It takes a lot of people to make an anime, with fans often crediting the studio as a whole instead of each individual. While many individuals are recognized for their hard work, fans usually believe the studio is more important. But with studios like MAPPA and Madhouse constantly making hit anime like Chainsaw Man and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, it's hard not to focus on them. However, among the many significant roles, like animators, artists, and writers, the directors have the most important job.

Unlike Western movie directors, anime directors don't get nearly enough credit for the impact they have on a story. They piece the overall story together and provide insight at every step to ensure the vision is correct. Anime directors also have their own unique style that fans can see through their works, another aspect that adds a distinct flair to any given show. This list will only look at TV anime directors, so legends like Hayao Miyazaki and Satoshi Kon won't be featured, even though they have some TV experience.

10 Megumi Ishitani

Notable Works: 'One Piece' (1999) and 'Dragon Ball Super' (2015)

Unlike many of the directors on this list, Megumi Ishitani is only an episode director, meaning she only oversees specific episodes instead of the entire series. Ishitani started her career directing short films and music videos until Toei Animation hired her to work on storyboards and direct some One Piece and Dragon Ball Super episodes. She doesn't necessarily have a unique style, but her episodes feature vibrant colors and dazzling animation.

While it may be too early to include Ishitani on this list because she has only recently become a director, she has quickly produced some of the best episodes of One Piece and Dragon Ball Super. These include the Goku vs Jiren fight and One Piece episodes 957, 982, and 1015, which feature the worst generation facing off against Kaido and Big Mom. With dramatic editing and stellar fight animation, Ishitani has given fans some of the best episodes in the most popular anime and is sure to be a legendary director at the end of her career.

9 Sunghoo Park

Notable Works: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020) and 'The God of High School' (2020)

Primarily working as a key animator for most of his career on projects such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Fairy Tail, Sunghoo Park is another new director who has taken anime by storm. With his signature style being cool and stylish action and animation, Park was the director for the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, he has recently started his own anime studio, E&H Studio, where he hopes to deliver anime with him in complete control.

Even though Ninja Kamui, his first project with E&H Studio, was a flop, fans should still look at the rest of his impressive resume. Park helped make Jujutsu Kaisen one of the best recent anime programs because of its enjoyable pacing and mind-bogglingly good animation. Every anime he directs will indeed have some of the most outstanding animation imaginable, with fluid fight scenes and massive impact.

8 Yoshiyuki Tomino

Notable Works: 'Mobile Suit Gundam' (1979)

Many anime fans are probably unaware of Yoshiyuki Tomino, and that is because he isn't a modern director but the creator and director of Mobile Suit Gundam. Starting his career by working on storyboards for Astro Boy, Tomino later moved to Sunrise, an anime studio known for its Sci-fi shows, where he directed multiple anime from the 1970s to the 1990s.

While Tomino has worked on other series, none would ever be as popular as Mobile Suit Gundam, which isn't hard to imagine considering this anime revolutionized a whole genre and created a multi-billion dollar industry. His signature style was to have a relatively upbeat and happy action mecha show, but it would kill off a majority of the characters near the end, a trope that still runs in most Gundam anime today.

Mobile Suit Gundam Release Date April 7, 1979 Cast Hirotaka Suzuoki , Tôru Furuya , Toshio Furukawa , Kiyonobu Suzuki , Michael Kopsa , Brad Swaile , Cathy Weseluck , Chris Kalhoon Main Genre Anime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yoshiyuki Tomino , Hajime Yatate

7 Tetsurō Araki

Notable Works: 'Attack on Titan' (2013) and 'Death Note' (2006)

One of the most notable names on this list of anime from this century, Tetsurō Araki, was the director of two of the biggest anime of all time, Attack on Titan and Death Note. He worked the majority of his career for Madhouse, and his influence can be seen in many of its popular anime before moving to WIT Studio, where he worked on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

Known for creating some of the best anime for its anime, Araki has a sense of creating drama and suspense. Despite only taking on smaller jobs as of late, his latest major project was the movie Bubble. While in the planning stages of big projects, he takes on more minor roles of directing anime openings and endings to ensure he doesn't rust. Araki took a lot of inspiration from older directors and, as such, uses contrasting lights and shadows to create a sense of drama seen in Death Note.

Attack On Titan Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

6 Osamu Dezaki

Notable Works: 'Ashita no Joe' (1970) and 'The Rose of Versailles' (1979)

Another legendary director many anime fans probably haven't heard of is Osasmu Dezaki, who has since passed away after pioneering the anime landscape. Joining Mushi Productions, the studio made by the father of anime, Osamu Tezuka, Dezaki became known for his distinct style that would inspire many future directors. He worked on legendary anime such as Ashita no Joe, The Rose of Versailles, Golgo 13, and Black Jack.

Dezaki's revolutionary style uses stark lighting, the Dutch angle, and a split screen. However, his most well-known impact is what he calls "postcard memories," which is when the animation fades into a detailed painting instead of a simpler animation frame. He uses this technique in Ashita no Joe, which produced some of the most iconic scenes in anime, including Joe slumping on the stool in the ring.

