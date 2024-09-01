It is standard for TV shows to have an opening to give audiences a quick snippet of what the show is like. Usually showing scenes of the show or the vibe it will give off, these openings can become quite catchy or even iconic, such as the Friends or Spongebob openings. This includes anime, however, they take it to the next level in terms of graphics and performance, with many openings becoming famous songs in general.

With most anime openings falling into the J-rock category, these songs are always incredibly catchy but can range into any genre, allowing for a diverse range. This is what makes anime openings so special; it is normal to listen to them whenever professional artists make them, and they are extremely catchy. However, this results in thousands of incredible openings, so the best of the best will be determined through their popularity, significance to the anime, and iconicity.

10 Tougenkyou Alien by serial TV drama

'Gintama' (2006)

With many shōnen's lasting hundreds of episodes, they usually get at least a few great openings. In Gintama's case, almost every opening is incredible, but Tougenkyou Alien edges out the rest. This opening was the first of the new season and the ninth overall, finally bringing the series into the 2:1 format. Tougenkyou can translate into paradise, meaning the opening roughly means Paradise Alien.

While openings have no bearing on a show's quality, Tougenkyou Alien alone makes Gintama one of the best anime of the 2000s. It may not be a widely known song, but the vibe fits the series so much, playing on its goofy shenanigans and dysfunctional characters. The opening is very catchy and has a bunch of funny scenes. They even change it once when they all fall at the end, joking that they have to reenact the opening every episode, creating a unique and iconic opening.

9 Kyouran Hey Kids!! by The Oral Cigarettes

'Noragami' (2014)

Noragami is a popular anime that surprisingly doesn't get as much attention anymore, mainly because there has been no season 3 for nearly ten years. Kyouran Hey Kids!! is the opening for the second season and roughly translates to Frenzy Hey Kids!! However, that didn't stop this opening from losing popularity, sporting 13 million views on Crunchyroll's YouTube account.

Kyouran Hey Kids!! only finds itself near the bottom of this list because of its waning iconicity and little correlation to the anime. The song is undoubtedly incredible, from its catchy hook to just about every part, but it feels like a great song given as an opening to a random anime. Regardless, the opening peaked at #19 on the Oricon charts, proving its popularity and making it one of the catchiest openings ever.

8 Gurenge by LiSA

'Demon Slayer' (2019)

This opening needs no introduction, considering it is one of the most popular anime songs ever, earning multiple awards and records. Serving as the first opening for Demon Slayer, the song matches the anime in popularity, earning 106 million views on LiSA's official YouTube channel. LiSA is no stranger when it comes to Demon Slayer, with the artist doing the first two openings and endings for the anime.

With Demon Slayer being the most popular anime in recent years, an incredible song goes a long way to bolster said popularity. Like Kyouran Hey Kids!!, Gurenge doesn't have too much of a connection to the anime. However, the translation (Red Lotus) does have some significance for the anime's themes. The reason Gurenge lands on this list is because of its sheer popularity, being in the top three in many billboard rankings and also becoming an iconic song recently.

7 Bloody Stream by Coda

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' (2012)

Perhaps the king of anime openings, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has amazing variety with its openings, constantly experimenting to deliver a unique listen every season. Bloody Stream is the second opening of the first season and kicks off part two of the anime Battle Tendency. Reaching the top spots in many billboard rankings, Bloody Stream was one of the biggest anime openings of its time.

Fans are lucky to have gotten such a good anime remake of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, not just because of how good the show is but because they can now listen to some of the best anime openings ever. The emotional and fashionable tune helps create a stylish opening that matches the colorful visuals, delivering a spectacle to experience. The song, visuals, and vibe all match the anime, providing a uniquely JoJo opening no other anime could deliver.

6 Unravel by TK from Ling tostie sigure

'Tokyo Ghoul' (2014)

Unravel was the first opening for the Tokyo Ghoul anime, a series that fans hold with high regard even though they wish it were an entirely faithful adaptation. However, many fans would argue that the opening is the best part of the show, as it sets the tone masterfully. To this day, unravel is still incredibly popular, with many fans citing it as the best anime opening of all time.

