Anime fans, rejoice! Crunchyroll has partnered with the Game Show Network (GSN) to launch a new 24-hour free streaming service starting today. Supported by ad content, the companies wish to bring anime content to the U.S. for old and new fans to help grow the medium. The new streaming channel will be available on October 11 on Roku Channels, Vizio WatchFree+, and LG Channels, while it will arrive at Amazon’s Freevee on October 17, according to Variety.

What To Expect From the Crunchyroll's New Service

This new Crunchyroll channel is launching with their library of older works like Code Geass, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Moriarty the Patriot, and To Your Eternity, while their newer content will still be on their video-on-demand subscription service. Promoting that they already have 10 million paying subscribers thanks to acquiring Funimation last year, Crunchyroll believes this new venture will help grow their ranks, according to their president Rahul Purini, who shared, “And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm.” Crunchyroll plans to bring more programming blocks down the line after launch to put a focus on the wide array of genres that exist in the world of anime.

Sony Overseeing the Process

Sony Pictures Entertainment acquired Crunchyroll in 2021, and the powerhouse anime entertainment house grew last year with the merger between it and Funimation, which Sony also owned. This places Crunchyroll under the same corporate umbrella as GSN, marrying their partnership together. GSN EVP of distribution, Tim Carry, expressed excitement over this new venture, stating, “GSN is thrilled by the massive response from our platform partners for this channel, which is a testament to Crunchyroll’s brand and library. We are grateful to bring this channel to market.”

Crunchyroll and GSN’s new 24-hour anime streaming launches on October 11 on various streaming services today and will come to Amazon’s Freevee on October 17.