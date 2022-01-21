William Shakespeare and anime may not be the first combo that comes to mind, but there is actually a good deal of anime out there that either adapt or take inspiration from the works of the world's most famous playwright. From dark fantasy takes on his material to lighthearted stories about actors trying to make their mark by portraying his unique characters, here are 5 anime that any fan of Shakespeare will want to put on their watch list.

RELATED: 15 Best Shakespeare Film Adaptations, Ranked From Branagh to Olivier

Romeo x Juliet

Image Via Animax Asia

Romeo x Juliet is a 2007 anime from studio Gonzo that puts a fantasy twist on the classic play. In this series, the Capulets once ruled the setting of the story, a floating island called Neo Venezia, until the Montagues waged a coup, killing most of the Capulets and becoming the new rulers of the island. Years later, one of the few surviving Capulets, Juliet, fights against the bloodthirsty Montagues as the masked vigilante “Red Whirlwind” until she meets the young Montague Romeo, and the two fall in love after realizing they share the same hopes for the future of their country. The show, with a snappy and creative screenplay from Violet Evergarden’s Reiko Yoshida, follows many of the same thematic beats of the play it is based on but takes its own unique path in getting there, making it a faithful but still exciting experience for fans of the story. To add to the Shakespeare-ness of it all, the show also throws in characters from other Shakespeare works.

Blast of Tempest

Image Via Aniplex America

From prolific director and storyboard artist Masahiro Ando, whose work you can also see in Sword of the Stranger and The aquatope on white sand, Blast of Tempest is another fantasy series that takes broad strokes from the stories of Shakespeare. Instead of being an adaptation of one play, though, Blast of Tempest plays mix-and-match with concepts and themes from a number of works. It follows Mahiro, a boy whose sister and parents were mysteriously murdered a year before the start of the show, and his best friend Yoshino, who was in love with Mahiro’s deceased sister, Aika. Together, they work to save Hakaze, a powerful magician who has been stranded on a deserted island after a betrayal from her assistant, Samon, and in return, Hakaze promises to help solve the mystery of the murder a year ago.

The relationship between the main characters resembles that of Hamlet, with Mahiro playing the part of the titular character and Yoshino as his friend, Horatio, while the island and murder mystery elements have their roots in The Tempest. The plot becomes sprawling and unique as the series goes on, but Shakespeare fans will be delighted by the thematic parallels between his plays and Blast of Tempest, not to mention the numerous times the playwright’s words themselves are quoted verbatim in the series.

Fate/Apocrypha

Image Via Aniplex of America

What if you got sixteen or so of your favorite historical and mythological figures together, gave them superhuman strength and magical powers, and forced them to fight to the death? That's the premise of the Fate series, a huge franchise with a seemingly insurmountable barrier to entry, but at its core, that idea is all you need to know and you can pick whichever one sounds the most appealing to you to start your journey. For fans of Shakespeare, the choice seems obvious - in Fate/Apocrypha, one of the powerful spirits summoned, called 'Servants', is the playwright himself, William Shakespeare.

He is portrayed as one might expect him to be from his whimsical and tragic writing, an obsessive, showy artist who can't help but bask in the chance to watch another epic story play out in front of his eyes as the likes of heroes like Achilles, Joan of Arc, Frankenstein's Monster do battle. He isn't one of the most physically strong of the Servants in Apocrypha, but his skill set is appropriate, with the ability to make the stories of his enemies come to life to haunt them again, playing out tragedies and worst-case scenarios to demotivate his opponents. Of course, with so many famous characters from all across history involved, Shakespeare fans will surely enjoy the ironies and comedy inherent in the dramatic plot of Fate/Apocrypha as much as the man himself does in the show.

CUE!

IMAGE VIA Crunchyroll

This one is a newer show, airing in the Winter 2022 anime season, but it is off to a good start and even inspired this list in the first place. CUE! is about sixteen aspiring voice actors going through the audition process of their lives, competing with each other to become professionals. As part of their trials, they are required to read a variety of roles in all sorts of genres, and the first episode is a trial by fire as the girls must read from Shakespeare's Hamlet on the fly. They understandably struggle with the intense material, but two of them portray a scene between Hamlet and his romantic partner Ophelia - "Get thee to a nunnery", you know the one - in a way only anime girls trying their best could. Have you ever wondered what Hamlet would be like if everyone was an infatuated teenager secretly in love with the people they're talking to? Wonder no longer, CUE! has exactly the scene you're looking for. The acting focus of the anime should be enticing to fans of both Shakespeare and theater in general.

Requiem of the Rose King

Image Via Funimation

Somehow, another brand new anime with Shakespeare's influence, Requiem of the Rose King is a loose adaptation of both Henry VI, Part 3, and Richard III. The plot is set during the Wars of the Roses, following a young Richard, whose father, the Duke of York, is poised to become the de facto ruler of the land, but the conflict between the House of York and House of Lancaster continues to rage. Requiem of the Rose King takes Richard's signature hunchbacked appearance from the original work and instead makes Richard intersex, creating a new dynamic for this Richard that feels isolated from the world around him while portraying him with care.

It is thematically similar to the plays it is based on, with tragedy and plots of revenge abound, but with a gothic flair added to the proceedings that make it feel angsty in a way that is surprisingly fitting for the material. This is helped in large part by the direction from Kentaro Suzuki, who has experience with tragicomedy work like the TV anime Angels of Death, and the brooding soundtrack from Kow Otani, whose emotional music you can also find driving moody shows like Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Haibane Renmei.

10 Best Movies You Didn't Realize Are Based on Shakespeare Plays To be, or not to be...a Shakespearen adaptation.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email