Some of the most popular anime in the west are battle shōnen like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, which, while they can get dark at times, typically, they balance the tones of seriousness with lightheartedness depending on the story arc they're currently in. But there are a good deal of anime out there for those who like to deal with darker subject matter.

There is an anime for pretty much any taste and for those who enjoy getting dark, gory and/or depressing, there is a plethora of media out there for those people to absolutely eat up and enjoy. Whether they like watching something that gets them thinking introspectively about their own mental state or something that may force them to watch something that could haunt them at night, there are plenty of anime out there from studios that love the idea of creating something truly dark and disturbing.

10 'Talentless Nana' (2020)

13 Episodes

In a world where children with superpowers, also known as "Talents," are sent to an island school for their education, the young Nana Hiiragi has one mission: kill them. Working for the government, Nana has the task of killing Talented students for mysterious reasons, all without powers of her own.

Her conscience begins to weigh on her as she grows closer to the students, as she must pretend to be their new friend and classmate in order to get close enough to kill them. What makes Nana's killings, so jarring isn't just how sad they are (watching children die isn't exactly a positive experience), but the fact that Nana's outward appearance as a Talentless young girl with bright pink hair makes her a stereotypically unlikely suspect for the killings of these students.

9 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

26 Episodes & 7 Films

While there are no assassinations in the lives of innocent school kids in Neon Genesis Evangelion, the series is dark for a completely different reason, and that is its depressive themes and nature. The show follows young Shinji Ikari (Megumi Ogata, Spike Spencer, and Casey Mongillo) as he is forced into a mech unit called Evangelion Unit-01 by his father, who abandoned him when he was only 11 years old.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a show that really gets introspective with its themes and, depending on the person watching, has had a tendency to stick with people for a while after watching, especially if they have dealt with or are currently dealing with depression. The show often causes those viewing it to self-reflect and honestly learn more about themselves and how they personally deal with their mental struggles. So, Neon Genesis Evangelion is dark in the sense that what audiences are seeing isn't very dark, but it's the themes of the show and what those make people feel that are dark.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Release Date October 4, 1995 Directors Hideaki Anno Creator Hideaki Anno Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Akira Ishida , Yûko Miyamura , Fumihiko Tachiki , Kotono Mitsuishi , Maaya Sakamoto , Motomu Kiyokawa Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

8 'Texhnolyze' (2003)

22 Episodes

Taking place underground in a city known as Lux, overrun by numerous criminal factions, putting the safety of the city at risk. The story follows Ichise (Satoshi Haga), a fighter who's lost both an arm and a leg and had them replaced with texhnolyze transplants. As the city begins to plunge into chaos, Ichise finds himself in the middle.

Texhnolyze is a tricky case in the sense that the series truly isn't for every typical anime fan. It's much slower and more methodical, but when the payoff arrives, boy does it arrive strong. The series is incredibly dark in both premise and vibe. It depicts a sewer of a society both physically and socially as well, hosting the worst of the worst of humanity. It can feel incredibly dire and depressing in many ways.

7 'Psycho Pass' (2012)

41 Episodes