Swiftly becoming one of the decade-defining series of the 21st century, Stranger Things has recently made a phenomenal comeback with Season 4. Aside from tying up several loose ends from the previous season, the latest season sees the science-fiction drama series adding a greater level of maturity and horror that further fortifies its destined iconic status.

Whilst fans may have to wait patiently for the announcement of Season 5, there is plenty of Japanese anime with similar themes to the sci-fi show. Even the creators themselves have credited anime as one of their primary influences.

Elfen Lied

Not for the easily offended, and unmistakably intended for a mature audience. Elfen Lied centers on Lucy, a girl with a short pair of horns and invisible telekinetic hands. She belongs to a special breed of human known as the Diclonius and after a series of inhumane scientific experiments, Lucy escapes from her confinement but not without leaving behind bloodshed. Injured during her escape, Lucy develops a second personality which renders her the mentality of a helpless child.

The character of Lucy was cited by Stranger Things creators as a major inspiration behind the character of Eleven, which explains the similarities in terms of power and character psyche.

From The New World

This supernatural mystery anime sees humans in the year 2011 beginning to evince psychokinetic powers. 1000 years later, the main protagonist Saki Watanabe also awakens to her psychic powers, much to the relief of her parents. Joining her friends at the Sage Academy, Saki slowly realizes the dark truth lingering behind the fates of those with no power, especially since the mysterious disappearance of her friend, Rika.

Like Stranger Things, From The New World focuses on a group of youngsters, detailing their shifting roles into adolescence with the gradually fragmented facade of their idyllic utopian society creeping nearby.

Parasyte: The Maxim

Imagine having a talking creature for your right hand. Well, that's exactly what happened to 16-year-old high school student Shinichi Izumi. The creature, now named Migi, is part of an alien breed that is slowly infiltrating and turning humans into violent monsters that feed on other unsuspecting prey. After failing to take over Shinichi's brain. Migi has no choice but to work together with Shinchi to stay alive, even if it means killing its own kind.

Parasyte: The Maxim is a great psychological body horror series for anyone itching for compelling action sequences, complex characterizations in addition to exploring philosophical questions like the true nature of humanity.

Soul Eater

Miss the spooky atmosphere of Stranger Things and desperate to find another show to add to your Halloween playlist? Give Soul Eater a shot. This Tim Burton-inspired action fantasy anime series has everything, from death gods to witches, Dr. Frankenstein to devils dancing Twin Peaks-style.

The show follows a group of students from the Death Weapon Meister Academy, a school headed by the Lord of Death himself. The students are trained to protect their world from evil forces as they work together to collect the souls of 99 evil beings and one witch's soul.

The Promised Neverland

Don't be fooled by this fantasy anime's adorable character designs. The Promised Neverland sees orphaned children trying to escape from their blissful life at the Grace Field House upon learning the disturbing secret their "Mama" has been keeping from them.

The lead characters comprised of 3 orphaned children are not generic anime kids who are overtly naive or feeble, instead making up one of the deciding factors behind the show's success. One of the breakout shows of 2019, the show has since been deemed as the second Death Note, with its artful delivery of suspense and heart-wrenching moments.

Akira

Another significant source of inspiration behind the creation of Stranger Things, Akira's worldwide impact on anime's international reputation and other sci-fi visual mediums require no further appraisal.

An intensely entertaining cyberpunk film for both hardcore fans and newcomers, Akira takes place in a dystopian future where cyberkinetics and anti-government vandalism are made the norm. When a childhood friend suddenly acquires telekinetic abilities that threaten the safety of the people of Neo-Tokyo, it's up to Shotaro Kaneda to save his friend from exacting apocalyptical destruction.

Jujutsu Kaisen

With shounen anime predecessors like Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen still manages to surpass all expectations and emerged as one of the most popular shows of the decade. Adopting a balance between nostalgic goofy comedy and spine-chilling horror scares, the supernatural action series has offered audiences unforgettable highlights albeit in just a single season.

With perfectly-choreographed action sequences to any scene involving the practically immortal and adorkable Satoro Gojo, fans are eagerly awaiting 2023 for the release of its second season for more sorcery and demon-hunting.

Mob Psycho 100

As most people will choose to have superpowers in a heartbeat, eighth-grader Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama begs to differ.

Embarrassed and scared of the cataclysmic consequences of his psychic powers, Mob enlists himself under the wing of a con artist claiming to be a psychic, where he exorcizes evil spirits as a part-time job whilst learning to control his powers. However, a longtime crush on a childhood friend and encounters with other espers pressurize Mob to unleash his omnipotence on anyone intimidating his loved ones.

Ghost Stories (English Dub Version)

The lukewarm reception towards Ghost Stories did not forbid its English dubbed version from getting overwhelming success within the anime community. The series follows a group of local high-schoolers as they get entangled in a string of supernatural occurrences, be it intentional or by accident.

Preserving the original series' basic plot structure, the English dub deviates greatly from the original script and proves to be funnier by a mile, gifting audiences lots of fourth-wall-breaking commentary surrounding the inferior production quality and anime clichés. Not to mention politically-incorrect jokes about race, sexuality, and religion. Ghost Stories is one of the few shows where the English dub is better than its original.

Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

A mind-numbing, jaw-dropping deconstruction of the unusually optimistic magical girl genre. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica is an anime series not to be overlooked for anyone opting for shows that relish in astounding one's expectations, where every wish granted comes at an enormous price to pay.

After encountering a cat-like magical being known as Kyuubey, high school girls Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki are tossed into an alternate world of witch-hunting. Entranced by Kyuubey's offer of granting them each a wish and turning them into magical girls, Madoka is confronted by a peculiar exchange student who leaves cryptic messages about the consequences of accepting Kyuubey's proposal.

