct layers to a show, allowing for new stories within the main show and being accessible to label and reference.

Arcs are a unique thing in anime that gets fans excited whenever a new one starts. Because of this, fans have endlessly discussed which of the many arcs is the best in anime. Many things make up a great arc: intense actions, plot advancements, change of pace, refreshing setting, new characters, larger stakes, and so on. However, a series can only have one arc on this list, mainly because long-running shōnens have many incredible arcs that would take over this list.

10 Diamond is Unbreakable

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' (2012)

Image via David Production

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a unique anime that focuses on separate parts, introducing a new protagonist in a new setting instead of following a linear story. One such part is Diamond is Unbreakable, the fourth of the series and the first new part of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure remake. This arc follows Josuke in a small Japanese town in the 1990s. During their daily lives, they uncover a serial killer in their town, leading to a chase to stop him before he claims more lives.

While Diamond is Unbreakable is a part of JoJo's, it can be categorized as an arc for the overall series, even though it is cheating a little bit. Many fans can debate whether Golden Wind is better, but Diamond is Unbreakable offers such a unique storyline and vibe that makes it the best of the anime. The slice-of-life aspect helps build each character while incorporating the dramatic and suspenseful moments the series is known for with a phenomenal villain. While Diamond is Unbreakable is the best arc of the anime, Steel Ball Run is unanimously the best in the manga, with fans hotly anticipating the anime whenever it drops.

9 Coalition Invasion Arc

'Kingdom' (2012)

Image via Crunchyroll

This is not to be confused with the upcoming anime movie Kensuke's Kingdom or the Korean show by the same name. Kingdom is an anime loosely based on the actual events of the warring states in ancient China. The anime follows Xin, a wandering child with big dreams of becoming a war general. After many trials and tribulations, the Coalition Invasion Arc has every state in China form a coalition and attack Qin.

Unfortunately, the Kingdom anime isn't too popular because of the use of CGI in the first two seasons. However, season 3 changed that in a big way by using traditional animation on the best arc in the series. The Coalition Arc raises the stakes immensely, pitting every single enemy in the show against the protagonist and his homeland. With dramatic events, thrilling fights, and intricate battles reminiscent of The Lord of the Rings, the Coalition Arc is a spectacle of plot and action, making it worth dredging through two seasons of CGI.

8 ???% Arc

'Mob Psycho 100' (2016)

Image via Bones

By the same creator of One Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 is another one of his masterpieces that focuses on deeper themes of growing up and dealing with emotions. The anime is about Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, because he doesn't stand out. With overpowered psychic abilities, Mob has trouble dealing with his emotions, causing his powers to explode unexpectedly. The ???% arc is the last of the series, where he finally decides to confess his feelings but is overcome by his devastating emotions.

While the World Domination arc offers better action and more laughs, the?? % is the perfect conclusion, which is why Mob Psycho 100 has the best anime ending. This arc has the sweet and innocent Mob taken over by his inner emotions, leading him on a rampage and destroying everything in his path. With many touching moments of his friends trying to stop him, fans witness the impact Mob has had as well as the growth from this final arc. The ???% arc is the perfect send-off in one of the best recent anime.

7 Chunin Exams

'Naruto' (2002)

Image via Viz Media

Becoming one of the most recognized anime because of its mass appeal and ninja fun, Naruto is a story about hard work and never giving up. The anime follows the titular character as he goes on a journey to become the Hokage, the strongest ninja and leader of the village. However, along the way, Naruto must grow stronger and face more challenging enemies, which brings him to the Chunin exams, a test that can promote the young ninjas. These exams bring multiple ninjas from across the world and pit them against each other in a series of tests.

Naruto is one of the longest anime, with many incredible arcs, including Pain's Assault, which many fans consider the best arc in the franchise. However, the Chunin Exams puts the spotlight on more characters, showcasing their talents and personality. With some of the best moments in anime, such as Gaara vs. Rock Lee, the Chunin Exams is the most memorable arc in the series. This arc features incredible animation, fights, and moments, making it a classic arc that rivals some of the biggest shōnen anime.

6 Golden Age Arc

'Berserk' (1997)

Image via Nippon TV

Many fans revere Berserk as the greatest manga of all time. While it does boast an incredible story and art, many attempts to animate it have failed, except for the 1997 anime. The story follows Guts, a wandering swordsman with the mark of death on him, which attracts deadly monsters. He journeys across the world to kill the apostles and the god hand to rid him of this curse and take revenge on the man responsible, Griffith.

The Golden Age arc is Guts' gruesome backstory and a defining arc in the series. Even though the anime has gore, violence, and disturbing scenes, the story is what makes Berserk so dark. The Golden Age arc is home to fantastic art and scenes and shares fun moments between Guts and the crew. Not only does this arc have fun moments, but the fights and war sequences are stellar. But what makes the Golden Age arc one of the best is the tragic ending, the eclipse, which reinvents the series and helps make Guts one of the best anime protagonists.

