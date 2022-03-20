The world can be a chaotic, stressful, and depressing place. Sometimes you just need some lighthearted content to get you through your day. If you’re an anime fan hoping to find something that’ll give you a pick-me-up or are new to anime and looking to try something low-stakes to get into it, look no further. Here are seven different flavors of cheery anime to brighten your day.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Saiki Kusuo is an extremely powerful psychic who hates his powers. More than anything he just wants to live a peaceful, boring life. Unfortunately, he’s been cursed with the most powerful psychic abilities the world has ever seen. This show is an extremely meta, fast-paced comedy wherein Saiki tries (and fails) to live a peaceful life as all the people in his life (who he refuses to call his friends) wreak havoc, and he’s forced to secretly sort out their messes. With excellent performances in both the dub and the sub, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is fantastic no matter your preference.

Heaven’s Design Team

First, God created the earth, the land, and the sea. Then he set out to create the creatures that would populate his world… but he got bored and outsourced it. Now Heaven’s Design Team works to create animals from scratch based on the vague directions of the almighty. One part absurdist office comedy, one part semi-educational zoology show, Heaven’s Design Team is a unique spin on a lot of typical comedy tropes. The team of eccentric designers struggles each episode to come up with a creature viable enough to survive Earth’s strenuous conditions and to collaborate amongst themselves with all their contrasting visions for the perfect creation. Half the fun of each episode comes from trying to guess what real-world creature their monstrosities will turn into. With just 13 episodes, Heaven’s Design Team is a short but sweet romp guaranteed to brighten your day.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Nerds can have romantic comedies too! Narumi is starting a new office job and is reunited with her old otaku friend, Hirotaka. They bond over how hard it is to find love as hardcore nerds and decide to date each other as it’s easier to just date another otaku. The show is filled with nerd shenanigans with the group of otakus that find each other at this company. Love is hard for otakus but Narumi and Hirotaka are slowly, clumsily making it work. Wotakoi is steeped in otaku culture but the comedy and romance transcend the nerd-sphere to make a charming and quick romcom anime.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

The isekai genre normally gives the main character a chance to live out a more exciting life than they did originally, transporting them into a fantastical new world with fantastical new challenges. Azusa is not interested. After working herself to death at her office job, Azusa is given a second chance at life in a fantasy world. But rather than go on epic quests, Azusa would prefer to live the quiet life she never got to have the first time around. And so she does. She spends 300 years living a quiet life, but it turns out that rigorous routines can pay off. Azusa has accidentally maxed out her level, becoming arguably the most powerful witch in the world. Now she has adventurers beating down her door to try and test their strength, seek her help, and generally wreak havoc on Azusa’s perfect peaceful life. Now she has to deal with all these eager intruders the only way she knows how: making them her found family. I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level staunchly refuses to be anything other than the cheery slice-of-life it set out to be, using its outlandish premise to create a product sweet enough to give you cavities.

Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi is the coolest and most popular girl in her school. Or so she seems from the outside, in truth her “cool” facade comes from her deep-seated social anxiety which is so intense that she can barely speak outside her house. She wants more than anything to make friends but struggles so much with her anxiety that she doesn’t even know where to start. Until she meets Tadano. They start off simply writing notes to each other as this is how Komi feels most comfortable, but after she expresses her desire to have 100 friends, Tadano makes it his mission to help Komi’s dream come true. Each episode follows Komi through her different struggles to navigate life with her debilitating anxiety and Tadano helps her form her first real friendships with the varied eccentric people that make up their class. Komi Can’t Communicate is a delightfully heartwarming story of friendship wrapped in a wonderful comedy. With the second season on the horizon, it’s certainly not one to miss out on.

Haikyu!!

Sports anime aren’t just about sports; they’re about the players. Haikyu!! follows the Karasuno Boy’s Volleyball Team as they try and claw their way back to long-forgotten glory. Over the course of many tournaments, trials, victories, and failures, the team grows as individuals and as a team in a series of events that will move you at the most unexpected of times. With four seasons and more on the way, Haikyu!! is the biggest undertaking on this list but perhaps the most rewarding. Seeing the incremental growth of Hinata and his teammates as it finally reaches fruition, each success feels like you’re earning it along with the team. Every single character has something to give and as you grow to know them over the course of the series it can be incredibly moving and hilarious to watch them progress.

Monthly Girls Nozaki-Kun

Chiyo has finally worked up the courage to confess her love to her classmate, Nozaki. Except she flubbed the wording and the ever-oblivious Nozaki misinterpreted her confession of love as a confession of admiration for his… manga? Turns out Nozaki is actually the mangaka behind a super popular romance manga being published in a girl’s monthly magazine. As the misunderstandings continue Chiyo is drawn into the chaotic world of manga creation, joining Nozaki’s ragtag team of high schoolers struggling to reach their deadline. Monthly Girls Nozaki-Kun takes an almost slapstick approach to its odd comedy stylings. It’s delightfully odd from start to finish and offers a diverse set of strange characters to fill out its main cast.

