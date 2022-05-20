Anime fans have known for years to "not hold their breath" when it comes to their favorite shows continuing. Unlike American shows or cartoons, anime rarely go beyond 26 episodes, and if they do, it's usually a lengthy run. This is due to different production cycles compared to North America, but it can also cause shows to be left feeling incomplete.

Many of these shows, some of which are beloved by many, never got the continuation they needed. In fact, some of these shows even have more material that they could adapt but never did, for whatever reason. Audiences still weep for the loss of these shows in particular.

Baccano!

This multi-era spanning crime comedy-drama (which is only really half of it, much of defies genre classification) is well known and loved for its intricate plotting, complex characters, stellar animation, and bonkers presentation. At just 16 episodes long, Baccano! is extremely short. It follows three separate storylines in a non-linear fashion as they bleed into one another and tell one sprawling tale of immortals, crime families, and even common folk bouncing into one another as events spiral further out of control.

An absolute blast from start to finish, Baccano! is also woefully incomplete. The unique decision to adapt the first four novels (five if you include Episodes 14-16, which were released later) in one go in a non-linear fashion makes for great television, but also leaves several storylines incomplete and some gaps still yet to be filled. The series' poor sales in Japan have likely put the stop on any future installments, which is one of the great injustices of anime in recent years.

Bloom Into You

Anime has always had a unique relationship to LGBTQ stories. Unlike American media, Japan never shied away from telling stories with queer characters, but their representation does sometimes leave something to be desired. This is why a show like Bloom Into You, the story of a girl who seems to be unable to fall in love joins in a relationship with a girl who is head over heels for her, is so special. Its genuine representation is done exceptionally well, and its gorgeous artwork only adds to it.

And yet it's cut short at 12 episodes with nary a second season in sight. Despite the source material it's based on continuing past it, the show ends like any other episode and leaves the story woefully unresolved. In an age where LGBTQ couples deserve wholesome stories like this one, it's a shame it never got the continuation it needs.

Deadman Wonderland

Maybe one of the more famous examples with fans of anime that never got more than its initial run, Deadman Wonderland flopped in its home market of Japan but got a second life as a popular Toonami staple when Adult Swim brought back the programming block in 2012. Its gory violence and unique characters designs were immediately latched onto by American fans, and its critique of the prison industrial complex was all too resonate.

Its failure in its home country of Japan did not go unnoticed, and while the manga eventually received a satisfactory conclusion, the anime ends on a cliffhanger that remains unresolved to this day. While fans could pick up the original source material and read it, it still deserves the full anime treatment.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

With Wit Studio at the helm and director Tetsuro Araki in charge, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress could initially be seen as nothing more another Attack on Titan clone - albeit this time one made by the same people who brought that mega-hit to life. However, the anime turned out to be a different beast and while it wasn't perfect by any means, fans were still impressed by its world-building and its overall animation.

And then it just... stops. The show is only 12 episodes and while it received a movie sequel 3 years after the show's conclusion the story still doesn't seem to be done as the movie only progresses the character arcs a bit further. And unlike other shows, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original production meaning its unfinished narrative is a glaring flaw in its design that needs to be fixed.

Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions

While most isekai are content with showcasing how cool it would be to be transported to these epic fantasy worlds, Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions was a breath of fresh air for the genre. Going the realistic route with its characters and world, Grimgar showcased the harsh realities of what would happen if somewhat like this really did occur.

While the 12 episodes we did get are self-contained to an extent, telling an individual story about grief and loss, there are still many plot threads still unresolved in the hopes of getting more. As of this writing though, Grimgar has yet to receive another season, meaning those plot threads may never be resolved.

No Game No Life

Mostly known for its distinct art style, No Game No Life is one of more unique isekai on the market for how it focuses on mind games over big action sequences. And while its success varies, its sheer level of direction and its colorful artistry made it instantly recognizable.

Which makes the fact it has yet to receive more episodes even more baffling. The show did receive a theatrical prequel in 2017, but that's the most it has gotten since. With no word on an official continuation it makes it unlikely we'll ever get more of it.

Ouran High School Host Club

Off of the heels of their massive success with Fullmetal Alchemist, Studio Bones brought their best talent in and delivered one of the best romantic comedies of the 2000s with Ouran High School Host Club. Both a satire and parody of the genre while also a genuine example of how to do it correctly, Ouran managed to gather a large fanbase of all genders, a rarity with shows like this.

While rumors have abounded for years about some form of continuation (or even reboot), there has been nothing past it's initial 26-episode run. The main romantic conflict of the show has yet to be resolved and while there is an argument to be made about that being part of the joke, the actual romance was done well enough to warrant a conclusion.

Princess Jellyfish

The unique story of a young woman who is obsessed with jellyfish and her cross-dressing roommate is an extremely popular series for a number of reasons, but its big claim to fame was tapping into the market of young adult women in the West, which led the short 11-episode series to become a popular show.

Like a lot of shows like this, it simply just ends. With zero resolution to any of the cast's storylines or even character arcs, it's enough to make you think there is a 12th episode afterward, but there isn't. This is a shame, especially since the manga wrapped up in 2017, leaving room to fully animate the story.

Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign

Mixing the animation prowess of Wit Studio with vampires and swords is always a good thing. Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign isn't the most unique series on the planet, but it makes up for it with sheer style and just general entertainment value, as well as having a compelling angle of two friends on opposite sides of a war.

It's initial 24-episode run (which was split into two "cours" or sections) ends on a cliffhanger that has yet to be resolved. While the manga has continued on past this point, seeing it animated would be a boon to the series as a whole.

Tower of God

Based on the extremely popular and acclaimed webtoon of the same name, Tower of God's first, and currently only, season is a fraction of what the story in the webtoon actually covers. It's a massive tale, sprawling dozens of characters and floors as they all try to reach the top of a tower for differing reasons.

The show ends at the point where "Act 1" of the webtoon wraps up, leaving much of the story unfinished as that is only a prologue to future events. While the chances of a second season are low, it's still possible as Tower of God is relatively recent and its popularity speaks for itself.