5 Chimera Ant Arc

'Hunter x Hunter' (2011)

Image via Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter is a popular anime, with many fans claiming it to be the best because of its complex plot, unique power system, and dynamic characters. The anime follows Gon, a young boy who must become a hunter to find his dad. This journey takes Gon to many wonderous and dangerous locations, such as East Gorteau, for the Chimera Ant arc. This arc has the group investigating a rapidly evolving species that poses a threat to humanity.

While this arc's long and slow pacing restricts it from being any higher on this list, the philosophical themes, dark atmosphere, character development, and shocking moments make it an arc for the ages. Featuring one of the greatest villains in anime, Meruem, fans get his unique point of view throughout, mirroring many other themes and even the protagonist, Gon, as he eventually breaks down. The Chimera Ant arc has some of the most memorable moments in anime, which, when put together, create a dramatic masterpiece.

4 Yotsuba Arc

'Death Note' (2006)

Image via Nippon Television

The show that had every anime fan watching when it came out, Death Note is a complex anime that features a game of cat and mouse between two of the smartest people in the world. Following Light Yagami, a high schooler who finds a mysterious book that can kill anyone, he decides to create his utopia, a world without criminals. The Yotsuba arc is the climax of the anime and the final game between Light and L.

The Yotsuba arc, also well-known as the L arc, is the third and peak of the series, helping make Death Note one of the best 2000s anime. What makes the Yotsuba arc so good is the complex set of motions that truly depict how brilliant Light and L are. The best plot twists, shocking moments, and reveals of Death Note all came from this arc in a perfect storm of brilliance. Unfortunately, The Yotsuba arc was so good that the rest of the anime is a letdown, speaking volumes to how great this arc is.

3 The Return to Shiganshina

'Attack on Titan' (2013)

Image via Wit Studio

Attack on Titan is a juggernaut in the anime world, and with its recent conclusion, fans can look back on the many arcs of the anime. After the Titans invade his town and kill his mom, Eren Yeager vows to get revenge on all the Titans. He unexpectedly becomes one himself and uses said power to help save humanity, but he realizes they might just be the ones Eren needs to kill to get what he wants. The Return to Shiganshina arc was the scouts going back to Eren's hometown to plug the wall and learn the truth about the basement.

While the show's final arc is excellent, The Return to Shiganshina makes Attack on Titan a perfect anime. From Erwin's suicide charge to Levi's fight against the Beast Titans and the truth of the basement, this arc had the series' best moments. The Return to Shiganshina encapsulates everything Attack on Titan stands for, including dark moments, hype scenes, fantastic animation, and suspenseful mysteries. This arc proves why Attack on Titan isn't just one of the best anime but the best television shows of all time.

2 Farmland/Slave Arc

'Vinland Saga' (2019)

Image via MAPPA

Blowing up recently, Vinland Saga has quickly become one of the most respected and regarded anime with an impactful story and stunning visuals. The story follows Thorfinn on a quest for vengeance after Vikings kill his father. He stows away and trains with his father's killer but never gets the job done. The farmland/slave arc sees a disheveled and purposeless Thorfinn learn what he must do with the aid of Einar.

After the crazy and violent events in the first season, the slave arc takes place during the entire second season and gives fans a very different Thorfinn. However, breaking him down to nothing is perfect for building the character back up, as fans witness phenomenal character development through the influence of his farm work and other characters. Vinland Saga is beautifully written, and this arc shows how well it is done. It has an intriguing yet mellow plot, fascinating characters with depth, and philosophical ideals. Some fans may say this arc is boring, but they are incredibly wrong, as the slave arc is full of wonderful moments and growth, taking the series in a completely new direction.

1 Marineford

'One Piece' (1999)

Image via Toei Animation

One Piece doesn't need any introduction, as it is currently the biggest anime in the world. This series has dominated for around 25 years, and in that time, the anime has produced many arcs. Monkey D. Luffy sets sail to become king of the pirates, and along the way, he builds a crew and encounters numerous enemies and mysteries. The Marineford arc sees Luffy separated from his crew and charging headfirst into a war to save his brother Ace.

With Marineford being the best story arc of all time, it is safe to say it's also the best One Piece arc. While the lack of the Strawhats is quite sad, Marineford offers fans the most intense anime war ever, featuring incredible fights, large-scale battles, intriguing betrayals, and shocking moments. These moments aren't just the best of One Piece, but some of the greatest in anime, from Shanks stopping the war, Blackbeard's reveal, Luffy facing the admirals, and Ace's unfortunate death. Eiichiro Oda astounded fans by killing off two prominent characters, something he rarely does. With the impact of this arc changing the rest of the series and the well-made plot, moments, and animation, Marineford is the best arc in anime, or until One Piece makes another arc like this one.

