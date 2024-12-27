In the fantastical world of anime, the main characters shine brighter with each hard-won victory, becoming legendary and imposing figures. With many failures leading to a challenging win, anime characters rarely see their victory completely alone. Behind a mountain of successful fights are friends and family who fought just as hard as them. These squads may not have always seen an easy victory, but their determination while standing together, or taking on a villain each, is always an entertaining affair.

Anime squads never fail to captivate an audience. Shows, ranging from One Piece to Bleach have long since introduced beloved anime teams that are underestimated by both villains and viewers alike. While for loyal fans, the scenes of their favorite group of underdogs pushing themselves past their limits is a heartbreaking affair, it’s those burdensome battles won that truly leave a mark.

10 Team Rocket

'Pokémon'

Pokémon delves into the life of Ash Ketchum, a kid with big dreams of becoming a Pokémon master. But no hero in any story is without its challenges, and Team Rocket happens to be a comedically awkward one for him.

Team Rocket is a hilarious trio of villains who always plan too big. Jessie, James, and Meoweth, are the perpetual underdogs that often showcase their grit and determination. Though their schemes continuously fall flat, the team never gives up, always coming back for one more try at “catching them all.”

9 Takemichi And His Childhood Friends

'Tokyo Revengers'

If there is a debate about a squad of underdogs, there is likely a conversation going about the hit anime series Tokyo Revengers. The series follows an adult, Takemichi Hanagaki, living a wasteful life and learning that his childhood sweetheart, Hinata Tachibana, is gone, lost to gang violence. In a turn of unexpected events, Takemichi finds himself in the past, with Hinata alive and well. With the help of Hinata's younger brother, Takemichi strives to rewrite his past in order to save his future.

The squad of the delinquents in Tokyo Revengers is a comedic group of young men, packed with loyalty, and the ability to get beaten up, often. With Takemichi being the uncoordinated crybaby at the helm of his friends, it is not surprising that fans find them all lacking basic common sense and proper fighting ability. Despite their many flaws, Takemichi and his group of childhood friends’ refusal to give in to their adversaries, cements their standing in the group of the most memorable anime squads to exist.

8 The Twin Brothers

'Blue Exorcist'

Blue Exorcist has seen its fair share of ups and downs, both on and off-screen. The show officially debuted in 2011, following the character Rin Okumura, a troublemaker trying to find his stride as a good brother and a good son. Things take a turn for the worst when his adopted father-an exorcist, unbeknownst to Rin-dies, tragically saving his life. This leads to the exposure of Rin’s abilities and the truth about his and his twin brother, Yukio’s, origins.

The twins don’t have much of an easy life. This underrated iconic duo, faces the loss of their father, personal blame, and a troubling inferiority complex that leads to rising tensions between them. While Rin wrestles with the fact his genius brother happens to already be what he strives to be, he still often pushes himself to move forward. When it comes to Yukio, he often succumbs to toxic feelings towards his brother. Despite their conflict with each other and themselves, the two brothers share a fierce love between them, always showing up to defend one another and doing their best to take the win.

7 Gon & Killua

'Hunter x Hunter'

Hunter x Hunter is a beloved anime going back to its debut in 2011. The story centers around Gon, a boy committed to being as great of a hunter as his father, and also to finding him. Alongside Gon, are his friends, one being a mysterious, white-haired kid with a dangerous vibe and an even more dangerous background.

Gon and Killua are one of anime’s most iconic duos. Gon’s friendly and optimistic nature, and Killua’s hardened and cocky demeanor, meld surprisingly well with each other. The two face deadly challenge after challenge, relying on each other in their weakest moments. Fans are enamored by the duo’s friendship. While they may not be the strongest, they strive for victory and personal growth even amid conflict, and most of all, they do it together.

6 Team 7

'Naruto'

It’s hard to imagine a time when Naruto Uzumaki wasn’t dominating the field, but Naruto was always quick to remind fans of the main lead’s hardships, using the memory of the iconic swing. Naruto wasn’t the only one who suffered from “amateur syndrome” or the woes of ninja life. His teammates on Team 7, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, also faced their own challenges. The series may focus on Naruto’s journey to becoming Hokage, but the more entertaining highlights are Team 7’s hardest battles.

With Sasuke's thirst for vengeance, Naruto’s amateurish skills and emotional torment, and Sakura’s unrequited love for her broody teammate, Team 7 was as dysfunctional as they come. The squad fought brutal battles with some very powerful enemies, some hard-won and some not won at all. Despite their current status in the series Boruto, Team 7 were once the underdogs in many featured moments.