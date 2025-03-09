The 1980s were a fertile era for anime, sometimes referred to as the medium's "Golden Age". This was the era of films like Akira, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, and Barefoot Gen. In terms of TV, it saw the rise of several legendary franchises, from the mecha drama of Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam to the world-changing battles of Dragon Ball Z.

Those curious about what the decade has to offer could do worse than to start with the following titles. These shows cover a range of genres: space operas, heartfelt romances, pulse-pounding martial arts extravaganzas, even sports stories. But they all left a big imprint on anime. Many of them continue to be referenced and imitated today.

10 'Captain Tsubasa' (1983-1986)

Starring: Kazuhiko Inoue, Ken Yamaguchi, Hirotaka Suzuoki