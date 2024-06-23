Quick Links

Summer is officially here, and that means a brand-new anime slate is about to take over your life. From continuing hits like My Hero Academia and the legendary One Piece to returning shows like NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, here is every show coming to Crunchyroll in the summer of 2024.

June 2024

'The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human'

'The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human'
July 2024

'SHY' Season 2

'SHY' Season 2
'The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, BecameInvincible'

'The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, BecameInvincible'
'TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority-'

'TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority-'
'Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian'

'Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian'
'Senpai is an Otokonoko'

'Senpai is an Otokonoko'
'Twilight Out of Focus'

'Twilight Out of Focus'
'Days with My Stepsister'

'Days with My Stepsister'
'The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses' Season 2

'The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses' Season 2
'Pseudo Harem'

'Pseudo Harem'
'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a' Cour 2

'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a' Cour 2
'Quality Assurance in Another World'

'Quality Assurance in Another World'
'SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary'

'SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary'
'MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season'

'MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season'
'Tower of God' Season 2

'Tower of God' Season 2
'Wistoria: Wand and Sword'

'Wistoria: Wand and Sword'
'Nare Nare -Cheer for You!-'

'Nare Nare -Cheer for You!-'
'VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream'

'VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream'
'A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring'

'A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring'
'MAYONAKA PUNCH'

'MAYONAKA PUNCH'
'No Longer Allowed In Another World'

'No Longer Allowed In Another World'
'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' Season 2

'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' Season 2
'Love Is Indivisible by Twins'

'Love Is Indivisible by Twins'
'Bye Bye, Earth'

'Bye Bye, Earth'
'Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!'

'Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!'
'ATRI -My Dear Moments-'

'ATRI -My Dear Moments-'
'Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?'

'Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?'
'Sengoku Youko' Cour 2

'Sengoku Youko' Cour 2
August 2024

'Delico's Nursery'

'Delico's Nursery'
Continuing Spring Anime

Name

Release Schedule

Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF

New episodes on Mondays

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

New episodes on Thursdays

One Piece

New episodes on Saturdays

My Hero Academia Season 7

New episodes on Saturdays

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

New episodes on Saturdays

YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master

New episodes on Saturdays

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

New episodes on Saturdays

Wonderful Precure!

New episodes on Saturdays

Chibi Maruko-chan

New episodes on Sundays