The Rose of Versailles (1979) Release Date October 10, 1970 Cast Reiko Tajima , Tarô Shigaki , Hisashi Katsuta , Nachi Nozawa , Keaton Yamada , Keiji Mishima , Miyuki Ueda , Noriko Ohara , Rihoko Yoshida , Yoneko Matsukane , Yoshiko Kimiya , Yoshito Yasuhara Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Creator(s) Riyoko Ikeda Writers Riyoko Ikeda , Yoshimi Shinozaki , Keiko Sugie , Masahiro Yamada Streaming Service(s) Crackle , Amazon Freevee Expand

5 Naoko Yamada

Notable Works: 'K-On!' (2009) and 'Clannad' (2007)

While Naoko Yamada is also known for her extremely popular anime movies, such as A Silent Voice, she has extensive experience directing anime shows as well, including K-On!, Clannad, Nichijou, and Tamako Market. She began her career at the illustrious Kyoto Animation, known for its breathtakingly beautiful animation, where she worked as a key animator. After directing K-On! and some other series, she left to join Science SARU.

With her distinct style of using legs to depict emotions, Yamada has created some of the best shoujo and slice-of-life anime of all time. This style and expertise are responsible for some of the best depictions of daily life anime, creating extremely relatable situations and stories. These wholesome shows are bound to make any fan spring up with joy, as her anime has a heartwarming feeling that is not present in any other anime.

K-On! (2009) Release Date April 2, 2009 Cast Aki Toyosaki , Yoko Hikasa , Satomi Sato , Minako Kotobuki , Lili Troncale , Catherine Fu , Cristina Valenzuela , Stephanie Sheh Main Genre Anime Seasons 2

4 Kunihiko Ikuhara

Notable Works: 'Sailor Moon' (1992) and 'Revolutionary Girl Utena' (1997)

When fans talk about the best shoujo or magical girl anime, Sailor Moon and Revolutionary Girl Utena are two of the most brought up and were both directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara. Beginning work at Toei Animation, Ikuhara worked on Sailor Moon before leaving to create his own group called Be-Papas, which worked on Revolutionary Girl Utena until it disbanded.

With his iconic style of using the transformation trope, he revolutionized it in Sailor Moon, an anime unlike any other. He also used this style in Penguindrum and Sarazanmai, two other projects he directed. In addition to this style, he incorporates themes criticizing capitalism, allowing for powerful stories debating human nature. Ikuhara has one of the most unique styles in anime, always creating a great experience with hidden messages.

Sailor Moon (1992) Release Date September 11, 1995 Cast Kotono Mitsuishi , Aya Hisakawa , Michie Tomizawa , Emi Shinohara , Rica Fukami , Tôru Furuya , Keiko Han , Johnny Yong Bosch Main Genre Animation

3 Hideaki Anno

Notable Works: 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

While fans also recognize Hideaki Anno for his work directing movies, he first directed Neon Genesis Evangelion, an anime many fans claim to be a masterpiece. Starting as a key animator in the 1980s, Anno co-founded the studio Gainax, known for its experimental anime, such as Gurren Lagann and FLCL. He would later leave in 2006, creating Studio Khara, which produces a good deal of popular anime, including Kaiju No.8 and Darling in the Franx.

Known for his dark vision in anime, Anno masterfully portrays inner feelings through avant-garde storytelling. His directing style creates a vivid picture through a messy story, which is excellent for psychological shows, as seen in Neon Genesis Evangelion. After remaking the story into a new vision, his style is even more evident. With Anno's ability to capture vulnerable feelings and relatable emotions through a complex story, fans wish he would direct more anime.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Release Date October 4, 1995 Creator Hideaki Anno Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Akira Ishida , Yûko Miyamura , Fumihiko Tachiki , Kotono Mitsuishi , Maaya Sakamoto , Motomu Kiyokawa Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Directors Hideaki Anno Expand

2 Masaaki Yuasa

Notable Works: 'Devilman: Crybaby' (2018) and 'The Tatami Galaxy' (2010)

Starting his career as an animator for popular kids' shows, Masaaki Yuasa would later direct his two standouts in Kaiba and The Tatami Galaxy. In 2013, he would then co-found Science SARU and direct various legendary anime, including Devilman: Crybaby, Ping Pong The Animation, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizoken! Known for his avant-garde focus and idiosyncratic art style, Yuasa stands out among the biggest names in anime.

Yuasa is one of the most influential anime directors, using his experimental style to deliver profound stories through inventive animation, creating some of the most unique anime ever. Most of his anime tends to be shorter, providing a compact experience brimming with vibrance and creativity. His directing style takes inspiration from everyday things and puts them into an art form, allowing him to create meaningful and innovative stories that everyone can relate to.

Devilman Crybaby Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 5, 2018 Cast Koki Uchiyama , Ayumu Murase , Megumi Han , Ami Koshimizu Directors Masaaki Yuasa

1 Shinichirō Watanabe

Notable Works: 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998) and 'Samurai Champloo' (2004)

With anime like Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, and the upcoming Lazarus, Shinichirō Watanabe is the most well-known anime directed. Starting his career at the popular sci-fi anime studio Sunrise, Watanabe would jump between famous studios such as Manglobe, Bones, and now MAPPA. With him being an auteur, his style heavily incorporates music into the world, a mashup of genres and mature themes.

With fans deeming many of his anime perfect, Watanabe's style proves to be effective at creating unique worlds, characters, and stories. Combining sci-fi, Western, 1940s New York film noir, jazz music, and Hong Kong action films, he created Cowboy Bebop, one of the most acclaimed anime by fans and critics alike. Watanabe's unique style is a blessing for anime, creating special shows with never any dull moments. Fans listen whenever he announces a new anime, leaving Lazarus with high hopes.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