When it first came out, Unravel was a cultural phenomenon, having a massive impact on all anime openings and a stranglehold on every anime fan. The song offers tragic insight into Kaneki's character, delivering a calming serenade along with a powerful and emotional drop. If this list were going purely by how good the song is, Unravel would be number one, and while it is also iconic and fits the theme, other openings do those last two a bit better.

5 The Hero!! by JAM Project

'One Punch Man' (2015)

The Hero!! is the first opening for the popular anime One Punch Man and the 60th single by the band JAM Project. Coincidentally, the band made a song called HERO back in 2008; however, there is no correlation between the two. Peaking at #19 on the Oricon chart, The Hero!! was immensely famous during its time, with the popularity of the anime helping it gain recognition.

With its incredible animation and perfectly fitting song, The Hero!! matches One Punch Man exceptionally well. The rock aspect of the song heavily favors the visuals, enhancing each other to create a spectacular opening from start to finish that has fans just watching the opening without the actual anime. To this day, fans still listen to this song, making it an iconic piece of media for the time.

4 Snow Fairy by Funkist

'Fairy Tail' (2009)

Fairy Tail is another long-running shōnen anime, so naturally, it would have at least one good opening. While the anime has many flaws, its music isn't one of them; in fact, it's the only thing critics would say is good about the show. Whether fans agree or disagree with the show's quality, the openings are always top-tier. Snow Fairy is the first Fairy Tail opening and really sets the standard for songs in the future.

Snow Fairy is a fantastic opening that was iconic during the time and is still reasonably popular, considering it's 15 years old. But the main reason it's so high on this list is that the song fits the anime so well, with it fully giving off the feeling of a whimsically fun fantasy adventure full of good times and emotion. The song is incredibly powerful and gets fans hyped, nostalgic, emotional, and raring for a journey with its unique use of flutes, making this song synonymous with Fairy Tail.

3 Guren no Yumiya by Linked Horizon

'Attack on Titan' (2013)

Roughly translating to "Crimson Bow and Arrow," Guren no Yumiya debuted alongside the first season of Attack on Titan. Both of these would see immense popularity, with Attack on Titan being one of the biggest anime in the world and Guren no Yumiya reaching number one on the Billboard Japan Top 100. Not only that, but the song would be one of the anime openings played at the Summer 2020 Olympics.

Like Attack on Titan, Guren no Yumiya is a perfect anime opening that plays on the theme of the anime while also just being a good song. Featuring some German language, the song really features many aspects of Attack on Titan, including the iconic phrase "Sasageyo." Guren no Yumiya still remains the best opening of the series, and any list of the best anime openings would be wrong without this song.

2 A Cruel Angel's Thesis by Yoko Takahashi

'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

A Cruel Angel's Thesis was explicitly made for Neon Genesis Evangelion, where it became one of the most popular songs made for an anime. With this as the opening and Fly Me To The Moon as the anime's ending, Neon Genesis Evangelion had a double-hitter of songs, making an impressive soundtrack. Entering the Oricon rankings a total of 61 times, the song peaked at #17.

Despite what some fans think of Shinji and the show, they can't deny the popularity of this song. A Cruel Angel's Thesis is still one of the most used songs in karaoke, winning popularity polls and awards. The music is undoubtedly iconic, becoming the most well-known song for animation and being the staple opening for anime. With it being the most iconic anime opening and still remarkably popular, the only reason it misses the top spot is that it doesn't match the anime as well as the number one entry, even though it speaks on its core themes.

1 Tank! by Seatbelts

'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

There is no possible way that Tank! would not be on a top anime openings list; its popularity, iconicity, and relation to the show all help make it one of the most iconic anime songs ever. With Tank! serving as the opening for Cowboy Bebop, fans have the genius director Shinichirō Watanabe to thank for his mashup of genres and use of music in anime. The big band jazz piece evokes the sound of old spy movies, using Latin-infused hard bop with a mix of bongo drums and double bass to produce the iconic rhythm.

It may not be the typical J-rock opening with intense music and blood-pumping thrills, but that's precisely what makes it so good. Smooth jazz is literally a part of the anime, making it more than appropriate. But they do the jazz in a way that still works as an opening with its catchy tune, stylish melody, and cool visuals, creating a couple-minute masterpiece. Tank! is an elegant song that fits so well with Cowboy Bebop, with its unique style establishing itself as the best anime opening.

