There wouldn't be good stories without villains, the antagonistic force in a series that pushes the protagonist to defeat them and foil their evil schemes. Anime, in particular, is home to some of the greatest villains, including Aizen from Bleach and Frieza from Dragon Ball Z. While many things can make a great villain, from sympathy to passion, darkness is also a key factor in creating a believable and imposing force.

Darkness isn't a must for anime villains, but it definitely helps, as the medium is home to some of the scariest and most messed-up characters. This list will rank the darkest TV anime villains based on their personalities and what they have done. Darkness is a bit vague, but this list will consider the number of horrible things they have done, their history, their evilness, and their philosophies.

10 Zeref Dragneel

'Fairy Tail' (2009)

Image via A-1 Pictures

Fairy Tail is one of the most polarizing anime on this list, but not for upsetting content; instead, many fans dislike the overt fanservice and overuse of the power of friendship. The story follows Natsu and the titular wizard guild as they go on countless adventures, bringing down dark guilds and evil wizards. Zeref is the antagonist of Fairy Tail, a dark immortal wizard who wishes for death or the death of everyone.

While the secondary antagonist, Acnologia, one of the best dragons in anime, is far more evil than Zeref, the latter is shrouded in darkness. From his tragic and dark past, Zeref became an immortal and was cursed by a god, making him kill any living thing near him. Unwillingly killing his friends and family, Zeref created demons that could kill him, marking his dark path of death.